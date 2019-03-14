Successfully reported this slideshow.
Omnichannel the best way to feed your e commerce needs

Few examples of how greatly Omni channel retail can impact your business.

Published in: Business
Omnichannel the best way to feed your e commerce needs

  1. 1. Omnichannel: The Best way To Feed Your eCommerce Needs With advancement in technology, customers are now engaging with brands in various inventive ways. Excellent customer service has to be the topmost priority of every​ ​ecommerce development company​. Marketers need to embrace a unified means in their strategy, design and customer experience. And, that can be done through Omnichannel marketing! This blog will elucidate everything you need to know about Omni channel marketing: WHAT IS OMNI-CHANNEL? With regards to ecommerce development, Omni-channel marketing means allowing customers to engage, share, connect and convert into sales easily across all retail touchpoints and social media channels. In simple words, your brand, product/services or store needs to be present virtually everywhere, so customers have the choice to convert through any channel. Omni-channel marketing delivers fluid and consistent customer experience across all digital devices such as mobiles, desktop, etc. as well as in-store purchases.
  2. 2. HOW OMNI-CHANNEL SHOPPING COULD BE? Omni-channel marketing provides unique and consistent brand experience across multiple retail touchpoints- be it website, mobile, social, brick and mortar store or marketplace. Keeping this in mind, below given are few examples of how Omni-channel shopping could be: ● Customers discovering your brand on Amazon and making a purchase. ● Displaying remarketing ads in order to promote products often brought with the original purchase. ● Buyable pins: Users can buy products directly from Pinterest without leaving the site. ● Landing page that triggers Facebook Retargeting pixels. ● Customers receiving emails after their purchase regarding upcoming events or nearby store, promotional offers and so on. ● Follow-up emails encouraging recipients to join loyalty program, tag the brand on Instagram or browse new looks on Pinterest. ● Loyal customers are provided with a link to check out private collection before next pop-up! ● In-store visitors can view products but make purchase on mobile devices, have purchases ship to stores, have in-store products shipped to their home, exchange product on physical retail location and so on. All of these are basic steps of Omni-channel customer journey, where users get information about various sales channels and are encouraged to make use of other channels which they might not be aware of. Buyers get to seamlessly progress from one channel to another, reveling in excellent brand experience. If a buyer converts to loyal customer, your brand’s interaction deepens to precisely reflect what stage they’re in, in the customer journey. WHAT’S THE OPPORTUNITY IN MULTIPLE CHANNELS? Retailers who operate multiple stores across the land truly know the value of Omni-channel retailing. “Channel” is basically any of the interactive touchpoint used to connect with the retailer- such as mobile apps, engaging catalogs, websites, in-store tablets and more. A recent study found that majority of the customers make use of multiple channels to engage with retailers, as compared to online and store-only shoppers. Omni-channel retail customers take full advantage of in-store digital tools like price-checker, catalogs or tablet, and are also avid users of mobile apps to download coupons or check & compare prices. The study also reveals that the more channels a customer uses, higher are their chances of spending. Retailers who use Omni channel marketing strategies for their ecommerce development services are likely to witness growth in their average transaction size, loyal customers’ profitability and lifetime value as compared to retailers who use only single channel.
  3. 3. WHY OMNICHANNEL ECOMMERCE IS ESSENTIAL? ● 71% shoppers who use mobile phones to research in-store say that it’s extremely important part of their brand experience. (Google Reports) ● Google Research states that 98% Americans tend to switch between devices on the same day. ● 56% consumers use their mobile devices to research products at home to check inventory availability. Companies with strong Omni channel strategies retain 89% of their customers as compared to only 33% companies with poor Omni channel engagement. Omni channel marketing provides freedom to customers to browse and buy any time, from anywhere. They are in full control of their own brand experience based on their preferences, schedule and needs. Having the ability to choose and seamlessly switch between multiple channels is what makes Omni channel ecommerce so essential. HOW DOES OMNICHANNEL RETAIL IMPACT YOUR BUSINESS? Amazon acquiring Whole Foods Market, whilst Walmart making acquisition of Bonobos are sufficient examples to emphasize how Omni channel retail is evolving rapidly, overtaking traditional retail. ● Physical locations are now allowing customers to test and try products before buying it online. ● Many retail locations are converting into “Guide shops”. ● Brick and mortar stores are adapting, but won’t be extinct as they are important part of Omni channel marketing. ● Customers are widely using apps to browse and buy items. Mobile integration in your ecommerce development services is increasing brand loyalty. ● Tech innovations such as enhanced checkout points, personalized offers through GPS technology, etc. are making it easier for users to buy. These are just few examples of how greatly Omni channel retail can impact your business. What’s next for Omni-Channel Retailers? Few years from now, single-channel retailing and marketing is going to be thing of the past! Omni-channel is only going to deepen and customer demands will greatly evolve! Retailers need to interlink multiple channels and provide consistent, seamless positive brand experience to shoppers- before competition gets tough from all sides!

