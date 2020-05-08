El liderazgo de jesus

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CURSO DE LIDERAZGO JUVENIL. El Liderazgo Como aventura Tras las huellas del maestro. CONCEPTO DE LIDERAZGO: COMPRENSION DE...
TEMA 1: LA AVENTURA. Actividades: 1. Din�micael juegode parejas. Comoresultado de ladin�micaquedanlasparejasconformadaspar...
- El principiode amarcomo Dios - El principio del perd�n - El principiode lasiembraylacosecha. - El principiode el respeto...
Son aportes sobre el liderazgo de Jesucristo que sus discipulos debemos imitar

  1. 1. CURSO DE LIDERAZGO JUVENIL. El Liderazgo Como aventura Tras las huellas del maestro. CONCEPTO DE LIDERAZGO: COMPRENSION DEL SER JOVEN: FORTALEZA DE LOS JOVENES VACIOS EN LOS JOVENES. COMO ENCAMINAR POSITIVAMENTE DESDE LA PERSPECTIVA DE JESUS LOS RETOS Y PRESIONES SOCIALES QUE ENFRENTAN LOS JOVENES, PARA ENFOCARLOS POSITIVAMENTE EN UNA INFLUENCIA QUE IMPACTE POSITIVAMENTE SU ENTORNO. Dirigido a: j�venes entre 16 y 18 a�os de la Iglesia Interamericana Serran�a. OBJETIVOS: General: Impactarel liderazgo de losj�venesde laI.I.S aventur�ndonosenlavidaJes�sysus ense�anzas. Espec�ficos: - Guiar a losj�venesatrav�sde losdiferentestemasalaaventurade conocerla vida impactante de Jes�sensuentorno. - Llevara losj�venesadescubrirc�monos impactala vidade Jes�sennuestravida cotidiana. - Motivar a losj�venesaquererserimitadoresde Jes�scomoalgode que enorgullecerse y no comomotivode verg�enza.
  2. 2. TEMA 1: LA AVENTURA. Actividades: 1. Din�micael juegode parejas. Comoresultado de ladin�micaquedanlasparejasconformadasparaentrar a la siguiente actividad. Se le entregatarjetaspor parejas para organizaruna aventuraoexpedici�n yresponder: �Qu� esuna aventura? �Qu� se hace enuna aventura? �Qu� elementosnecesitamoscuandovamosauna aventura? TEMA 2: QUIEN SOY, A DONDE VOY Y CONQUIEN VOY. (Kindle GenesisP�g.12) Conocerse. Actividad:describirse cadaunoa s� mismo. Describirlaparejade aventura Mi aventuracon Jes�s;�conozcoa Jes�s? TEMA 3: LOS PRINCIPIOSDEL REINO: lectura principal:Genesis1:1 Metodolog�a:Feebak. Caracter�stica de un principio: no cambian Son absolutos. �Qui�ndecide si losrespetoono? YO (principiodel libre albedrio) �Puedovivircomose me d� la gana?,s�, pero,(Eclesiast�s) Si vivimosbajolosprincipiosde Dios,seremospromovidosporque Diosrespetasuspropios principios. En todo loque hagas te ira bien (laspromesas) losparticipantesrecuerdanvers�culosde promesas.
  3. 3. - El principiode amarcomo Dios - El principio del perd�n - El principiode lasiembraylacosecha. - El principiode el respetoalaautoridad - El principiode laobediencia - El principiode laadoraci�n - El principiode lasantidad - El libre albedrio. - El principiode lafamilia. - *Otros que el grupoproponga. Eleccionesseg�nlosprincipiosdivinososeg�nmi parecer. Piensaahora,porque elegir(elecci�nde Eva,elecci�nde Abel yCa�n,otrosejemplosde elecciones) �Por qu� elegirsercristianocuandootrosj�venesnoloson? - Lo que veo, Lo que escucho,Lo que hablo,Lo que como,Lo que toco, Lo que deseo. - Otros ejemplosde eleccionesdel grupo.

