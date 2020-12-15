Deploying Elastic, Self-Service Load Balancing for VMware NSX-T

The VMware NSX Advanced Load Balancer (formerly Avi Networks) delivers software load balancing, web application firewall (WAF), and Kubernetes ingress services across your data centers, multi-cloud, bare metal, and container infrastructure. With the integration with VMware NSX-T, Avi now offers enterprise-grade load balancing and WAF capabilities for VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) and NSX-T environments on a complete L2-L7 networking and security virtualization platform. Digital, app-centric companies are replacing traditional appliance-based load balancers that are not built for cloud use cases and cause over-provisioning, partial automation and little visibility.



In this webinar you will learn how to deliver complete automation and self-service by:



Managing load balancers centrally across any environment

Creating new virtual services in just minutes

Scaling load balancing capacity dynamically based on traffic patterns

Troubleshooting application issues without TCP dumps/log exports

