Introduction to Open Services for Lifecycle Collaboration (OSLC)

Open Services for Lifecycle Collaboration (OSLC) Quick Introduction on OSLC APIs For Digital Engineering Information Excha...
Axel Reichwein 2 ● PhD in aerospace engineering at University of Stuttgart + Postdoc at GeorgiaTech ● Previously involved ...
PhD and postdoc focused on tradeoff studies Reconfiguring architecture model to then automatically sync detailed disciplin...
Using Web APIs Using widely adopted open standards like HTTP, URLs, and RDF Data integration inspired by the World Wide We...
Highly Heterogeneous Engineering Data 5 Disciplines Software Applications (> 500 apps) Data (syntax and semantics) and API...
Crosscutting Concerns across Eng Disciplines 6 Requirements Engineering Design Manufacturing Operation Traceability Config...
Example Relationships in Engineering 7 7
Knowing exactly how a requirement has been tested (vs believing what is written in a document) Knowing what is impacted if...
Each linked artifact needs to have a unique global/universal identifier (e.g. URL) Each link has a type so that we underst...
Requiring data-ingestion into a “central” data store, thus many data transformations between schemas (which change over ti...
Suitable for exchanging data between applications within the same domain with a clearly defined scope Successful Schemas f...
The larger the domain scope... ● the more likely the schema needs to be updated to stay relevant, ● the harder it is for i...
Links are created from within ANY application. All applications are equal from a linking perspective Links created only as...
Links can be persisted in multiple storage solutions at time of creation Data and Links are accessible to API clients and ...
Distributed Link Creation Strategy 15 User selects an artifact as a link source Requirements App Link Editor can find avai...
Distributed Link Creation Strategy 16 User selects an artifact as a link source Test Cases App Test 123 User selects an ar...
REST APIs 17 Test Cases App Test 123 Link Editor Requirements Simulation Models 3D Models/PLM SysML Models Most software a...
The Five API Styles: Understanding REST, OpenAPI, HTTP, gRPC, GraphQL, and Kafka - by Erik Wilde Youtube video: https://ww...
Example HTTP GET Request 19 Data API API Client HTTP GET Request https://rm.koneksys.co m/api2/rest/project1/re quirement/...
Adding a link to an API resource... 20 Data API API Client HTTP PUT Request https://rm.koneksys.co m/api2/rest/project1/re...
...Most REST APIs Adopt the Closed World Assumption 21 Data API API Client HTTP PUT Request { "identifier": "FAA23.65", "t...
Most REST APIs reflect the Closed World nature of their applications. REST APIs cannot anticipate all the link types used ...
OSLC APIs Can Adopt the Open World Assumption 23 Data API API Client HTTP PUT Request @prefix ... <https://.../api/oslc/pr...
24 Link Creation Facilitated by OSLC Resource Discovery
Link Target Discovery 25 User selects an artifact as a link source Test Cases App Test 123 User selects an artifact as a l...
26 Selection of target application and target data container Search dialog specific to the target application
Application-specific Search Dialogs 27 Test Cases App Test 123 Link Editor Requirements Simulation Models 3D Models/PLM Sy...
Application-specific Search Dialog 28 Data API API Client HTTP GET Request https://rm.koneksys.co m/api/oslc/project1/req ...
Discovery of the Search Dialog URL 29 Test Cases App Test 123 Link Editor Requirements Simulation Models 3D Models/PLM Sys...
Hypermedia To Discover Web Page URL 30 What is the URL of the Web page describing a specific NBA game? As a user, I know t...
Hypermedia To Discover API Resource URL 31 All OSLC APIs support the discovery of resources exposed by the API according t...
OSLC API Resources for Discovering API Resource URLs 32
Discovering Link Targets Through Standardized OSLC API Resources 33 Target Data Provider #1 Target Data Provider #2 OSLC A...
34 Semantic Web Standards used by OSLC to Describe Links and Resources
Unique Global Identifiers 35 ● Linked resources need to have unique global identifiers ● Unique global identifiers can als...
Resource With Outgoing Links 36 Requirement 123 TestCase 456 https://www.api1.example.com/pro jectA/requirements/123 https...
RDF as Graph Data Model 37 Requirement 123 TestCase 456 Requirement Change Request X Defect Y URL of link source URL of li...
RDF can be described in many formats 38 URL of link source URL of link type URL of link target https://.../requirements/12...
Example of RDF in XML and JSON 39 [ { "@id": "https://www.api1.example.com/projectA/requirements/123", "http://myvocab.net...
Accessing Resources as HTTP API Client 40 Requirement 123 TestCase 456 Requirement Change Request X Defect Y API Client <?...
Schemas defined in RDF: Schema.org 41 4 1 Search engines understand content in Web pages Web pages in HTML containing RDF ...
RDF vocabulary: - A vocabulary is set of URLs that identifies resource types and resource properties that belong to a spec...
Namespace URI for OSLC Requirements Management (RM) vocabulary is: http://open-services.net/ns/rm# URL of the Requirement ...
OSLC supports both OSLC Resource Shapes or W3C SHACL to describe constraints. Example Constraints for Requirements 44
Covered Domains ● Architecture Management ● Asset Management ● Automation ● Change Management ● Performance Monitoring ● Q...
46 Domain-independent OSLC Vocabularies for Interoperability
● Representation and access of resources (and their links) ● Schema of resources ● Resource discovery ● Delegated dialogs ...
OSLC Global Components for Configuration-Managed Linked Data 48
Configuration-Managed Linked Data 49
50 Configurations Exposed by OSLC APIs Data API #1 API Client Client can discover available configurations from the differ...
51 Change Events Exposed by OSLC APIs Data API #1 API Client Client can pull the change events from the different OSLC API...
52 Access Rules Exposed by OSLC APIs Data API #1 API Client Client can retrieve the access rules from the different OSLC A...
53 OSLC Adoption
OSLC Adoption 54 Vendor Application IBM IBM Jazz Applications (e.g. DNG) Lifecycle Query Engine Global Configuration Manag...
Eclipse Lyo (Java-based SDK to create OSLC APIs) PyOSLC (Python-based SDK to create OSLC APIs) Soon to be released by Kone...
Linked Data Applications 56
57 Summary
● Distributed Link Creation Strategy from within ANY application ● Link creation decoupled from link persistence/analysis/...
Old ● Single “central” application to define links ● Data accessible as files ● Data having to be transformed into a neutr...
Open Services for Lifecycle Collaboration Standard for Link-enabling APIs ● Based on Linked Data principles ● REST API ● S...
Thanks and get in touch! axel.reichwein@koneksys.com 61
Introduction to Open Services for Lifecycle Collaboration (OSLC)

Quick Introduction on OSLC APIs For Digital Engineering Information Exchange (DEIX) Community explaining fundamental ideas behind OSLC including:
- Distributed Link Creation Strategy from within ANY application
- Link creation decoupled from link persistence/analysis/visualization
- Embeddable search dialogs to support user-friendly link target discovery in any application
- Standardized API discovery resources (Hypermedia API)

Introduction to Open Services for Lifecycle Collaboration (OSLC)

  1. 1. Open Services for Lifecycle Collaboration (OSLC) Quick Introduction on OSLC APIs For Digital Engineering Information Exchange (DEIX) Community Axel Reichwein June 11, 2021 1
  2. 2. Axel Reichwein 2 ● PhD in aerospace engineering at University of Stuttgart + Postdoc at GeorgiaTech ● Previously involved in SysML standardization efforts (SysML-Modelica + SysML v2 API) ● Created Koneksys in 2012 to offer MBSE/SysML consulting services and offer software consulting services for data integration using Open Services for Lifecycle Collaboration (OSLC) ● Member of the OASIS OSLC Open Project Governing Board since 2017 ● Co-Organizer of the OSLCFest
  3. 3. PhD and postdoc focused on tradeoff studies Reconfiguring architecture model to then automatically sync detailed discipline-specific models Applying rule-based design in engineering Centralized Link Creation Strategy Until 2012: Focus on using data standards 3
  4. 4. Using Web APIs Using widely adopted open standards like HTTP, URLs, and RDF Data integration inspired by the World Wide Web Distributed Link Creation Strategy Since 2012: Focus on using API standards 4
  5. 5. Highly Heterogeneous Engineering Data 5 Disciplines Software Applications (> 500 apps) Data (syntax and semantics) and API/SDK Engineering Diversity
  6. 6. Crosscutting Concerns across Eng Disciplines 6 Requirements Engineering Design Manufacturing Operation Traceability Configuration management Change Management Reuse
  7. 7. Example Relationships in Engineering 7 7
  8. 8. Knowing exactly how a requirement has been tested (vs believing what is written in a document) Knowing what is impacted if something changes Knowing when having to run again simulation models Knowing how to run simulation models in the right sequence with the right parameters Benefits of Connected Engineering Data 8 Connected Engineering Data is more meaningful than siloed Engineering Data
  9. 9. Each linked artifact needs to have a unique global/universal identifier (e.g. URL) Each link has a type so that we understand the meaning of the relationship Each link has a direction from source to target What is a Link? 9 https://rm.koneksys.com /api/oslc/project1/require ment/FAA23.155 https://rm.koneksys .com/api/oslc/projec t1/testcase/23.155 Link Source Identifier Link Target Identifier Link Type Identifier http://open-ser vices.net/ns/rm #:validatedBy validatedBy
  10. 10. Requiring data-ingestion into a “central” data store, thus many data transformations between schemas (which change over time) Data ingestion often performed batch-wise (No guarantee of having latest up-to-date data) Technology changes -> Choice of central data store will change over time (e.g. data lake instead of PLM for IoT data) Links only created within one software application (e.g. specific PLM, MBSE app) Traditional Centralized Link Creation Strategy 10 Until now, this approach has not proven to be scalable “Central” Data Store (e.g. PLM)
  11. 11. Suitable for exchanging data between applications within the same domain with a clearly defined scope Successful Schemas for Data Exchange/Interoperability 11 STEP AP242 FMI ReqIF
  12. 12. The larger the domain scope... ● the more likely the schema needs to be updated to stay relevant, ● the harder it is for implementations of the schema to support all its concepts and to stay up-to-date with schema changes ● the less likely the schema will be adopted, ● and the less likely the schema will provide value Individual Schemas covering multiple domains... 12 Multi-domain schemas getting bigger and bigger... “Central” Data Store (e.g. PLM) Schema of “Central” Data Store (e.g. PLM)
  13. 13. Links are created from within ANY application. All applications are equal from a linking perspective Links created only as needed by engineers within their familiar applications (user-friendly!) Central registry for linking rules to ensure that only meaningful links of a certain type are used between artifacts of a certain type Multiple smaller (and more manageable) domain-specific schemas defined in the same format (RDF) are used instead of one multidomain monolithic schema Distributed Link Creation Strategy 13 Central Registry for Linking Rules
  14. 14. Links can be persisted in multiple storage solutions at time of creation Data and Links are accessible to API clients and can be collected and saved in another storage solution for ● Query purposes ● Visualization ● Analysis ● Triggering automated workflows Multiple Link Storage & Analysis & Visualization Options 14 PLM SysML Graph database Data Lake Link Management not constrained to the capabilities of a single application Link Creation and Link Storage should be decoupled
  15. 15. Distributed Link Creation Strategy 15 User selects an artifact as a link source Requirements App Link Editor can find available link targets in other data sources Req 123 User selects an artifact as a link target Link Editor Test Cases Simulation Models 3D Models/PLM SysML Models
  16. 16. Distributed Link Creation Strategy 16 User selects an artifact as a link source Test Cases App Test 123 User selects an artifact as a link target Link Editor Requirements Simulation Models 3D Models/PLM SysML Models Any software application can have a link editor. Applications of link sources and link targets need to be interchangeable!
  17. 17. REST APIs 17 Test Cases App Test 123 Link Editor Requirements Simulation Models 3D Models/PLM SysML Models Most software applications already have a REST API or will have one soon! REST API REST API REST API REST API
  18. 18. The Five API Styles: Understanding REST, OpenAPI, HTTP, gRPC, GraphQL, and Kafka - by Erik Wilde Youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWFXGHXo_pY Different API Styles 18 API Style Popular API Technology Tunnel gRPC Resource REST Hypermedia REST + representation format which can describe links/controls Query GraphQL Event Kafka REST style is advantageous for linking as it exposes data as uniquely identifiable resources (objects)
  19. 19. Example HTTP GET Request 19 Data API API Client HTTP GET Request https://rm.koneksys.co m/api2/rest/project1/re quirement/FAA23.65 { "identifier": "FAA23.65", "title": "FAA 23.65 Climb: All Engines Operating.", "description": "The climb tests associated with ...", "about": "https://.../project1/requirement/FAA23.65" } REST API Characteristics: ● Database/Application agnostic ● Access to objects of any granularity 200 OK
  20. 20. Adding a link to an API resource... 20 Data API API Client HTTP PUT Request https://rm.koneksys.co m/api2/rest/project1/re quirement/FAA23.65 { "identifier": "FAA23.65", "title": "FAA 23.65 Climb: All Engines Operating.", "description": "The climb tests associated with ...", "about": "https://.../project1/requirement/FAA23.65" “validatedBy”: "https://.../projectX/testcase/123" } ?? Assumption: URL of linked test case is already known
  21. 21. ...Most REST APIs Adopt the Closed World Assumption 21 Data API API Client HTTP PUT Request { "identifier": "FAA23.65", "title": "FAA 23.65 Climb: All Engines Operating.", "description": "The climb tests associated with ...", "about": "https://.../project1/requirement/FAA23.65" “validatedBy”: "https://.../projectX/testcase/123" } 400 Bad Request Updates to REST API resources only valid if updates conform to expected changes (e.g. modifications to a set of predefined properties) CWA: what is not currently known to be true, is false (or only what is known to be true, is true) OWA: what is not currently known to be true may be true (or only what is known to be false, is false)
  22. 22. Most REST APIs reflect the Closed World nature of their applications. REST APIs cannot anticipate all the link types used to connect API resources Purpose of REST APIs is to expose data of an application, not to support linking of API resources Central registry for linking rules for preventing random updates to API resources Link Types Independent of REST APIs 22 Central Registry for Linking Rules REST API REST API REST API REST API Link Type #1 Link Type #2 Link Type #3 Link Type #4 Link Type #5 A link-enabling API following the Open World Assumption is needed to support linking of API resources with any link types
  23. 23. OSLC APIs Can Adopt the Open World Assumption 23 Data API API Client HTTP PUT Request @prefix ... <https://.../api/oslc/project1/requirement/FAA23.65> a oslc_rm:Requirement ; dc:description "The climb tests associated ..." ; dc:identifier "FAA23.65" ; dcterms:title "FAA 23.65 Climb: All Engines... "; oslc_rm:validatedBy "https://.../.../testcase/123" Update of an REST API resource to include a new property will be valid if compliant with linking rules 200 OK
  24. 24. 24 Link Creation Facilitated by OSLC Resource Discovery
  25. 25. Link Target Discovery 25 User selects an artifact as a link source Test Cases App Test 123 User selects an artifact as a link target Link Editor Requirements Simulation Models 3D Models/PLM SysML Models Each software application has different search mechanisms to find a specific object in its database/model
  26. 26. 26 Selection of target application and target data container Search dialog specific to the target application
  27. 27. Application-specific Search Dialogs 27 Test Cases App Test 123 Link Editor Requirements Simulation Models 3D Models/PLM SysML Models Application-specific search dialogs exposed by OSLC APIs
  28. 28. Application-specific Search Dialog 28 Data API API Client HTTP GET Request https://rm.koneksys.co m/api/oslc/project1/req uirement/selector 200 OK Application-specific search dialogs can be embedded in other applications as HTML Iframe
  29. 29. Discovery of the Search Dialog URL 29 Test Cases App Test 123 Link Editor Requirements Simulation Models 3D Models/PLM SysML Models Each software application exposes its OSLC search dialog at a different URL https://urlX https://urlY https://urlZ
  30. 30. Hypermedia To Discover Web Page URL 30 What is the URL of the Web page describing a specific NBA game? As a user, I know the main entry point Web page (e.g. https://www.espn.com/) I also know the category of the game (e.g. NBA) And then I can find the specific game and its URL (e.g. https://www.espn.com/nba/game?gameId=40126763 6) Entry Point List of data containers Resources of a specific type within a container URL of specific resource
  31. 31. Hypermedia To Discover API Resource URL 31 All OSLC APIs support the discovery of resources exposed by the API according to: ● Data container ● Version of data container ● Resource type ● Sometimes delegated search dialogs http://api2.com/serviceprovidercatalo g http://api2.com/serviceproviders http://api2.com/model1/parameters http://api2.com/model1/parameters/12 Entry Point List of data containers Resources of a specific type within a container URL of specific resource
  32. 32. OSLC API Resources for Discovering API Resource URLs 32
  33. 33. Discovering Link Targets Through Standardized OSLC API Resources 33 Target Data Provider #1 Target Data Provider #2 OSLC API OSLC API Link Editor (OSLC API Client) Source Data Provider
  34. 34. 34 Semantic Web Standards used by OSLC to Describe Links and Resources
  35. 35. Unique Global Identifiers 35 ● Linked resources need to have unique global identifiers ● Unique global identifiers can also be used to access the resources (e.g. HTTP URLs) ● Links have a type identified by unique global identifiers 3 5 https://www.api1.exam ple.com/projectA/requ irements/123 https://www.api2.exam ple.com/projectB/testc ases/456 http://open-services.n et/ns/rm#validatedBy Requirement 123 TestCase 456 Link
  36. 36. Resource With Outgoing Links 36 Requirement 123 TestCase 456 https://www.api1.example.com/pro jectA/requirements/123 https://www.api2.example.com/pr ojectB/testcases/456 http://open-services.net/ns/rm# validatedBy Requirement Change Request X Defect Y http://myvocab.net/fixes http://open-services. net/ns/qm#relatedC hangeRequest https://www.api3.example.com/pr ojectX/changerequests/X https://www.api4.example.com/pr ojectX/defects/Y
  37. 37. RDF as Graph Data Model 37 Requirement 123 TestCase 456 Requirement Change Request X Defect Y URL of link source URL of link type URL of link target https://.../requirements/123 http://...validatedBy https://...testcases/456 https://.../requirements/123 http://...fixes https://...defects/Y https://.../requirements/123 http://...relatedChangeRequest https://...changerequests/X
  38. 38. RDF can be described in many formats 38 URL of link source URL of link type URL of link target https://.../requirements/123 http://...validatedBy https://...testcases/456 https://.../requirements/123 http://...fixes https://...defects/Y https://.../requirements/123 http://...relatedChangeRequest https://...changerequests/X XML JSON Turtle RDFa
  39. 39. Example of RDF in XML and JSON 39 [ { "@id": "https://www.api1.example.com/projectA/requirements/123", "http://myvocab.net/fixes": [ { "@id": "https://www.api4.example.com/projectX/defects/Y" } ], "http://open-services.net/ns/qm#relatedChangeRequest": [ { "@id": "https://www.api3.example.com/projectX/changerequests/X" } ], "http://open-services.net/ns/rm#validatedBy": [ { "@id": "https://www.api2.example.com/projectB/testcases/456" } ] } ] <?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <rdf:RDF xmlns:ns1="http://myvocab.net/" xmlns:ns2="http://open-services.net/ns/rm#" xmlns:ns3="http://open-services.net/ns/qm#" xmlns:rdf="http://www.w3.org/1999/02/22-rdf-syntax-ns#" > <rdf:Description rdf:about="https://www.api1.example.com/projectA/requirements/123"> <ns2:validatedBy rdf:resource="https://www.api2.example.com/projectB/testcases/456"/> <ns1:fixes rdf:resource="https://www.api4.example.com/projectX/defects/Y"/> <ns3:relatedChangeRequest rdf:resource="https://www.api3.example.com/projectX/changerequests/X" /> </rdf:Description> </rdf:RDF> RDF-XML JSON-LD
  40. 40. Accessing Resources as HTTP API Client 40 Requirement 123 TestCase 456 Requirement Change Request X Defect Y API Client <?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <rdf:RDF xmlns:ns1="http://myvocab.net/" xmlns:ns2="http://open-services.net/ns/rm#" xmlns:ns3="http://open-services.net/ns/qm#" xmlns:rdf="http://www.w3.org/1999/02/22-rdf-syntax-ns #" > <rdf:Description rdf:about="https://www.api1.example.com/projectA/req uirements/123"> <ns2:validatedBy rdf:resource="https://www.api2.example.com/projectB/t estcases/456"/> <ns1:fixes rdf:resource="https://www.api4.example.com/projectX/ defects/Y"/> <ns3:relatedChangeRequest rdf:resource="https://www.api3.example.com/projectX/ changerequests/X"/> </rdf:Description> </rdf:RDF> HTTP GET RDF https://www.api1.example.com/pro jectA/requirements/123
  41. 41. Schemas defined in RDF: Schema.org 41 4 1 Search engines understand content in Web pages Web pages in HTML containing RDF RDF Vocabulary Interoperability between search engines and Web content
  42. 42. RDF vocabulary: - A vocabulary is set of URLs that identifies resource types and resource properties that belong to a specific Namespace for a domain application. ● Vocabulary for Requirement Management ● Vocabulary for Global Configuration Management ● Vocabulary for OSLC Core Constraints: - To define well formedness rules (e.g. a requirement can only have one identifier property). Defined by python classes with closed namespaces taken from the specifications. Schema in RDF Applying OWA = RDF Vocabulary + Constraints 42 Data API API Client Requirement 123 Title: … Description:... HTTP GET Request
  43. 43. Namespace URI for OSLC Requirements Management (RM) vocabulary is: http://open-services.net/ns/rm# URL of the Requirement resource type (RDFS Class): http://open-services.net/ns/rm#Requirement Example RDF Vocabulary for Requirements 43 URL of Requirement Properties Multiplicity Constraints Description dcterms:identifier Exactly-one An identifier for a resource. This identifier may be unique with a scope that is defined by the RM provider. Assigned by the service provider when a resource is created. Not intended for end-user display. oslc_rm:affectedBy Zero-or-many The subject is affected by the object, such as a defect or issue. oslc_rm:constrainedBy Zero-or-many The subject is constrained by the object. For example, a functional requirement is constrained by a safety requirement. oslc_rm:elaboratedBy Zero-or-many The subject is elaborated by the object. For example, a user requirement is elaborated by use case.
  44. 44. OSLC supports both OSLC Resource Shapes or W3C SHACL to describe constraints. Example Constraints for Requirements 44
  45. 45. Covered Domains ● Architecture Management ● Asset Management ● Automation ● Change Management ● Performance Monitoring ● Quality Management ● Reconciliation ● Requirements Management ● Existing specs can be easily extended (e.g. to represent requirements with custom properties) ● Existing domain-specific specs likely to evolve over time ● Specs should ideally be aligned with domain-specific standards such as ReqIF, SysML, or STEP defined by traditional standardization organizations. It is easy to convert an existing OMG/STEP standard into an equivalent Web-compatible OSLC specification ● Many non-official domain-specific OSLC specifications have been created by developers of OSLC APIs to describe domains related to simulation (e.g. FMI) and MBSE. 45 Existing OSLC Domain-Specific Specifications
  46. 46. 46 Domain-independent OSLC Vocabularies for Interoperability
  47. 47. ● Representation and access of resources (and their links) ● Schema of resources ● Resource discovery ● Delegated dialogs ● UI preview ● (Global) Configuration management ● Change events ● Access control Domain-Independent OSLC Aspects 47
  48. 48. OSLC Global Components for Configuration-Managed Linked Data 48
  49. 49. Configuration-Managed Linked Data 49
  50. 50. 50 Configurations Exposed by OSLC APIs Data API #1 API Client Client can discover available configurations from the different OSLC APIs Configurations Link Store Data API #2 Configurations
  51. 51. 51 Change Events Exposed by OSLC APIs Data API #1 API Client Client can pull the change events from the different OSLC APIs Change Events Link Store Data API #2 Change Events
  52. 52. 52 Access Rules Exposed by OSLC APIs Data API #1 API Client Client can retrieve the access rules from the different OSLC APIs Access rules Link Store Data API #2 Access Rules
  53. 53. 53 OSLC Adoption
  54. 54. OSLC Adoption 54 Vendor Application IBM IBM Jazz Applications (e.g. DNG) Lifecycle Query Engine Global Configuration Management Jazz Reporting Service Mentor Context Sodius SECollab MID Smartfacts PTC Integrity Modeler pure-sys tems pure::variants PROSTEP OpenPDM ● Check out videos of the OSLCFest ● Active open-source community ● OSLC adoption growing slowly but steadily ● Total of approx. 50 OSLC APIs for different engineering applications ● No support from established software vendors who fear losing vendor lock-in ● OSLC documentation needs to be improved (e.g. with more examples) ● Lack of awareness of OSLC in academia, Semantic Web and graph database communities 5 4
  55. 55. Eclipse Lyo (Java-based SDK to create OSLC APIs) PyOSLC (Python-based SDK to create OSLC APIs) Soon to be released by Koneksys: Auto-generated OSLC API as wrapper on top of existing REST API based on OpenAPI extensions Getting Started with OSLC 55 Data API Data REST API OSLC API OSLC API OSLC Deployment Option #1 OSLC Deployment Option #2
  56. 56. Linked Data Applications 56
  57. 57. 57 Summary
  58. 58. ● Distributed Link Creation Strategy from within ANY application ● Link creation decoupled from link persistence/analysis/visualization ● Embeddable search dialogs to support user-friendly link target discovery in any application ● Standardized API discovery resources (Hypermedia API) ● API exposing Data & Links ● Unique global identifiers for describing data, schemas, and link types ● Domain-specific schemas defined in a common data format using unique global identifiers Technology-Independent Linking Principles 58
  59. 59. Old ● Single “central” application to define links ● Data accessible as files ● Data having to be transformed into a neutral “central” data format before being linked ● Links described in a vendor-specific format ● Links can only be accessed, managed, analysed, visualized within a single “central” application New ● Any application can define links ● Data directly accessible as API resources (“objects”) at any level of granularity ● Data is linked by linking API resources (simple HTTP PUT operation to update an API resource representation) ● Links described in neutral open format ● Decoupling of concerns: Links can be accessed, managed, analysed, visualized in different applications 59 Data Integration: Old vs New (OSLC)
  60. 60. Open Services for Lifecycle Collaboration Standard for Link-enabling APIs ● Based on Linked Data principles ● REST API ● Supporting resource and service discovery ● Generic data aspects and API discovery aspects described in a standard way ● Easily consumable by knowledge graphs 60 Schemas for Generic Data Aspects ● API entry point and services ● Containers of resources ● Shapes (and constraints) of resources ● Versions of resources ● Change events on resources ● Resource access rules
  61. 61. Thanks and get in touch! axel.reichwein@koneksys.com 61

