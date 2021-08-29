12 tips to help you lose weight

Get into the habit of eating a morning meal with these simple breakfasts, designed to whet the appetite of even the most habitual breakfast-skipper. Not hungry first thing in the morning? Pushed for time? Trying to lose weight? These calorie-counted treats will tempt you to rediscover the pleasure of breakfast. From energy-boosting "apple pie" porridge and protein-packed scrambled eggs to a nutrient-rich green smoothie and granola bars, there's something for everyone.