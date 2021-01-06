Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Oat Milk Market To Reach USD 6.47 Billion By 2027 www.reportsanddata.com
Market Summary Rising demand for the dairy-based alternatives, and higher preference for the cereal or plant-based food & ...
Market Summary Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) •Supermarket & Hypermarket •Onli...
Market Summary Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) •North America • U.S • Canada •Europe...
s Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized resea...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Oat Milk Market to Expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027- Whitewave Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Daiya Foods Inc, etc.

5 views

Published on

Oat Milk Market

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Oat Milk Market to Expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027- Whitewave Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Daiya Foods Inc, etc.

  1. 1. Oat Milk Market To Reach USD 6.47 Billion By 2027 www.reportsanddata.com
  2. 2. Market Summary Rising demand for the dairy-based alternatives, and higher preference for the cereal or plant-based food & beverage products, coupled with the increasing inclination for vegan diets and work as a source of lesser calories and Vitamins E, are propelling the market demand. Market Size – USD 3.68 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trends – Growing consumption of the lactose-free cereal-based dairy products and vegan food practice To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/oat-milk-market • Key participants include Whitewave Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Daiya Foods Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc., SunOpta Inc., Fine Japan Co. Ltd., Hain Celestial Group, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc., Nature's Choice B.V., and Vitasoy Australia Products Pty. Ltd., among others.
  3. 3. Market Summary Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) •Supermarket & Hypermarket •Online Retails •Others Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) •Powder •Liquid End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) •Food & Beverages •Nutraceuticals & Baby Food •Personal Care •Pharmaceuticals •Others
  4. 4. Market Summary Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) •North America • U.S • Canada •Europe • Germany • UK • France • Rest of Europe •Asia Pacific • China • India • Japan •MEA • Saudi Arabia •Latin America • Brazil
  5. 5. s Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. About Us John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

×