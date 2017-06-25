© 2016, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. All rights reserved. Miguel Alvarado, VP of Data Analytics Alan Zawar...
About Us • Miguel Alvarado, VP of Data Analytics @djmalvarado miguelalvarado miguel.alvarado@vevo.com • Alan Zawari, Senio...
What to Expect from the Session • Learn About Vevo and Engineering @ Vevo • Content Services • What is content services? •...
What Is Vevo? Vevo is the world’s leading all- premium music video and entertainment platform with over 19 billion monthly...
The Scale of Vevo
PROPERTY OF VEVO LLC PRIVATE & CONFIDENTIAL The evolution of vevo PROPERTY OF VEVO LLC PRIVATE & CONFIDENTIAL Before (2015)
PROPERTY OF VEVO LLC PRIVATE & CONFIDENTIAL The evolution of vevo PROPERTY OF VEVO LLC PRIVATE & CONFIDENTIAL After (2016)
Engineering @ Vevo
Engineering @ Vevo • Vevo Engineering 1.0 (2009-15): • Hybrid hosting (Rackspace + AWS) • Megaservices • .Net! • No contin...
What Is Content Services?
What Is Content Services? • Infrastructure that allows music artists to deliver video to their audience: • Artist and vide...
What Are Data Services?
What Are Data Services? • Data services are the collection of services and infrastructure that encompasses the Vevo Data P...
Rearchitecting Content Services
Old Architecture • A giant monolithic service responsible for everything: • Authentication • Search • Playlists • Artists ...
Old Architecture (simplified)
New Content Architecture • Microservice/stream architecture • Small independent services + Amazon Kinesis • Different tech...
New Architecture
Developing New Architecture • Old architecture is in production and running • New architecture is in progress • We wanted ...
Bridging New Architecture to the Old • Project Mexit • Runs on a recurring basis • Queries old API for recent metadata cha...
Bridging New Architecture to the Old Live Prod Data
Mexit DataDog Dashboard
How We Used Lambdas • Scheduled tasks (Cron job) • Database triggers • User-facing services • Other use cases
How We Used Lambdas • Scheduled tasks (Cron job) • Read artist/video metadata changes and: • Update Amazon Elasticsearch S...
Releasr, 5-Sec Recurring Task module.exports.handler = function (event, context, callback) { //MAIN TIMER - runs every 5 s...
How We Used Lambdas (cont.) • Database triggers • Send user likes to Amazon Kinesis (Project Dartmouth) • Export user like...
How We Used Lambdas (cont.) • User-facing services • Project Susa, Vevo link shortening and social interaction tracking • ...
How We Used Lambdas (cont.) • Project Susa: Creating a short link AMAZONKINESISBUS Client Events Core REST API APIGateway ...
How We Used Lambdas (cont.) • Project Susa: Clicking on a short link AMAZONKINESISBUS Core Events Click on Short link Redi...
How We Used Lambdas (cont.) • Project Susa: Lambda/API Gateway Scalability Spike: 80X normal traffic
How We Used Lambdas (cont.) • Other use cases: • Sending data to third-party ML providers (Project Dartmouth) • Slack inte...
Building Data Services from Scratch
Old World • No Data team • No Vevo Data Platform • No first-party data • No data science • No personalization or recommend...
Old World
Data Science Leapfrog: Project Dartmouth
Project Dartmouth • 5 ML companies A, B, C, D, E • Power the Feed on iOS • Real-time event collection • Real-time recommen...
Project Dartmouth and Event Collection POC
Current Data Services Architecture
Endo Cross-Platform SDK
Amazon Kinesis at the Heart
Service-to-Service Contracts • Based on JSON schemas, considered Avro and Protocol Buffers • All entities that are shared ...
Central Repo/Sample JSON Schema { "$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-04/schema#", "id": "http://schemas.vevo.com/str...
Spark for Most Data Processing
Amazon Redshift for Analytics
Current Data Services Architecture (recap)
Lessons
Lessons Learned • Lambda (and resources) deployment could be challenging • Used serverless framework • Integrated with our...
Lessons Learned (cont.) • Don’t try to boil the ocean all at once • Use real user data to make decisions • Reuse as much e...
Published on

Vevo has undergone a complete strategic and technical reboot, driven not only by product, but also by engineering. Since November 2015, Vevo has been replacing monolithic, legacy content services with a modern, modular, microservices architecture, all while developing new features and functionality. In parallel, Vevo has built its data platform from scratch to power internal analytics as well as a unique music video consumption experience through a new personalized feed of recommendations — all in less than one year.

This has been a monumental effort that was made possible in this short time span largely because of AWS technologies. The content team has been heavily using serverless architectures and AWS Lambda in the form of microservices, taking a similar approach to functional programming, which has helped us speed up the development process and time to market. The data team has been building the data platform by heavily leveraging Amazon Kinesis for data exchange across services, Amazon Aurora for consumer-facing services, Apache Spark on Amazon EMR for ETL + Machine Learning, as well as Amazon Redshift as the core analytics data store.

In this session, Miguel and Alan walk you through Vevo's journey, describing best practices and learnings that the Vevo team has picked up along the way.

Published in: Engineering
  4. 4. What Is Vevo? Vevo is the world’s leading all- premium music video and entertainment platform with over 19 billion monthly views globally. Vevo delivers a personalized and expertly curated experience for audiences to explore and discover music videos, exclusive original programming, and live performances from the artists they love on mobile, web, and connected TV.
  5. 5. The Scale of Vevo
  6. 6. PROPERTY OF VEVO LLC PRIVATE & CONFIDENTIAL The evolution of vevo PROPERTY OF VEVO LLC PRIVATE & CONFIDENTIAL Before (2015)
  7. 7. PROPERTY OF VEVO LLC PRIVATE & CONFIDENTIAL The evolution of vevo PROPERTY OF VEVO LLC PRIVATE & CONFIDENTIAL After (2016)
  8. 8. Engineering @ Vevo
  9. 9. Engineering @ Vevo • Vevo Engineering 1.0 (2009-15): • Hybrid hosting (Rackspace + AWS) • Megaservices • .Net! • No continuous delivery, no tests • Loads of technical debt • Vevo Engineering 2.0 (2016): • 100% AWS + Kubernetes • Microservices + Nanoservices (Lambdas) • Go, Scala, Java, Node.js • Continuous delivery, TDD, BDD • Rewritten most of stack • We’re hiring!
  10. 10. What Is Content Services?
  11. 11. What Is Content Services? • Infrastructure that allows music artists to deliver video to their audience: • Artist and video metadata • Video ingestion • Video encoding • Publishing to our own platforms and partners • Providing APIs for our client apps
  12. 12. What Are Data Services?
  13. 13. What Are Data Services? • Data services are the collection of services and infrastructure that encompasses the Vevo Data Platform • The Vevo Data Platform powers two main things: • Vevo’s “Smart Consumer Experiences” in the form of personalization and recommendations • Analytics for all Vevo product and business groups • The Data Services team comprises platform engineers and data scientists
  14. 14. Rearchitecting Content Services
  15. 15. Old Architecture • A giant monolithic service responsible for everything: • Authentication • Search • Playlists • Artists • Videos and streams • Recommendation • More • .NET/SQL Server stack
  16. 16. Old Architecture (simplified)
  17. 17. New Content Architecture • Microservice/stream architecture • Small independent services + Amazon Kinesis • Different technology stacks: Node.js, Java, Go • Services don’t talk to each other directly • Every service has its own event stream (bus) • Services can consume each others’ stream events • Each streams has its own JSON schema • The whole thing cannot go down • Continuous delivery • Cost effective
  18. 18. New Architecture
  19. 19. Developing New Architecture • Old architecture is in production and running • New architecture is in progress • We wanted to feed new architecture with live data • And get both running simultaneously • Slowly switch traffic over to new architecture • Connect both worlds without changing the old code?
  20. 20. Bridging New Architecture to the Old • Project Mexit • Runs on a recurring basis • Queries old API for recent metadata changes (like a client) • Emits the changes to new-architecture Amazon Kinesis streams • Fault tolerant: Stores last successful timestamp • AWS Lambda + Amazon DynamoDB
  21. 21. Bridging New Architecture to the Old Live Prod Data
  22. 22. Mexit DataDog Dashboard
  23. 23. How We Used Lambdas • Scheduled tasks (Cron job) • Database triggers • User-facing services • Other use cases
  24. 24. How We Used Lambdas • Scheduled tasks (Cron job) • Read artist/video metadata changes and: • Update Amazon Elasticsearch Service index • Stream changes to Amazon Kinesis (Project Mexit) • Cache warming: Keep top artist images in the cache • Release new videos based on startDate (Project Releasr) • Polling every 5 sec • Lambda schedule event: rate(1 minute) • Long running Lambda (i.e., 5 min timeout) • 5-sec intervals
  25. 25. Releasr, 5-Sec Recurring Task module.exports.handler = function (event, context, callback) { //MAIN TIMER - runs every 5 seconds var timer = setInterval(function () { if (!processing) { processItems(); } else { //still processing, come back later! } }, 5000); //finish lambda before it’s timed out setTimeout(function () { clearInterval(timer); console.log("Finished processing at ", new Date().toISOString()); callback(); }, LAMBDA_TIMEOUT - 1000); };
  26. 26. How We Used Lambdas (cont.) • Database triggers • Send user likes to Amazon Kinesis (Project Dartmouth) • Export user likes to Amazon S3/Amazon Redshift • Cross-account Amazon DynamoDB replication (Project Fargo):
  27. 27. How We Used Lambdas (cont.) • User-facing services • Project Susa, Vevo link shortening and social interaction tracking • Pure serverless! • Consists of nanoservices: • Shorten • Expand • Event-Publisher: DB trigger to capture/publish events • AWS Lambda, Amazon API Gateway, and Amazon DynamoDB
  28. 28. How We Used Lambdas (cont.) • Project Susa: Creating a short link AMAZONKINESISBUS Client Events Core REST API APIGateway l1 Data Consumers l3 Auth APIv2 Decode Token APIv2 Video Metadata l0 Create a new Short link Response Store link and parameters Record a ‘Share’ event Get YouTube URL Authentication
  29. 29. How We Used Lambdas (cont.) • Project Susa: Clicking on a short link AMAZONKINESISBUS Core Events Click on Short link Redirection Response REST API APIGateway l2 Retrieve full URL Record a ‘Click’ event Data Consumers l0
  30. 30. How We Used Lambdas (cont.) • Project Susa: Lambda/API Gateway Scalability Spike: 80X normal traffic
  31. 31. How We Used Lambdas (cont.) • Other use cases: • Sending data to third-party ML providers (Project Dartmouth) • Slack integration (on-demand cache buster):
  32. 32. Building Data Services from Scratch
  33. 33. Old World • No Data team • No Vevo Data Platform • No first-party data • No data science • No personalization or recommendations • Used third-party comScore DAX for analytics • No continuous delivery
  34. 34. Old World
  35. 35. Data Science Leapfrog: Project Dartmouth
  36. 36. Project Dartmouth • 5 ML companies A, B, C, D, E • Power the Feed on iOS • Real-time event collection • Real-time recommendations • Goal: improve swipe/click ratio
  37. 37. Project Dartmouth and Event Collection POC
  38. 38. Current Data Services Architecture
  39. 39. Endo Cross-Platform SDK
  40. 40. Amazon Kinesis at the Heart
  41. 41. Service-to-Service Contracts • Based on JSON schemas, considered Avro and Protocol Buffers • All entities that are shared via Amazon Kinesis need a schema • Full payloads can be passed or just notification with the ID of new or modified entity • Messages should be dropped into Amazon Kinesis at the time of creation or modification
  42. 42. Central Repo/Sample JSON Schema { "$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-04/schema#", "id": "http://schemas.vevo.com/streams/like/1.0/like- event.json#", "type": "object", "properties": { "user_id": {"type": "string", "minLength": 1 }, "entity_type": {"type": "string", "enum": [ "USER", "PLAYLIST", "VIDEO", "ARTIST" ] }, "entity_id": { "type": "string", "minLength": 1 }, "action": {"type": "string", "enum": ["LIKE", "UNLIKE" ] } }, "required": [ "user_id", "entity_type", "entity_id", "action" ]}
  43. 43. Spark for Most Data Processing
  44. 44. Amazon Redshift for Analytics
  45. 45. Current Data Services Architecture (recap)
  46. 46. Lessons
  47. 47. Lessons Learned • Lambda (and resources) deployment could be challenging • Used serverless framework • Integrated with our CI/CD framework • Lambda throttled invocations • Watched it and increased concurrent invocations per account • Lambda cold start issue • Kept it warm by frequent invocations (every 5 min.) • Standardized what goes on stream • A central place for schemas • A central place for error messages
  48. 48. Lessons Learned (cont.) • Don’t try to boil the ocean all at once • Use real user data to make decisions • Reuse as much existing technology vs. build • If you’re serious about analytics, build your own platform
  49. 49. Thank you!
