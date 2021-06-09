Get here : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/0525654712 bThe highly anticipated companion to the sensational iSlothilda: Living the Sloth Life!spReadiA collection of cute comics aboutspReadfriendshipspReadand the adorable mishaps of pet-parenting as told through the eyes of a sleepy sloth named Slothilda and herspReadblissfully devotedspReadcorgi, Peanut.b Life with a stumpy legged fur-baby is an absolute joy, but it often comes with some hilarious challenges, especially when you're a phone-addicted, snack-loving, always-tired little sloth.spReadspRead For Slothilda and Peanut, each with their own unique set of short-comings (literally and figuratively),spReadnavigatingspReadtheir way through the world can be a struggle. However, no obstacle is too great when they've got each other.spReadWatchspReadas the twospReadtake on life's day-to-day challenges as they grow together along the way!