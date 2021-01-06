Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fresh Food Packaging Market To Reach USD 102.00 Billion By 2027
Market Summary The extended shelf life of packaged food and the rising demand for convenience food drive the demand of the...
Market Summary Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) •Plastic •Paper & paper boards •Textile woods •Glass •Ot...
Market Summary Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) •Flexible •Semi-rigid •Rigid Distribution Channel ...
s Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized resea...
Fresh Food Packaging Market to Expand at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027| Amcor Limited, Mondi PLC, DuPont, Smurti Kappa Group, etc.

Fresh Food Packaging Market

Fresh Food Packaging Market to Expand at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027| Amcor Limited, Mondi PLC, DuPont, Smurti Kappa Group, etc.

  1. 1. Fresh Food Packaging Market To Reach USD 102.00 Billion By 2027 www.reportsanddata.com
  2. 2. Market Summary The extended shelf life of packaged food and the rising demand for convenience food drive the demand of the market. Market Size – USD 77.00 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.6%, Market Trends –High prevalence of COVID-19 virus. To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fresh-food-packaging-market • Key participants include Amcor Limited, Mondi PLC, DuPont, Smurti Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., International Paper Company, Coveris Holdings S.A., D.S. Smith PLC, Silgan Holdings Inc. WestRock Company, among others.
  3. 3. Market Summary Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) •Plastic •Paper & paper boards •Textile woods •Glass •Others Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) •Flexible •Semi-rigid •Rigid End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) •Residential •Baker & Confectionary •Hotel, Restaurants and Food Chains •Others
  4. 4. Market Summary Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) •Flexible •Semi-rigid •Rigid Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) •Online •Offline Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) •North America •Europe •Asia Pacific •Latin America •MEA
  5. 5. s Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. About Us John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

