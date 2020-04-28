Successfully reported this slideshow.
「愛Go遊GoウィーGo!!」 第1章 Go Quizを書いたお話 2020/04/28 Women Who Go Tokyo えばた あや @aya_122
自己紹介 - 名前: えばた あや - Twitter: @aya_122 - 好き: ラーメン二郎とイクラ - お仕事: フリーランスでGo書いてる
今回書いた本の紹介 「愛Go遊GoウィーGo!!」 https://womenwhogotokyo.booth.pm/items/1920519 (技術書店で売ったやつだよ) (今はBOOTHで売ってるよ)
今日話すこと 「愛Go遊GoウィーGo!!」の 第1章 Go Quiz!!を書いたので それについて話すよ！
まずは自分の書いた章の紹介
どんな内容か - The Go Playgroundの使い方から始まってるので、 手軽に手元で試しながら始められる！ - 自分がGoをやり始めて引っかかったところとか勘違いしやすいなと 感じたところが多かったので、それをQuizにした - 解説...
どんな人を対象にした内容か - 何かチュートリアルとかをやって大まかにGoの文法を 理解し終わった人 -> （それなりに解けると思うので）Go Quiz解いてみてください！w - まだ大まかに理解できてない人 -> 説明は優しめに書いたつもりな...
実際のGo Quizを解いてみよう
Go Quizを試しに解いてみよう 出力される値を 選んでね 1. 9835 int 2. 9835 string 3. ♫ int 4. ♫ string
答え 出力される値を 選んでね 1. 9835 int 2. 9835 string 3. ♫ int 4. ♫ string
解説 出力される値を 選んでね 1. 9835 int 2. 9835 string 3. ♫ int 4. ♫ string Unicodeの値を10進数で表 した9835をUTF-8の文字列 「♫」に変換している
解説 出力される値を 選んでね 1. 9835 int 2. 9835 string 3. ♫ int 4. ♫ string reﬂect.TypeOf()は引数の 値の型を返す
その他、得たこととか感想とか
本を書いて得たこと - 本を書くために沢山Goについて調べたので、前より詳しくなれた - 業務でGoを書いてる時も、知識が増えたおかげで前よりも書きやすく 感じるようになった！ - Go routineとchannelの理解も深まった！ - 普...
その他、感想 - みんなで本書くのたのしかった！ - また参加したい！また本書きたい！ - 今度はリアルな技術書典にも参加してみたい！！！w
まとめ - 今回はGo Quizの執筆ついて話したよ - 興味を持ってくれた方は「愛Go遊GoウィーGo!!」の購入おなしゃす！ - Go Quiz、何問解けたか教えてね！w - 本を書くことはめちゃ勉強につながる
「愛Go遊GoウィーGo!!」 第1章 Go Quizを書いたお話

2020/04/28 Women Who Go Tokyo
https://womenwhogo-tokyo.connpass.com/event/172847/

