ID 430 USER EXPERIENCE IDENTIFYING THEMES AND METHODS AYBÜKE ÖZTÜRK BÜŞRA SONTUR
HIERARCHY OF NEEDS
HIERARCHY OF NEEDS AFTER COVID-19
HIERARCHY OF NEEDS AFTER COVID-19
CHILDREN’S WELL-BEING (PHYSICALLY AND EMOTIONALLY) ● Stay in home like everybody ● Most active ones ● Spending their energ...
CHILDREN’S WELL-BEING (PHYSICALLY AND EMOTIONALLY) COLLAGE / MOODBOARD WRITING A LETTERSURVEY WITH PARENTS
SURVEY WITH PARENTS ● More objective than with children ● Reached reliable and consistent data ● Very clear about self-dis...
COLLAGE / MOODBOARD ● To apply to children ● Discover their thoughts, emotions, feelings, desires, wishes ● A chance to le...
WRITING A LETTER ● Does not require much preparation beforehand. ● Express what they miss simply. ● Explain themselves cle...
LACK OF SENSE OF COMMUNICATION ● Created a distance literally ● Communication and closeness with each other is decreasing ...
LACK OF SENSE OF COMMUNICATION DAY RECONSTRUCTION METHOD LIKERT SCALE SELF DOCUMENTATION
LIKERT SCALE ● Express their feelings objectively. ● Quick, easy and inexpensive ● Adapted to most attitude measurement si...
SELF DOCUMENTATION ● Directly learn the respondents’ approach to the events and their reactions ● To provide us with rich ...
DAY RECONSTRUCTION METHOD ● Our activities and experiences throughout day ● The examination of day ● A clue of what we are...
Thank For Listening!
