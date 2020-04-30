Successfully reported this slideshow.
When you teach and share the numbers with everyone in the company, three things happen...
1 You inspire trust and confidence.
2 People engage from the bottom up in creating their vision of the future.
3 Finally, the whole organization unites around an audacious goal or dream.
3 Reasons You Should Be Sharing Financials With Employees

Text from Get in the Game by Jack Stack & Darren Dahl

3 Reasons You Should Be Sharing Financials With Employees

