COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://aleenasantana.blogspot.com/?book=1584799706 bSurround yourself with your favorite animal friends with these 25 mini crochet patterns from Kerry Lord, creator of the popular Edward&ReadReads Menagerie series.b Crocheting is a relaxing and mindful hobby. In this new series, you can learn how to join in on the fun with these quick and easy projects. These patterns feature a delightful collection of animals we share our homes with, from a colorful gecko and a schnauzer to a school of goldfish. Step-by-step instructions for basic crochet stitches will help aspiring crochet enthusiasts navigate their first projects with confidence. The skill-building projects introduce more advanced techniques as they go. All patterns are written with US crochet terms.&Read#160Read