Email Marketing For Newbies

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Introduction
What’s an autoresponder?
How can I make money with autoresponders?
Pick a topic
Your personal interests and areas of expertise
A self-quiz for finding a topic
Marketability: Will they buy?
A quiz for marketability
Research your market
Searches: Google, eBay, Amazon
Groups and forums
Survey Says? Conducting marketing surveys
Sample marketing survey
Create content
Original content
Affiliate and reseller programs
Craft your autoresponder messages
Making your product irresistible
Testimonials: A marketer’s best friend
Spam-Me-Not: Avoiding too much hype
Spam filters: Is your message zap-proof?
Formatting your autoresponder messages
Set up your site
Name your domain
Web hosting: free or fee?
Accounts you need: NameStick, PayPal, ClickBank
A note on web site content
Build your opt-in list
Free methods: articles, e-books and mini e-courses
Paid methods: PPC campaigns, classifieds, and co-registration lists
Drive traffic to your site
Keywords: Optimize, don’t stuff
Keep visitors coming back
The No-Spam Diet: Black and white listing
Launch your list building campaign
Sample Autorseponder Messages
Recommended Reading
More Resources
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment