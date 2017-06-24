Конкурс Авито-2017 - Решение 2ое место - Василий Рубцов

Рекомендательная система Авито Василий Рубцов 24 июня 2017 Василий Рубцов Рекомендательная система Авито 24 июня 2017 1 / 6
  1. 1. Рекомендательная система Авито Василий Рубцов 24 июня 2017 Василий Рубцов Рекомендательная система Авито 24 июня 2017 1 / 6
  2. 2. LightFM Модель LightFM [1]. ˆrui = f (bi + bu+ < qi , pu >) qi = j∈fi ej , pu = j∈fu ej , bi = j∈fi bj , bu = j∈fu bj , f (x) = 1 1 + exp(−x) , где fi ⊂ FI , fu ⊂ FU , ei ∈ Rf , bi ∈ R, FI — множество признаков товаров, FU — множество признаков пользователей. Василий Рубцов Рекомендательная система Авито 24 июня 2017 2 / 6
  3. 3. LightFM и факторизационные машины LightFM ˆrui = f ( j∈fi bj + j∈fu bj + < j∈fi ej , j∈fu ej >) ˆrui = f ( j∈fi bj + j∈fu bj + j∈fi k∈fu < ej , ek >) Факторизационные машины ˆr(x) = w0 + d j=1 wj xj + d j1=1 d j2=j1+1 < vj1 , vj2 > xj1 xj2 Василий Рубцов Рекомендательная система Авито 24 июня 2017 3 / 6
  4. 4. LightFM Функции потерь: 1) BPR (bayesian personalized ranking). Оптимизирует AUC. 2) WARP (weighted approximately ranked pairwise) [2]. Оптимизирует precision@k. Василий Рубцов Рекомендательная система Авито 24 июня 2017 4 / 6
  5. 5. LightFM Функции потерь: 1) BPR (bayesian personalized ranking). Оптимизирует AUC. 2) WARP (weighted approximately ranked pairwise) [2]. Оптимизирует precision@k. Оптимизация: adagrad adadelta Василий Рубцов Рекомендательная система Авито 24 июня 2017 4 / 6
  6. 6. Рекомендательная система Признаки для товаров: id товара, id микрокатегории топ-1000 слов из описания Василий Рубцов Рекомендательная система Авито 24 июня 2017 5 / 6
  7. 7. Рекомендательная система Признаки для товаров: id товара, id микрокатегории топ-1000 слов из описания Веса взаимодействий пользователя с товаром: wi = ( ti − tmin tmax − tmin )8 , где tmax и tmin — максимальное и минимальное время соответственно. Василий Рубцов Рекомендательная система Авито 24 июня 2017 5 / 6
  8. 8. Рекомендательная система Признаки для товаров: id товара, id микрокатегории топ-1000 слов из описания Веса взаимодействий пользователя с товаром: wi = ( ti − tmin tmax − tmin )8 , где tmax и tmin — максимальное и минимальное время соответственно. Стратегия Публичный рейтинг LightFM 5270 + микрокатегория + веса 14256 + топ-1000 слов из описание 15467 Таблица: Качество модели Василий Рубцов Рекомендательная система Авито 24 июня 2017 5 / 6
  9. 9. Maciej Kula. Metadata embeddings for user and item cold-start recommendations. In Toine Bogers and Marijn Koolen, editors, Proceedings of the 2nd Workshop on New Trends on Content-Based Recommender Systems co-located with 9th ACM Conference on Recommender Systems (RecSys 2015), Vienna, Austria, September 16-20, 2015., volume 1448 of CEUR Workshop Proceedings, pages 14–21. CEUR-WS.org, 2015. Jason Weston, Hector Yee, and Ron Weiss. Learning to rank recommendations with the k-order statistic loss. In ACM International Conference on Recommender Systems (RecSys), 2013. Василий Рубцов Рекомендательная система Авито 24 июня 2017 6 / 6

