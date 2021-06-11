Introduction to Open Services for Lifecycle Collaboration (OSLC)

-
Quick Introduction on OSLC APIs For Digital Engineering Information Exchange (DEIX) Community explaining fundamental ideas behind OSLC including:
- Distributed Link Creation Strategy from within ANY application
- Link creation decoupled from link persistence/analysis/visualization
- Embeddable search dialogs to support user-friendly link target discovery in any application
- Standardized API discovery resources (Hypermedia API)
