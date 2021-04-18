Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Effects of Docosahexaenoic Acid on the Improvement of Neuron Proliferation, Synaptic Plasticity, and Neuromuscular Act...
Abstract Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is an omega-3 fatty acid most commonly found in fish oil. It has been shown that a lac...
Purpose The purpose of this experiment is to effectively examine the effect Docosahexaenoic acid has in increasing the pro...
Hypothesis If Primary Hippocampal Neurons were to receive varying concentrations of DHA and both BX30 and Wild Type C. Ele...
Background Research ● Docosahexaenoic acid is an Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid (PUFA ω-3) ● DHA is most known for how...
● Primary Rat Hippocampal Neurons, 1 x 10^6 cells ● BX30 C. Elegans (2 plates) ● Wild Type C. Elegans (2 plates) ● Neuroba...
Cell Culturing Reagents and Plate Preparation: 1. Dissolve 100 mg poly-d-lysine, in 100 ml sterile water to 1 mg/ml stock ...
Primary Hippocampal Neuron Culturing: 1. Rinse a 15-mL conical culture tube with pre-warmed (37°C) complete Neurobasal™ Pl...
Adding Treatment to Primary Hippocampal Neurons: 1. Separate 5 mg of DHA into vials containing 5/6 mg DHA, 5/3 mg DHA, and...
C. Elegans Treating + Testing: 1. Taking the two BX30 C. Elegans plates and the two Wild-Type C. Elegans plates, unwrap th...
MTT Testing: 1. Prepare a 12 mM MTT stock solution by adding 1 mL of sterile PBS to one 5 mg vial of MTT. 2. Mix by vortex...
Fura-2 AM Testing: 1. Prepare a 1 mM DMSO stock solution of the AM ester, using 5 mg of Fura-2 AM ester and 7.9 mL of DMSO...
Formula 1: Calculate Fluorescence Intensity From Absorbance Where k is the proportionality constant attributed to the micr...
Results: Cell Viability
Results: Calcium Concentrations
Results: C. Elegans
Pictures:
Conclusions: ● From the data collected, it is very safe to say that the null hypothesis can be rejected on both accounts. ...
Applications: ● The main applications of this research is in treatment of early onset neurological disorders, neuropsychia...
Limitations: ● The limitations of this research stem mainly from the lack of more able or specific equipment that can be u...
Error Analysis: ● For the MTT analysis, the main set of errors stem from the molecule MTT itself, that being that MTT is s...
Future Research: ● In the future, there is plenty of room of which this study can be extended in order to properly encapsu...
References: Thibault, O., Hadley, R., & Landfield, P. W. (2001). Elevated Postsynaptic [Ca2+] iand L-Type Calcium Channel ...
Dha &amp; neurophysiology 2020 21

A presentation by Avinash Kanakam, a current senior at American Heritage Boca-Delray. Analyzes the effects of DHA, an important Omega-3 PUFA on neuron production and promotion.

Dha &amp; neurophysiology 2020 21

  1. 1. The Effects of Docosahexaenoic Acid on the Improvement of Neuron Proliferation, Synaptic Plasticity, and Neuromuscular Activity Avinash Kanakam American Heritage Boca Delray 12th Grade
  2. 2. Abstract Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is an omega-3 fatty acid most commonly found in fish oil. It has been shown that a lack of mother’s milk, which contains DHA, leads to an increased risk of developing a neurodevelopmental disorder. This study seeks to ascertain that DHA is responsible, to some degree, for a person’s ability to reorganize synapses according to the strength thereof, AKA synaptic plasticity. Using a Rat Hippocampus Neuron Cell (RHN) and C. Elegans both containing and deficient in BX30, a gene that allows for the conversion of DHA, this experiment cultured cells and C. Elegans to examine the degree at which they responded to varying concentrations of DHA. Using an MTT assay, the concentration of DHA and neuroregeneration was shown to be strongly, exponentially, and positively associated, with significant results. Using a Fura-2 calcium indicator, the concentration of calcium was determined in RHN, and thus the effect of DHA in increasing post-synaptic excitation, of which was assessed to be moderately, exponentially, and positively associated, with significant results. Using a motor index to examine motor action in C. Elegans with varying DHA and comparing that to a wild-type strain, the efficacy of DHA in increasing the stimulation at neuromuscular junctions was determined to be moderately and positively associated with the type of model being undetermined. This study seeks to propose that DHA can be effective in treating early-onset neural disorders, though it may be considered to be applicable to neural disorders effective in later stages of
  3. 3. Purpose The purpose of this experiment is to effectively examine the effect Docosahexaenoic acid has in increasing the proliferation of Primary Hippocampal Neurons, the synaptic plasticity Primary Hippocampal Neurons, and motor ability of both wild-type and BX30 C. Elegans. http://brainmaps.org/
  4. 4. Hypothesis If Primary Hippocampal Neurons were to receive varying concentrations of DHA and both BX30 and Wild Type C. Elegans were to receive DHA, then the neurons that had received greater concentrations of DHA would exhibit a greater cell viability as well as greater concentrations of intracellular calcium, and the C. Elegans that were given DHA would have a stronger motor ability compared to their non-DHA counterparts. https://io9.gizmodo.com/experiment-confirms-that-microbes-swim-slower-in-saliva- 5803285
  5. 5. Background Research ● Docosahexaenoic acid is an Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid (PUFA ω-3) ● DHA is most known for how it is necessary for the infant brain to properly develop, most present/necessary throughout the brain and retina. ● Neural cell proliferation is very different from other forms of cell proliferation that occur throughout the body. ● Synaptic plasticity is the ability of neurons to form stronger or weaker synapses. ○ Occurs mainly through Glutamatergic Neurotransmission and intracellular calcium concentrations of postsynaptic excitatory neurons.
  6. 6. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science /article/abs/pii/S0091305711002747
  7. 7. ● Primary Rat Hippocampal Neurons, 1 x 10^6 cells ● BX30 C. Elegans (2 plates) ● Wild Type C. Elegans (2 plates) ● Neurobasal Plus Medium (500 mL) ● 200 mM GlutaMax I Supplement ● B-27 Plus Supplement (10 mL, 50x) ● L-Glutamate (25 µM) ● Trypan Blue ● Hemocytometer ● Dimethyl sulfoxide (100 mL) ● Clicker ● MTT (5 mg) ● PBS (100 mL) ● Fura-2 AM Ester (5 mg) ● Water Bath ● Laminar Flow Hood ● CO2 Incubator ● Microplate reader ● 70% Ethanol (4 ml) ● Docosahexaenoic Acid (5 mg) ● Poly-D-Lysine (100 mg) ● Sterilized 24 well plates (3) ● Micropipette ● Inverted Microscope ● Distilled water (1500 mL) ● 100x Penicillin-Streptomycin (.5 mL) ● 15-mL conical tubes (2) ● MTT assay (with all reagents) (24 assays) ● Sterile PBS (1 mL) ● Orbital shaker Materials https://www.matreya.com/BVModules/Produc tTemplates/Matreya/Product.aspx?productid= 1136
  8. 8. Cell Culturing Reagents and Plate Preparation: 1. Dissolve 100 mg poly-d-lysine, in 100 ml sterile water to 1 mg/ml stock solution. 2. Dilute stock to 0.1mg/ml with sterile water. 3. Cover each well among the three 24-well plates with polylysine coating solution. 4. Incubate 1 hour at room temperature in the hood. 5. Remove polylysine solution and rinse 3 times with PBS. 6. Aseptically add 200 mM GlutaMAX I Supplement to a final concentration of 0.5 mM (2.5 mL/L) to the Neurobasal Plus Medium before use. 7. Aseptically add B-27 Plus Supplement (50X) to a final concentration of 2% (v/v) (20 mL/L) to the Neurobasal Plus Medium before use. 8. Aseptically add .5 mL of the 100x Penicillin-Streptomycin to the Neurobasal Plus Medium 9. Supplement the complete Neurobasal Plus Medium with an additional 25 μM L‐Glutamate up to day 4 in culture.
  9. 9. Primary Hippocampal Neuron Culturing: 1. Rinse a 15-mL conical culture tube with pre-warmed (37°C) complete Neurobasal™ Plus Medium and leave it in the cell culture hood prior to thawing the cells. 2. If you are removing a vial from liquid nitrogen storage, twist the cap slightly to release pressure and then re-tighten the cap. 3. Rapidly thaw (< 2 minutes) the frozen vial by gently swirling it in a 37°C water bath. Remove the vial from the water bath when only a tiny ice crystal is left. 4. Transfer the vial to the cell culture hood and disinfect it with 70% isopropyl alcohol. Tap the vial gently on the surface of the hood so that the liquid settles down to the bottom of the vial. 5. Rinse a 1-mL pipette tip with complete Neurobasal™ Plus Medium and very gently transfer the cells to the pre-rinsed 15-mL tube (from step 1). 6. Rinse the vial with 1 mL of complete Neurobasal™ Plus Medium (pre-warmed to 37°C) and add to the cells in the 15- mL tube extremely slowly at the rate of one drop per second. Mix the suspension by gentle swirling after each addition. 7. Slowly add 2 mL of complete Neurobasal™ Plus Medium to the tube (for a total suspension volume of 4 mL). Mix the suspension very gently with the 1-mL pipette without creating any air bubbles. 8. To a microcentrifuge tube containing 10 μL of 0.4% Trypan blue, add 10 μL of the cell suspension using a pre-rinsed tip. Mix by gently tapping the tube. Determine the viable cell density using a manual (i.e. hemocytometer) counting method. 9. Plate ~1 × 105 live cells per well in a poly-D-lysine-coated (4.5 μg/cm2 ) 48-well plate. Dilute the cell suspension to 500 μL per well by adding complete Neurobasal™ Plus Medium. 10. Incubate the cells at 36°C to 38°C in a humidi† ed atmosphere of 5% CO2 in air. 11. After 4–24 hours of incubation, aspirate half of the medium from each well and replace with fresh medium. Return the cells to the incubator.
  10. 10. Adding Treatment to Primary Hippocampal Neurons: 1. Separate 5 mg of DHA into vials containing 5/6 mg DHA, 5/3 mg DHA, and 5/2 mg DHA. 2. Add ⅓ ml of DMSO to each of the vials, to reach a concentration of 2.5 mg/ml, 5.0 mg/ml, and 7.5 mg/ml DHA-DMSO solution, respectively. 3. Dilute all solutions to 9 mL. 4. Wait until all the DHA solubilizes. 5. For each well plate, add .5 ml of the solution with a pre-diluted concentration of 7.5 mg/ml DHA-DMSO to the 6 uppermost wells of the 24 well plate. 6. Repeat step 5 for the other solutions, with the second-uppermost 6 well row receiving the 5.0 mg/ml DHA-DMSO solution, the third-uppermost 6 well row receiving the 2.5 mg/ml DHA-DMSO solution. 7. The row at the bottom of the well plates should receive no DHA-DMSO solution, but should instead receive a solution consisting of ⅓ ml of DMSO that has been diluted to 9 ml., with .5 ml of this solution being added to each well.
  11. 11. C. Elegans Treating + Testing: 1. Taking the two BX30 C. Elegans plates and the two Wild-Type C. Elegans plates, unwrap the parafilm of one of each type of pipette. 2. Using a micropipette set to 1000 µliters, aseptically add 0.5 ml DHA solution to one of each type of plate. Be careful not to add the DHA at a high pressure, as doing so can disrupt C. Elegans and bacterial population. It should also be noted that the addition of DHA should be spread out and not concentrated in any one spot. 3. Wrap the plates that had DHA added to them with parafilm and add all 4 plates to an incubator sitting at room temperature. 4. Following 24 hours of incubation of C. Elegans with and without docosahexaenoic acid, remove all four plates from the incubator. 5. Using an inverted microscope set to 100x magnification, examine populations of C. Elegans. 6. Pick a certain C. Elegans under the inverted microscope and make note of the amount of tail wiggles it conducts. 7. Using a timer, count the number of tail wiggles using a clicker over a period of 60 seconds. 8. Repeat step 7 until 30 data points are created regarding tail wiggles for a certain plate combination of gene type and treatment. 9. Repeat steps 5-8 for all the other plate combinations of gene type and treatment.
  12. 12. MTT Testing: 1. Prepare a 12 mM MTT stock solution by adding 1 mL of sterile PBS to one 5 mg vial of MTT. 2. Mix by vortexing or sonication until dissolved. 3. For adherent cells, remove the medium and replace it with 100 µL of fresh culture medium. For non-adherent cells, centrifuge the microplate, pellet the cells, carefully remove as much medium as possible and replace it with 100 µL of fresh medium. 4. Add 10 µL of the 12 mM MTT stock solution (prepared in step 1) to each well. Include a negative control of 10 µL of the MTT stock solution added to 100 µL of medium alone. 5. Incubate at 37°C for 4 hours. At high cell densities (>100,000 cells per well) the incubation time can be shortened to 2 hours. 6. After labeling the cells with MTT, as described above, remove all but 25 µL of medium from the wells. 7. Add 50 µL of DMSO to each well and mix thoroughly with the pipette. 8. Incubate at 37°C for 10 minutes. 9. Mix each sample again and read absorbance at 540 nm 10. Repeat Step 9 for each plate. 11. Using the following formula, determine the cell viability from absorbance: Where abs_sample is the absorbance of the sample, abs_blank is the absorbance of a well with no cells in it that was still given MTT, and abs_control is the average value of the absorbance of the control wells. 1. Re-record the results in terms of cell viability percentage. https://blog.qua rtzy.com/2017/ 05/01/cell- viability- assays-mtt- protocol https://www.sigmaaldrich.com/technical- documents/protocols/biology/roche/cell-proliferation-kit-i-mtt.html
  13. 13. Fura-2 AM Testing: 1. Prepare a 1 mM DMSO stock solution of the AM ester, using 5 mg of Fura-2 AM ester and 7.9 mL of DMSO 2. Dilute an aliquot of the DMSO stock solution into a suitable buffer with a concentration of 1 µM. Mix well. 3. Add one volume of aqueous AM ester dispersion to one volume of cell suspension. For adherent cells rinse off the medium or buffer and replace with a solution of the AM ester. 4. Incubate for 15 to 60 minutes at 4°C to 37°C. 5. Wash the cells twice with a buffer and then incubate for a further 30 minutes to allow complete de-esterification of intracellular AM esters. 6. Using a microplate reader, read for the absorbance of at 340 nm and 380 nm. 7. Repeat Step 6 for each plate. 8. Record the absorbance values for each well and organize based on plate and concentration. 9. Using the Formula 1, determine the fluorescence intensity from absorbance. 10. Using the Formula 2, determine the calcium concentration from fluorescence intensity. 11. Re-record new results in terms of Calcium concentration. https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/agricultural-and- biological-sciences/fura-2
  14. 14. Formula 1: Calculate Fluorescence Intensity From Absorbance Where k is the proportionality constant attributed to the microplate reader, Io is the Incident Light Intensity, ϕ is equivalent to fluorescent quantum yield, and ∈bc is absorbance. (Note that needing to know the kIoϕ product is unnecessary as it is a constant, which will be cancelled out with the ratios in Formula 2.) Formula 2: Calculate Calcium Concentration From Fluorescence Intensity Where [Ca2+] is calcium concentration, Kd is the equilibrium dissociation constant, R is the Fluorescence Intensity at 340 nm over the Fluorescence Intensity at 380 for the same well, Rmax is the Fluorescence Intensity at 340 nm over the Fluorescence Intensity at 380 for a well saturated with calcium, Rmin is the Fluorescence Intensity at 340 nm over the Fluorescence Intensity at 380 for a well with low/no calcium, Fo/Fs is the Fluorescence Intensity of a low/no calcium well at 380 nm over the Fluorescence Intensity of a saturated calcium well at 380 nm. Kd was determined to be 214 nM, Rmin was .5, Rmax is 11.7, and
  15. 15. Results: Cell Viability
  16. 16. Results : Cell Viabilit y
  17. 17. Results: Calcium Concentrations
  18. 18. Results: Calcium Concentration
  19. 19. Results: C. Elegans
  20. 20. Results: C. Elegans
  21. 21. Pictures:
  22. 22. Conclusions: ● From the data collected, it is very safe to say that the null hypothesis can be rejected on both accounts. ● From the usage of a Paired Samples T-Test, we can also find that the difference between most of the groups involved in all of the procedures had significant differences. ● Using the Paired Samples Effect Sizes and Cohen’s D alongside Hedges’ Correction we can determine practical significance. ● The Post Hoc Tests with Multiple Comparisons, the Tukey HSD, Scheffe, LSD, and Bonferroni tests, the effects between groups can better be examined to be significant. ● Using a Pearson correlation, the correlations via the method were all found to be evidence of a moderately strong to very strong association. ● With a Shapiro-Wilk test of Normality being conducted, the possibility of the distribution of the data being not normal is very low, as all of the Sig. values had
  23. 23. Applications: ● The main applications of this research is in treatment of early onset neurological disorders, neuropsychiatric disorders, and behavioral disorders. ● With the claim that DHA can cause neural cell proliferation, DHA could possibly act as a natural supplement for those suffering from neurodegenerative disorders, both early-onset and in general. ● With the claim that DHA can increase synaptic plasticity, it can be used as a supplement to treat a great many disorders relating to lack of synaptic strength, such as memory and behavioral disorders. ● With the claim that DHA can also be used to increase neuromuscular activity, the effects of DHA become very broad and require more research, but at the very least can be used to sharpen motor skills and coordination of which neural plexuses are involved heavily.
  24. 24. Limitations: ● The limitations of this research stem mainly from the lack of more able or specific equipment that can be used instead. ○ MTT Cytotoxicity ○ Testing Synaptic Plasticity ○ Large range attributed to “neuromuscular activity” https://ivh.ku.dk/english/research/anatomy-biochemistry-physiology/molecular-physiology-and-cellular-electrophysiology/
  25. 25. Error Analysis: ● For the MTT analysis, the main set of errors stem from the molecule MTT itself, that being that MTT is slightly cytotoxic. ● The error that stems from the Fura-2 AM ester testing is one that comes as a natural result of having to perform nonlinear calculations, such as the ones that were used to convert absorbance into fluorescence intensity. ● The error that is associated with the C. Elegans procedure is mainly going to be on the part of the researcher. https://www.uline.com/Product/Detail/H-7350/Tools/Tally-Counter-Hand- Held?pricode=WB8005&gadtype=pla&id=H- 7350&gclid=CjwKCAiAouD_BRBIEiwALhJH6JWBqKsjJlWztQlCIaY6oI1JVJoy3rRw cNbksIaugFr6FNjvC1jGMRoCKdoQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
  26. 26. Future Research: ● In the future, there is plenty of room of which this study can be extended in order to properly encapsulate the idea of DHA’s properties by using more technologically advanced equipment, as well as increasing the amount of DHA concentrations. ● If there was the ability to use less-cytotoxic or not at all cytotoxic cell viability assays, that should definitely be considered as a new way to estimate the cell viability from a cell using absorbance. ● As for synaptic plasticity measurement, more advanced equipment can aid in gathering more accurate and usable data. ● As for testing neuromuscular junctions and DHA further, methods of testing both in vitro and in vivo can be approved.
  27. 27. References: Thibault, O., Hadley, R., & Landfield, P. W. (2001). Elevated Postsynaptic [Ca2+] iand L-Type Calcium Channel Activity in Aged Hippocampal Neurons: Relationship to Impaired Synaptic Plasticity. Journal of Neuroscience, 21(24), 9744- 9756. Calderon, F., & Kim, H. Y. (2004). Docosahexaenoic acid promotes neurite growth in hippocampal neurons. Journal of neurochemistry, 90(4), 979-988. Cao, D., Kevala, K., Kim, J., Moon, H. S., Jun, S. B., Lovinger, D., & Kim, H. Y. (2009). Docosahexaenoic acid promotes hippocampal neuronal development and synaptic function. Journal of neurochemistry, 111(2), 510-521. De Caterina, R., & Basta, G. (2001). n-3 Fatty acids and the inflammatory response—biological background. European Heart Journal Supplements, 3(suppl_D), D42-D49. Kuda, O. (2017). Bioactive metabolites of docosahexaenoic acid. Biochimie, 136, 12-20. Marszalek, J. R., & Lodish, H. F. (2005). Docosahexaenoic acid, fatty acid–interacting proteins, and neuronal function: breastmilk and fish are good for you. Annu. Rev. Cell Dev. Biol., 21, 633-657. Harris, W. S., & Baack, M. L. (2015). Beyond building better brains: bridging the docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) gap of prematurity. Journal of Perinatology, 35(1), 1-7.’ Abbott, L. F., & Nelson, S. B. (2000). Synaptic plasticity: taming the beast. Nature neuroscience, 3(11), 1178-1183.

