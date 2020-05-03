Realex.io sto-architecture-v2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DRAFT Keep focus on higher added-value tasks Framework for Real Estate Asset Tokenization: Security Token Offering (STO) 1...
PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFTWhy Tokenize Real Estate • Increased Liquidity • Fractional Ownership • Greater Transparency...
PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT Ecosystem - Security Tokenization Offering Legal Compliance Intellectual Property Data Priv...
PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT Tokenization Middle-East Perspective 4 Issuer: REIT Investors: Retail - Regional/ Global Re...
PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT Protocol – How it works? Investor interested in fractional ownership Realex introduces Prop...
PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFTREALX Token Framework 6 Issuer Investor ADGM àREIT REALEX àAsset Management {Cost/ Revenue /...
PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT Issuing, managing, and enabling liquidity for security tokens 7 ISSUANCE ( P R I M A RY I S...
PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFTSteps to Security Token Offering • Deal structuring • Technology selection • Token creation ...
PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFTDeal Structuring • Jurisdiction – ADGM, MAS • Asset type – Real Estate, Art, Precious Metals...
PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFTJurisdictions Americas • Canada • CSE • USA • SEC • FINRA Europe • EU • e-Money • ESMA- AIFM...
PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFTReferences • ADGM – REIT Rule Book - http://adgm.complinet.com/net_file_store/new_rulebooks/...
PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFTLegal Structure • Single asset Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) • Real estate fund • Project fi...
PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFTGovernance ADGM – Abu Dhabi Global Markets - https://www.adgm.com ADGM is the first jurisdic...
PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFTCrypto Token- Asset Type 14 Digital Currency Stable Coins Virtual Currency Examples Bitcoin/...
PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFTCrypto Token – Offering/ Distribution Offering Access Listing Compliance ICO – Initial Coin ...
PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFTTechnology Selection • Blockchain / Token Definition • Custody • KYC / AML Vendor • Primary ...
PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFTSecurity 1. Security Audits - ISO/IEC 27000-series1 • Advanced Persistent Threat • Computer ...
DRAFT 18 Avadhesh Gupta Founder, MD & CEO LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/avadheshg Phone: +971-55-554-7984 Realex App FZE –...
  1. 1. DRAFT Keep focus on higher added-value tasks Framework for Real Estate Asset Tokenization: Security Token Offering (STO) 1 DRAFT
  2. 2. PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFTWhy Tokenize Real Estate • Increased Liquidity • Fractional Ownership • Greater Transparency • Portfolio Diversification • Crowdfunding Marketplace 2 Forbes: Tokenization is paving the way for a new forefront in real estate development1 https://www.forbes.com/sites/rachelwolfson/2018/10/03/a-first-for-manhattan- 30m-real-estate-property-tokenized-with-blockchain/#61e335f94895 Deloitte: The Tokenization of Assets is disrupting financial industry, are you ready? https://www2.deloitte.com/content/dam/Deloitte/lu/Documents/financial- services/lu-tokenization-of-assets-disrupting-financial-industry.pdf NASDAQ: How Tokenization Is Putting Real-World Assets on Blockchains https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/how-tokenization-putting-real-world-assets- blockchains-2017-03-30 Colliers: Tokenizing Real Estate https://www.colliers.com/en-gb/hongkong/insights/office-insider/issues/office- insider-november-2018/tokenizing-real-estate CNBC: How blockchain technology will reduce trade friction for everything from real estate to fine art https://www.cnbc.com/2018/01/29/stephen-mckeon-on-asset-based- tokenization.html 1. Reg D rule 506(c) - https://www.sec.gov/fast-answers/answers-rule506htm.html
  3. 3. PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT Ecosystem - Security Tokenization Offering Legal Compliance Intellectual Property Data Privacy Contracts Governance Governing Law Jurisdiction • Issuer • Broker/Dealer • Custodian Technology Asset Mgmt. Token issuance KYC/AML Investor Accrediting E-Contract Wallet Blockchain platform Crypto-Stable Coin Markets Custodian Crypto Exchange/ Marketplace Broker/Dealer Transfer Agent
  4. 4. PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT Tokenization Middle-East Perspective 4 Issuer: REIT Investors: Retail - Regional/ Global Regulators: Issuance & Transfer Agent: Legal: Crypto-Exchange: Tokenizing and Performance Management: Settlement / Custodian/ Wallet:
  5. 5. PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT Protocol – How it works? Investor interested in fractional ownership Realex introduces Property options Investor chooses Unit and amount to be invested Realex Accredits investors KYV/AML and registers REALEX initiates tokenization frontend by creating investor profile and off-chain transaction Securitize Initiates issuance and on-chain transaction Wallet/ Custodian Manages the tokens issue Crypto-exchange Lists the toke on over- the-counter (OTC) trading Investor can monitor the token performance on Realex Dashboard Issuer Can manage asset performance through integrated REALEX asset management
  6. 6. PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFTREALX Token Framework 6 Issuer Investor ADGM àREIT REALEX àAsset Management {Cost/ Revenue / Yield / NAV} Legal àCompliance {KYC/AML} à Contracts REALEX àPricing {Tokenomics} REALEX < > Securitize àSecurity Token Offering {Accredit Investor/Funds Transfer/ Issue Token} Custodian Wallets/ Token Custody Secondary Market Token / Crypto-Exchange B l o c k c h a i n
  7. 7. PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT Issuing, managing, and enabling liquidity for security tokens 7 ISSUANCE ( P R I M A RY I S S U A N C E ) Wallet Management Document Signing Investor Onboarding (KYC/AML & Accreditation) Investment Funding SECONDARY TRADING ( E X C H A N G E S ) Compliance Enforcement Enable Compliant Trading LIFECYCLE ( E X E C U T I O N O F TO K E N R I G H T S ) Cap Table Management Upgradeability Governance New Investors (Via Trusted Security Exchanges) Economic Rights Freeze, Burn, Reissue Security Token Issuance Investor Dashboard Issuer Communications
  8. 8. PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFTSteps to Security Token Offering • Deal structuring • Technology selection • Token creation and distribution 8
  9. 9. PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFTDeal Structuring • Jurisdiction – ADGM, MAS • Asset type – Real Estate, Art, Precious Metals, Gems • Investor types – Accredited, Non-Accredited • Applicable regulation – • Shareholder Rights 9
  10. 10. PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFTJurisdictions Americas • Canada • CSE • USA • SEC • FINRA Europe • EU • e-Money • ESMA- AIFMD Alternative Investment Managers Fund Directive • UK- FCA • France • loi pacte • Malta • Gibraltar • Switzerland • Estonia • Lithuania Middle East • UAE • DIFC • ADGM-Abu Dhabi Global Markets • UAE-Central Bank • UAE-SCA Securities & Commodities Authority • Bahrain APAC • China - PRC • Hongkong • HKMA - Hong Kong Monetary Authority • SFC – Securities and Future Commission • Singapore • SFA – Securities & Futures Act • FAA – Financial Advisers Act • PS Act – Payment Services Act • Japan • PSA – Payment Services Act • FIEA – Financial Instruments and Exchange Act • Korea • Australia 10
  11. 11. PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFTReferences • ADGM – REIT Rule Book - http://adgm.complinet.com/net_file_store/new_rulebooks/f/u/FUNDS_VE R01.041015.pdf • ADGM- Regulation for Crypto Asset Activities • http://adgm.complinet.com/net_file_store/new_rulebooks/g/u/Guidance_ Regulation_of_Crypto_Asset_Activities_in_ADGM_140519.pdf • ADGM – Guidance on digital securities activity • https://www.adgm.com/-/media/project/adgm/legal- framework/documents/guidance-and-policy/guidance-for-applicants/fsra- guidance/guidance-on-regulation-of-digital-securities-activity-in-adgm-v01- 050919.pdf 11
  12. 12. PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFTLegal Structure • Single asset Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) • Real estate fund • Project finance • Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) 12
  13. 13. PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFTGovernance ADGM – Abu Dhabi Global Markets - https://www.adgm.com ADGM is the first jurisdiction in the world to introduce a comprehensive and bespoke regulatory framework for the regulation of spot crypto asset activities, including those undertaken by exchanges, brokers, custodians, asset managers and other intermediaries. Chamber of Digital Commerce - https://digitalchamber.org/ Their mission is to promote the acceptance and use of digital assets and blockchain-based technologies. Through education, advocacy and working closely with policymakers, regulatory agencies and industry, our goal is to develop an environment that fosters innovation, jobs and investment. GDF – Global Digital Finance- https://www.gdf.io/ Global Digital Finance is an industry body driving the acceleration and adoption of digital finance to support the next era of digital commerce, dedicated to the advancement of next-generation technologies in finance for society. Blockchain Alliance - https://blockchainalliance.org/ A public-private forum to help combat criminal activity on the blockchain Security Token Network- https://token.security/stn/ Security Token Network connects the Security Token ecosystem, provides in-depth industry research for institutional finance and investors, and delivers STOs for growth stage startups. 13
  14. 14. PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFTCrypto Token- Asset Type 14 Digital Currency Stable Coins Virtual Currency Examples Bitcoin/ Ethereum REALEX Tether TrueUSD Libra Regulated N/A Yes Yes Backed Proof Of Work Commodity/ Asset Fiat Stability/ Volatility Highly Volatile Medium to Low Medium to High Liquidity/ Recourse N/A Yes to backed tangible asset Yes to backed currency
  15. 15. PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFTCrypto Token – Offering/ Distribution Offering Access Listing Compliance ICO – Initial Coin Offering Open to all Not Always Not Mandatory IEO - Initial Exchange Offering Exchange Members only Crypto Token Exchange listed Not Mandatory STO - Security Token Offering Accredited Investors STO / ATS Exchange Mandatory KYC/ AML 15
  16. 16. PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFTTechnology Selection • Blockchain / Token Definition • Custody • KYC / AML Vendor • Primary / Secondary Marketplace 16
  17. 17. PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL DRAFTSecurity 1. Security Audits - ISO/IEC 27000-series1 • Advanced Persistent Threat • Computer crime • Vulnerabilities • Eavesdropping • Malware • Spyware • Ransomware • Trojans • Viruses • Worms • Rootkits • Bootkits • Keyloggers • Screen scrapers • Exploits • Backdoors • Logic bombs • Payloads • Denial of service • Web shells • Phishing 17 References: 1. https://standards.iso.org/ittf/PubliclyAvailableStandards 2. .https://www.pcisecuritystandards.org/documents/Penetration_Testing_Guidance_March_2015.pdf 3. http://www.pentest-standard.org/index.php/Main_Page 2. PCI Standards2 3. Penetration Testing Execution Standard3 4. Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP)4
  18. 18. DRAFT 18 Avadhesh Gupta Founder, MD & CEO LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/avadheshg Phone: +971-55-554-7984 Realex App FZE – Digitizing Real Estate Singapore | India | UAE | Canada

×