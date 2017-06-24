Конкурс Авито-2017 - Решение 3ое место

A simple recommendations system from a beginner Avito Data Science Meetup Dmytro Barsukov 24 June 2017
Used Data Data tables ● Item interactions ● User searches Columns ● Location ● Microcategory
Ideas how predict items ● Same microcategory + same location ● Same microcategory + nearest locations ● Similar microcateg...
Check ideas
Create result algorithm 1) Iterate algorithm's table 2) Add items to result with specific for this algorithm + parameters ...
Coefficients selection Select parameters values using Hyperopt: ● User's interest age ● Source (items or searches) ● Algor...
Results Public scores: 12 031 Private scores: 46 991 Thank you!
