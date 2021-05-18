Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫الخاص‬‫االحتياجات‬‫ذوي‬ ‫تكنولوجيا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫الخاصة‬‫االحتياجات‬‫ذوي‬ ‫فئات‬
‫دإد‬‫ع‬‫إ‬ ‫صالح‬ ‫عبدالناصر‬ ‫لطيفة‬
‫الخاصة‬ ‫االحتياجات‬ ‫ذوي‬ ‫تعريف‬ : - ‫على‬ ‫للقدرة‬ ‫خاصة‬ ٍ‫ة‬‫معامل‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يحتاجون‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫هم‬ ‫اإلعاقات...
‫العقليه‬ ‫االعاقه‬ ( ‫الذهنية‬ ) ‫النات‬ ‫العقلية‬ ‫االعاقة‬ ‫هي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫جة‬ ‫والعد‬ ‫كالتركيز‬ ‫للدماغ‬ ‫العليا‬ ‫الوظائف...
‫السمعية‬ ‫االعاقة‬ ‫تعريف‬ : - ‫إ‬ ‫يستجيب‬ ‫أن‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫يتعذر‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الفرد‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫ستجابة‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الفرد‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫المسم...
‫السمعية‬ ‫االعاقة‬ ‫تعريف‬ : - ‫ا‬ ‫كان‬ ً‫ء‬‫سوا‬ ،‫ًا‬‫د‬‫ج‬ ً‫ة‬‫شائع‬ ً‫ة‬‫مشكل‬ ‫الرؤية‬ ‫ضعف‬ ‫أو‬ ‫البصر‬ ‫فقدان‬ ...
‫من‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫واحدة‬ ‫في‬ ‫اضطرابات‬ ‫هي‬ ‫التعلم‬ ‫صعوبات‬ ‫واست‬ ‫فهم‬ ‫تتضمن‬ ‫التي‬ ‫األساسية‬ ‫النفسية‬ ‫العمليات...
‫السمعية‬ ‫االعاقة‬ ‫تعريف‬ : - ‫الحركية‬ ‫اإلعاقة‬ ... ‫الحرك‬ ‫قدرتهم‬ ‫في‬ ‫ما‬ ‫خلل‬ ‫من‬ ‫يعانون‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫األفراد‬ ‫...
‫المتعدد‬ ‫االعاقات‬ ‫تعريف‬ ‫ة‬ : - ‫متع‬ ‫فئة‬ ‫وتحتاج‬، ‫إعاقة‬ ‫من‬ ‫اكثر‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الفرد‬ ‫يجمع‬ ‫ان‬ ‫هي‬ ‫المتعددة‬ ‫...
‫والمتفوقين‬ ‫الموهوبون‬ ‫تعريف‬ : - ‫اإل‬ ‫المجتمعات‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫إليه‬ ‫تحتاج‬ ‫متميز‬ ‫وإسهام‬ ‫عطاء‬ ‫مصدر‬ ‫المتفوقون‬ ‫م...
‫الكال‬ ‫اضطرابات‬ ‫تعريف‬ ‫م‬ : - ‫والتأتأة‬ ‫الكالم‬ ‫ر‬ّ‫خ‬‫تأ‬ ‫ومنها‬ ،‫الكالم‬ ‫اضطرابات‬ ( ‫الفأفأة‬ ) ‫ا‬ ‫في‬ ‫م‬...
‫المراجع‬ : - 1 - ‫والممارسة‬ ‫النظرية‬ ‫العقلية‬ ‫اإلعاقة‬ ( ‫القمش‬ ‫نوري‬ ‫مصطفي‬ .) 2 - ‫ذهنيا‬ ‫المعاقين‬ ‫لالفراد‬ ‫...
‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ن‬‫ل‬‫ا‬
May. 18, 2021

New microsoft power point presentation

يحتوي علي كل ما يخص فئت ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة

  1. 1. ‫الخاص‬‫االحتياجات‬‫ذوي‬ ‫تكنولوجيا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫الخاصة‬‫االحتياجات‬‫ذوي‬ ‫فئات‬
  2. 2. ‫دإد‬‫ع‬‫إ‬ ‫صالح‬ ‫عبدالناصر‬ ‫لطيفة‬
  3. 3. ‫الخاصة‬ ‫االحتياجات‬ ‫ذوي‬ ‫تعريف‬ : - ‫على‬ ‫للقدرة‬ ‫خاصة‬ ٍ‫ة‬‫معامل‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يحتاجون‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫هم‬ ‫اإلعاقات‬ ‫من‬ ٍ‫بنوع‬ ‫إصابتهم‬ ‫بسبب‬ ‫حولهم‬ ‫يدور‬ ‫ما‬ ‫استيعاب‬ ‫التي‬ ‫األصحا‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫هم‬ ‫كما‬ ‫األمور‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التأقلم‬ ‫على‬ ‫قدرتهم‬ ‫تعيق‬ ‫وال‬ ‫ء‬ ‫وإنما‬ ‫العادية‬ ‫المدارس‬ ‫في‬ ‫م‬ّ‫التعل‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫هؤالء‬ ‫يستطيع‬ ‫يحتاجون‬ ‫ويعاني‬ ‫قدراتهم‬ ‫مع‬ ‫تتناسب‬ ‫خاصة‬ ‫وطرق‬ ٍ‫ة‬‫خاص‬ ٍ‫ت‬‫أدوا‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫أو‬ ‫السمعية‬ ‫منها‬ ‫اإلعاقات‬ ‫من‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫االحتياجات‬ ‫أصحاب‬ ّ‫التعل‬ ‫بطء‬ ‫يسبب‬ ‫قد‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫العقلي‬ ‫النمو‬ ‫وتأخر‬ ‫البصرية‬ ،‫م‬ ‫السلوكية‬ ‫واالضطرابات‬ .
  4. 4. ‫العقليه‬ ‫االعاقه‬ ( ‫الذهنية‬ ) ‫النات‬ ‫العقلية‬ ‫االعاقة‬ ‫هي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫جة‬ ‫والعد‬ ‫كالتركيز‬ ‫للدماغ‬ ‫العليا‬ ‫الوظائف‬ ‫في‬ ‫خلل‬ ‫والذاكرة‬ ‫عنها‬ ‫ينتج‬ ‫والتي‬ ‫وغيرها‬ ‫اآلخرين‬ ‫مع‬ ‫واالتصال‬ ‫في‬ ‫خلل‬ ‫أو‬ ‫تعلم‬ ‫صعوبات‬ ‫أو‬ ‫تعليمية‬ ‫إعاقات‬ ‫تح‬ ‫ويدخل‬ ‫كما‬ ،‫للفرد‬ ‫العام‬ ‫والسلوك‬ ‫التصرفات‬ ‫ت‬ ‫العقلية‬ ‫االعاقة‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ( ‫العقلي‬ ‫التخلف‬ – ‫صعوب‬ ‫ات‬ ‫التعلم‬ - ‫التوحد‬ ‫اضطراب‬ .) ‫العقلية‬ ‫االعاقة‬ ‫تعريف‬ : -
  5. 5. ‫السمعية‬ ‫االعاقة‬ ‫تعريف‬ : - ‫إ‬ ‫يستجيب‬ ‫أن‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫يتعذر‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الفرد‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫ستجابة‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الفرد‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫المسموع‬ ‫الكالم‬ ‫فهم‬ ‫على‬ ‫تدل‬ ‫ب‬ ‫يحول‬ ‫السمعي‬ ‫الجهاز‬ ‫في‬ ‫اختالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫يعاني‬ ‫ينه‬ ‫مث‬ ‫وأن‬ ‫العادية‬ ‫بالطرق‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫إكتساب‬ ‫وبين‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ت‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫السمعية‬ ‫القدرة‬ ‫فقد‬ ‫قد‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫الفرد‬ ‫الكالم‬ ‫علم‬ ‫لح‬ ‫نتيجة‬ ‫الكالم‬ ‫تعلم‬ ‫بمجرد‬ ‫فقدها‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫أو‬ ‫دوث‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫عطل‬ .
  6. 6. ‫السمعية‬ ‫االعاقة‬ ‫تعريف‬ : - ‫ا‬ ‫كان‬ ً‫ء‬‫سوا‬ ،‫ًا‬‫د‬‫ج‬ ً‫ة‬‫شائع‬ ً‫ة‬‫مشكل‬ ‫الرؤية‬ ‫ضعف‬ ‫أو‬ ‫البصر‬ ‫فقدان‬ ‫يعتبر‬ ً‫ة‬‫نتيج‬ ‫ألمر‬ ‫منع‬ ‫أو‬ ‫من‬ ‫الوقاية‬ ‫ويمكن‬ ،‫محددة‬ ‫طبية‬ ‫بحالة‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫العمر‬ ‫في‬ ‫م‬ّ‫د‬‫للتق‬ ‫اإلعاقة‬ ‫عند‬ ‫البصرية‬ 80 % ‫األشخاص‬ ‫من‬ .
  7. 7. ‫من‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫واحدة‬ ‫في‬ ‫اضطرابات‬ ‫هي‬ ‫التعلم‬ ‫صعوبات‬ ‫واست‬ ‫فهم‬ ‫تتضمن‬ ‫التي‬ ‫األساسية‬ ‫النفسية‬ ‫العمليات‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫خدام‬ ‫اضطراب‬ ‫في‬ ‫تبدو‬ ‫والتي‬ ‫المنطوقة‬ ‫اللغة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫المكتوبة‬ ‫ات‬ ‫والكتابة‬ ‫والقراءة‬ ‫والكالم‬ ‫والتفكير‬ ‫االستماع‬ ( ‫اإلمالء‬ ،‫التعبير‬ ، ‫الخط‬ ) ‫ب‬ ‫تتعلق‬ ‫أسباب‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫تعود‬ ‫ال‬ ‫التي‬ ‫والرياضيات‬ ‫العوق‬ ‫أ‬ ‫العوق‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫من‬ ‫غيرها‬ ‫أو‬ ‫البصري‬ ‫أو‬ ‫السمعي‬ ‫أو‬ ‫العقلي‬ ‫و‬ ‫األسرية‬ ‫الرعاية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫التعلم‬ ‫ظروف‬ . ‫السمعية‬ ‫االعاقة‬ ‫تعريف‬ : -
  8. 8. ‫السمعية‬ ‫االعاقة‬ ‫تعريف‬ : - ‫الحركية‬ ‫اإلعاقة‬ ... ‫الحرك‬ ‫قدرتهم‬ ‫في‬ ‫ما‬ ‫خلل‬ ‫من‬ ‫يعانون‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫األفراد‬ ‫حاالت‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ية‬ ‫واالجتماع‬ ‫العقلي‬ ‫نموهم‬ ‫مظاهر‬ ‫على‬ ‫الخلل‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫يؤثر‬ ‫بحيث‬ ‫الحركي‬ ‫نشاطهم‬ ‫ي‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫التربية‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الحاجة‬ ‫ويستدعي‬ ‫واالنفعالي‬ .
  9. 9. ‫المتعدد‬ ‫االعاقات‬ ‫تعريف‬ ‫ة‬ : - ‫متع‬ ‫فئة‬ ‫وتحتاج‬، ‫إعاقة‬ ‫من‬ ‫اكثر‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الفرد‬ ‫يجمع‬ ‫ان‬ ‫هي‬ ‫المتعددة‬ ‫اإلعاقات‬ ‫ددي‬ ‫ب‬ ‫المتعلقة‬ ‫الدراسات‬ ‫عن‬ ‫وتختلف‬ ‫وتتميز‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫من‬ ‫دراسات‬ ‫الي‬ ‫اإلعاقة‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫الواحدة‬ ‫اإلعاقة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تختلف‬ ‫وخصائص‬ ‫سمات‬ ‫لها‬ ‫الفئة‬ ‫وهذه‬ ‫اإلعاقة‬ ‫من‬ ‫واحد‬
  10. 10. ‫والمتفوقين‬ ‫الموهوبون‬ ‫تعريف‬ : - ‫اإل‬ ‫المجتمعات‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫إليه‬ ‫تحتاج‬ ‫متميز‬ ‫وإسهام‬ ‫عطاء‬ ‫مصدر‬ ‫المتفوقون‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫نسانية‬ ‫وتثمنها‬ . ‫ف‬ ‫الشخص‬ ‫قدرات‬ ‫بالحسبان‬ ‫يأخذ‬ ‫ال‬ ‫للتفوق‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫وتعريف‬ ‫بل‬ ،‫حسب‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫في‬ ‫متميزة‬ ‫سمات‬ ‫من‬ ‫لهم‬ ‫لما‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫لحاجات‬ ‫االهتمام‬ ‫بعين‬ ‫إليه‬ ‫ينظر‬ ‫المختلفة‬ ‫النمو‬ ‫مجاالت‬ . ‫حبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫خاصة‬ ‫تربوية‬ ‫لرعاية‬ ‫بحاجة‬ ‫يجعلهم‬ ‫وهذا‬ ‫والرفاق‬ ‫والمدرسة‬ ‫باألسرة‬ ‫المتمثلة‬ ‫االجتماعية‬ ‫المؤسسات‬ .
  11. 11. ‫الكال‬ ‫اضطرابات‬ ‫تعريف‬ ‫م‬ : - ‫والتأتأة‬ ‫الكالم‬ ‫ر‬ّ‫خ‬‫تأ‬ ‫ومنها‬ ،‫الكالم‬ ‫اضطرابات‬ ( ‫الفأفأة‬ ) ‫ا‬ ‫في‬ ‫م‬ُ‫ث‬‫والتلع‬ ‫كما‬ ،‫لكالم‬ ‫الز‬ ‫السرعة‬ ‫وكذلك‬ ،‫الكلمات‬ ‫أو‬ ‫للحروف‬ ‫اإلطالة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫التكرار‬ ‫صورة‬ ‫في‬ ‫وتظهر‬ ‫ائدة‬ ‫الكالم‬ ‫في‬ .
  13. 13. ‫ة‬‫ي‬‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ن‬‫ل‬‫ا‬

