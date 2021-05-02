COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://aleenasantana.blogspot.com/?book=B08LMTR24Y Celebrate the fairy tale life of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning British monarch in history, with this majestic paper doll collection. Two dolls capture Elizabeth as a young woman and a more mature matriarch, while dozens of royal outfits feature her stunning coronation gown designed by Norman Hartnell as well as other fabulous couture that have made her a fashion icon admired worldwide. Plus, a doll and wardrobe for Prince Philip is also included.