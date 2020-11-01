Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 1
Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 2 Relationship Marketing with E-Mails “How to Build...
Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 3 Disclaimer Reasonable care has been taken to ensu...
Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 4 TABLE OF CONTENTS Chapter 1: Introduction ..........
Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 5 Relationship Marketing with E-mails “How to build...
Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 6 Chapter 1: Introduction You’ve Got Mail! Welcome ...
Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 7 much easier because regardless of the size of you...
Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 8 Chapter 2: Building Relationships Developing The ...
Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 9 You see, just like in real life, if I had to choo...
Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 10  Keep in touch with your mailing list often. Do...
Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 11 Chapter 3: Instill Stronger Credibility Establis...
Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 12 Here are a few tips on establishing your credibi...
Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 13 Chapter 4: Increase Your Opt-in rates
Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 14 Crafting an Excellent Squeeze Page This is an ex...
Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 15 If you want to increase your opt-in rates, here ...
Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 16 You key in your name and E-mail address. Later o...
Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 17 This is a “tell-a-friend” script. The friends wi...
Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 18 spam practices, and established relationships wi...
Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 19 Chapter 5: Common Mistakes People Make What You ...
Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 20 list. If they fail to see your value, they will ...
Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 21 Chapter 6: Summary The Speed of Trust In a nutsh...
Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 22 Something About GetResponse List Building Progra...
Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 23 Each session consists of a video tutorial, prese...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Relationship marketing with e mails

21 views

Published on

TABLE OF CONTENTS




Chapter 1: Introduction 5
You’ve Got Mail! 5

Chapter 2: Building Relationships 7
Developing The Competitive Edge 7
Tips On Building Rapport With Your Subscriber 8

Chapter 3: Instill Stronger Credibility 10
Establish Yourself As An Authority 10
Use E-courses To Build Credibility Over Time 11

Chapter 4: Increase Your Opt-in rates 12
Crafting An Excellent Squeeze Page 13
Install Viral Friend Generator 14

Chapter 5: Common Mistakes People Make 17
What You Must Avoid At All Costs 17

Chapter 6: Summary 19
The Speed Of Trust 19



Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Relationship marketing with e mails

  1. 1. Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 1
  2. 2. Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 2 Relationship Marketing with E-Mails “How to Build Stronger Bonds, Instill Stronger Credibility and Increase Your Opt-In List Response with Relative Ease!” LEGAL NOTICE The Publisher has strived to be as accurate and complete as possible in the creation of this report, notwithstanding the fact that he does not warrant or represent at any time that the contents within are accurate due to the rapidly changing nature of the Internet. While all attempts have been made to verify information provided in this publication, the Publisher assumes no responsibility for errors, omissions, or contrary interpretation of the subject matter herein. Any perceived slights of specific persons, peoples, or organizations are unintentional. In practical advice books, like anything else in life, there are no guarantees of income made. Readers are cautioned to reply on their own judgment about their individual circumstances to act accordingly. This book is not intended for use as a source of legal, business, accounting or financial advice. All readers are advised to seek services of competent professionals in legal, business, accounting, and finance field. You are encouraged to print this book for easy reading. Absolutely Free Registration and joining. Earn Huge Money with Doing Simple Surveys, Completing Simple Offers, performing simple tasks. Great Work From Home Opportunity.
  3. 3. Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 3 Disclaimer Reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the information presented in this book is accurate. However, the reader should understand that the information provided does not constitute Technological, legal, or professional advice of any kind. In this book I also had added some affiliate links, its completely on your wish whether you wanted to purchase that products with my affiliate links or not. However, if you purchase the products with my affiliate links I will earn a small commission. The pricing of the products will remain same whether you purchase products with my affiliate links or not. All warranties, express or implied, are hereby disclaimed. Use of this product constitutes acceptance of the “No Liability” policy. If you do not agree with this policy, you are not permitted to use or distribute this product. Neither the author, the publisher nor the distributor of this material shall be liable for any losses or damages whatsoever (including, without limitation, consequential loss or damage) directly or indirectly arising from the use of this product. Make Healthy Income every day with email Marketing Secret Algorithm. Lots of People Are Earning Huge Amounts you can also check it out.
  4. 4. Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 4 TABLE OF CONTENTS Chapter 1: Introduction ................................................................................................6 You’ve Got Mail! ...........................................................................................................6 Chapter 2: Building Relationships ............................................................................8 Developing The Competitive Edge............................................................................8 Tips On Building Rapport With Your Subscriber.....................................................9 Chapter 3: Instill Stronger Credibility .....................................................................11 Establish Yourself As An Authority..........................................................................11 Use E-courses To Build Credibility Over Time ......................................................12 Chapter 4: Increase Your Opt-in rates....................................................................13 Crafting An Excellent Squeeze Page......................................................................14 Install Viral Friend Generator ...................................................................................15 Chapter 5: Common Mistakes People Make .........................................................19 What You Must Avoid At All Costs ..........................................................................19 Chapter 6: Summary ...................................................................................................21 The Speed Of Trust ...................................................................................................21 Recommended Resources ......................................... Error! Bookmark not defined.
  5. 5. Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 5 Relationship Marketing with E-mails “How to build stronger bonds, instill stronger credibility and increase your opt-in list response with relative ease!”
  6. 6. Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 6 Chapter 1: Introduction You’ve Got Mail! Welcome to “Relationship Marketing with E-mails”! In this book you learn all about one of the best ways to build your Internet marketing business – which is through E-mail marketing. But before we dive in, let’s take a look why E-mail marketing is so effective in the Internet marketing industry.  E-mail marketing is one of the fastest ways to leverage on the Internet. Because all you do is compose an E-mail, customize it to suit the reader (their first name or last name), and click the broadcast button to reach thousands of people instantly!  E-mail marketing is highly scalable. Unlike an ‘offline’ business where the more customers you have, the busier you are, in E-mail marketing, it is
  7. 7. Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 7 much easier because regardless of the size of your mailing list, whether it is 100 or 10,000, all you need to do is click broadcast and everyone on the list gets notified – all for the same effort!  E-mail marketing is highly targeted. One of the reasons why E-mail marketing is highly effective at getting sales is because the recipient of the E-mail gets a kind of ‘in your face’ promotion. You are marketing directly to the customer through their PERSONAL mailbox. Not only will you grab their attention firmly, they will tend to respond with the right buyer’s mindset because they are marketed to directly (unlike other advertising where the buyer might not be in the frame of mind to buy things).  E-mail marketing is personal. Autoresponders allow you to customize the E-mail in such a way that it allows you to connect with the subscriber individually. The more personalized your E-mail, the better the result (treat it as though you are writing to your best friend).  You can automate many tasks with your autoresponder. For every new opt-in subscriber, you can time your E-mails for you build a relationship with every new opt-in subscriber – what to send to them, when to send it to them and the frequency between each E-mail.  E-mail marketing acts as a good pre-sell. You might not be able to cram a sales letter into your E-mail, but at least you can pre-sell your subscriber and lead them to your blog, sales letter or website to check out what you have to offer and set them in the right frame of mind before they evaluate what you have to offer. In the next few chapters, you will learn the techniques on how to build stronger bonds, instill stronger credibility and increase your opt-in list response with relative ease… all with E-mail marketing!
  8. 8. Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 8 Chapter 2: Building Relationships Developing The Competitive Edge One of the most important things you must do to achieve success online is to build a solid relationship with your subscriber. Building a relationship is important because it can make the difference between making a sale and losing it to your competitor.
  9. 9. Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 9 You see, just like in real life, if I had to choose between a friend who provides a service like car repair and a stranger who offered the same price, I choose my friend in less than a heartbeat. Why? Because I’d rather give HIM my business compared to another stranger. E-mail marketing can be quite competitive at times. Therefore, when two marketers are promoting the same product, having a strong rapport with your subscribers will give you a competitive edge. Take for example: During a massive launch online where high ticket items are being sold and tons of marketers everywhere are sending E-mails to their subscribers, most marketers would be offering bonuses to ‘bribe’ their customers to buy through their affiliate link. Sometimes, 3 or more would be pitching the same offer with similar value. So the question you should be asking yourself is if you were in the shoes of your subscriber, why should your subscriber buy from YOU instead of other marketers? Once again, if you have built a strong relationship with your subscriber, they will be on your side – especially if you are trying to win an affiliate contest. Tips On Building Rapport with Your Subscriber One of the best ways to build relationships with your subscriber is to strengthen the rapport between you and your customer. Here are a few ways to achieve that:
  10. 10. Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 10  Keep in touch with your mailing list often. Don’t mail them only when you need to promote a product.  Ask about their needs and concerns. Use questionnaires and get them involved. Ask them what they want you to provide for them to help them with their Internet marketing business.  Send them gifts sometimes. It could be in the form of free reports, blog templates, graphics or even free membership access!  Be personal. Let them see your human side or your personal life. It sure beats dry, stale E-mails that talk about product launches all day.  Be educational. When you impart something of value to your subscribers, they will see you as a teacher and listen to what you say. This will come in handy when you want them to ‘listen’ to you and buy whatever you are selling. If you can order a Pizza. You can make “REAL MONEY” with this Affiliate Marketing System.
  11. 11. Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 11 Chapter 3: Instill Stronger Credibility Establish Yourself as an Authority When you take a look at the average Joe on the street, you may think that there is nothing special about them – until they step up on a podium and start talking about a subject with an air of authority surrounding them. If you want to succeed at Internet marketing, you must be able to instill stronger credibility to your subscribers by establishing yourself as an authority on your niche market. For example: when you are talking about making money through product launches, you must let your subscribers know about your credibility either before or after they opt-in to your mailing list.
  12. 12. Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 12 Here are a few tips on establishing your credibility:  Talk about your experiences online and offline. If you’ve run an offline business before, use it to establish your credibility as a business builder. If you’ve been in sales and marketing before, use it to establish your credibility as a copywriter.  Show them screen shots of how much money you’ve made online (or checks you’ve earned). If you don’t have any of these, use photos of well-known marketers you’ve taken pictures with (e.g. look, here is my picture taken with Mike Filsaime)  Let others tell the story. It would be better to let others sing your praises – especially in the form of testimonials. Use E-courses to Build Credibility Over Time People may not be impressed at the first glance. Sometimes, it takes a few E- mails for people to recognize your capabilities. One of the ways you can build your credibility over time is to write an E-course or a newsletter that will be sent to your subscriber’s E-mail over a period of days or weeks. It must be something educational – something that will establish you as an expert on the subject. You can configure your autoresponder to send an E-course once everyday, every two days or a weekly newsletter. So long as the subscriber reads your educational material over a period of time, you can slowly work your way into the heart of your subscriber and stamp a firm impression in their minds.
  13. 13. Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 13 Chapter 4: Increase Your Opt-in rates
  14. 14. Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 14 Crafting an Excellent Squeeze Page This is an example of a squeeze page that will get opt-in subscribers to join your mailing list.
  15. 15. Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 15 If you want to increase your opt-in rates, here are a few principles you must apply to your squeeze page:  Use compelling arrows to inspire visitors to take action. Believe me, graphics and aesthetics make all the difference!  Craft a compelling E-cover for the special report or E-book you are giving away. If you are giving away an audio Interview, you can show a picture that displays an audio CD or DVD to increase the perceived value of the product people are downloading in exchange for their E-mail address.  Use a powerful headline to grab people’s attention.  Use checkboxes to inspire people to get involved with the benefits of your free product.  Remember to add a disclaimer below the opt-in box to assure people that they are not getting spammed or that their E-mail address will not be used for unscrupulous purposes. Install Viral Friend Generator Viral friend generator by Mike Filsaime is an excellent script that you can use to dramatically increase your opt-in rates. What it does is that it lets subscribers generate subscribers FOR YOU. Here is an example of how it works:
  16. 16. Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 16 You key in your name and E-mail address. Later on, you type in at least 3 friends’ name and E-mail addresses in exchange for a free gift.
  17. 17. Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 17 This is a “tell-a-friend” script. The friends will receive an E-mail that is sent directly from the referring subscriber to their friends on a one-on-one basis. There is also a security check box at the bottom where you have to enter a few letters or numbers to fight spam and ensure that the people referring the friends are HUMANS (after all, computers can’t read graphical images). Imagine if one opt-in subscriber refers at least 3 friends, and these 3 friends each refer 3, and so on. If you get at least 2 subscribers a day and each of those 2 bring in another 2, imagine how many subscribers you will get after 30 days? I’ll let you do the math!  Something about GetResponse GetResponse is a complete online marketing solution. It provides turnkey newsletter publishing and hosting features, as well as unlimited follow-up autoresponders, landing pages, webinars, marketing automation, and CRM to deliver information to your contacts and convert them to paying customers. Through responsible and fully automated list hygiene, anti-
  18. 18. Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 18 spam practices, and established relationships with major Internet service providers and email service providers, GetResponse prides itself on the highest possible email deliverability to ensure that your messages get through to your prospective customers. The platform delivers over 5 billion emails each year in 172 countries. GetResponse is fully scalable and capable of handling both small and very large lists (1+ million subscribers). GetResponse in highlights: - Over 100,000 active accounts - 30-day free trial - Deliverability of up to 68% higher than our competitors - Unlimited emails - Powerful, automatic message personalization - Smart tracking features What benefits does it bring? - Catches lost sales and jolts your leads into profitable action - Boosts your lead generation and business-building results - Chops away tedious and repetitious email marketing tasks When you sign up for an account with GetResponse, you will be supported every step of the way by their excellent customer support and materials (context help, user guides, FAQs, and video tutorials). You will benefit from industry-leading email deliverability which GetResponse consistently maintains through their solid relationships with ISPs, proactive delivery initiatives, and strong anti-spam commitment. Try GetResponse today and find out how you can instantly get tangible, measurable results without wasting your time or investing a lot of money. For more information you can visit official website of GetResponse by Clicking Here.
  19. 19. Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 19 Chapter 5: Common Mistakes People Make What You Must Avoid at All Costs If you want to build a solid relationship through E-mails, you must be very careful NOT to commit these E-mail marketing ‘sins’:  Spamming! Never, ever ‘spam’ your mailing list. Even though they have given you permission to E-mail them, that doesn’t mean that you can send them E-mails and sales pitches on a daily basis. Learn to send E-mails at strategic intervals.  Mailing them only when you are selling something. No one wants to be on your list if all you ever do is sell, sell, sell! The reason people join your mailing list is because they want something of value for being on your
  20. 20. Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 20 list. If they fail to see your value, they will unsubscribe even faster than you can say, “opt-out”!  Rushing your Emails. When you are doing a promotion, one of the biggest mistakes you can make is that you rush your E-mails to the point that the mistakes are spotted by most of your subscribers. Having too many mistakes in your E-mail will make you look unprofessional. It is quite embarrassing when you spell a person’s name wrongly (the word {first name} appears instead of the subscriber’s real name) or worse… screwing up your affiliate links!  Not mailing your list for a long time. The opposite of spamming. If you don’t keep in touch with your subscribers for a long time, they will tend to forget who you are. And that will severely damage the relationship between you and your subscriber.  Not relating to your subscribers. When every new product launches, there is a tendency to mail your subscribers all the time while forgetting that the product doesn’t relate to the subscribers at all. You don’t want to sell cat food to people who don’t own a pet! Make Healthy Income every day with email Marketing Secret Algorithm. Lots of People Are Earning Huge Amounts you can also check it out.
  21. 21. Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 21 Chapter 6: Summary The Speed of Trust In a nutshell, building relationships through E-mail marketing is all about trust. The more a person trusts you, the easier it is go get them to do what you want them to do. It may take a long time to build trust but remember that trust can be shattered overnight. Always put yourself in the shoes of your subscriber and give them as much value as possible and you can be sure E-mail your way to victory! To your success!
  22. 22. Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 22 Something About GetResponse List Building Program The Get Response List Building Program is a free, comprehensive email marketing course that covers everything you need to know to grow your list by up to 10,000 subscribers in as little as 90 days. It was designed to help marketers maximize their email marketing efforts by enhancing their lists with new, engaged contacts. Used with the Get Response platform, it’s a complete email marketing solution, providing marketers with both the know-how and necessary tools to launch an effective email marketing campaign. The course is unique and created exclusively for Get Response customers, both free trial and paid accounts that have less than 10,000 contacts. Customers may choose from two program schedules: the 90-day fast track and the 180-day standard program.
  23. 23. Relationship Marketing with E-mails Relationship Marketing with Emails 23 Each session consists of a video tutorial, presentation, and an article. Those who complete the program and acquire at least 1,000 new contacts will receive a Get Response University Certificate of Performance. You’ll find more details about the course here: Thanks for Reading and Liking my book.

×