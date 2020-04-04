HHC-D & ILUG-D Virtual meetups Guidelines

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Locked In Together But Better Virtual Meet-ups Sessions
  2. 2. URL will be made available 30 mins before session Platform
  3. 3. Virtual Quiz
  4. 4. Quiz Winner
  5. 5. https://bit.ly/3dYkZi6
  6. 6. - https://twitter.com/DelhiHHC - https://twitter.com/ilugdelhi - https://t.me/hhcdelhi - https://bit.ly/2RcjHpH Stay Connected
  7. 7. https://www.meetup.com/ilugdelhi/
  8. 8. Call for Sponsors
  9. 9. Code of Conduct TL;DR - Be nice to everyone :) Full - > https://github.com/ILUGD/Code-of-Conduct
  10. 10. - Set your display name under Jitsi > Settings > Profile - Follow CoC - Mute your microphones - Use “Raise Hand” before speaking - Put your questions for speaker in chat window with “Q:” in front - You can also ask directly at the end of the session - You can also propose a similar session at : https://github.com/ILUGD/talks How to make most out of these sessions

