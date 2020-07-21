Successfully reported this slideshow.
© 2020 Autodesk, Inc. Dynamo 徹底解説 土木・インフラ向け オートデスク株式会社 技術営業本部
1. Dynamo とは何か？
Dynamo とは？  Autodesk が提供する、ビジュアルプログラミングツール  コードを書くのではなく、関数（ノード）を線（ワイヤ）でつないでプログラミング  ビルドもロードも必要なく、実行ボタンを押すだけで実行可能  単独で使...
Dynamo とは？  Autodesk が提供する、ビジュアルプログラミングツール Dynamo Studio Dynamo for Revit Dynamo for Civil 3D  Dynamo Studio  他のソフトウェアと...
Dynamo Player とは？  誰かが作った Dynamo プログラムをワンクリックで実行する機能  Dynamo：ノードをワイヤでつないで、自らプログラムを作成  Dynamo Player：既に出来たプログラムを再生、中身は知ら...
2. なぜ Dynamo を使うのか？
 米国建築家協会ジャーナルに 2015 年掲載  従来通り必要なスキル（核となるスキル）  企画（どんな建物を作る？）  設計（どう建物を成立させる？）  製図や BIM（どう情報を共有する？）  差別化のために重要となるスキル ...
設計 と 料理 のアナロジー 新しいワークフローを 社内で使ってもらう 従来のワークフローに 沿って設計する 新しいワークフローを 構築する ・何を改善したい？ ・使うツールは？ 設計 新しいレシピを 誰かに食べてもらう 既にあるレシピに 沿っ...
Dynamo ＝ スーパーの食材 導入スピード 要件の適合性 レトルトを調理 ○ すぐに作れる △ 相手の舌に合うかは未知数 （最大公約数的な味） 食材から自前で ○ 相手の舌にぴったり合う △ 作るのに時間がかかる （農業の専門知識＆作業工数...
Dynamo ＝ スーパーの食材 製品をそのまま使用 ○ すぐに導入できる △ 自社業務に合うかは未知数 （最大公約数的な機能） がっちりカスタマイズ ○ 自社業務にぴったり合う △ 導入するのに時間がかかる （開発の専門知識＆作業工数） 導入...
Dynamo Player ＝ レンジでチン 拡張性 品質 新しいレシピを 誰かに食べてもらう 料理 自分がレシピを作成 → 食べる人に調理させる ？ 味は人によりけり △ 中には調理できない人も 自分が作り置き → 食べる人がチン ○ 常に一...
Dynamo Player ＝ レンジでチン 拡張性 品質 自分が手順書を作成 → 設計者に操作させる ？ 品質は人によりけり △ 中には操作できない人も 新しいワークフローを 社内で使ってもらう 設計 自分が Dynamo を作成 → 設計者...
Dynamo (作図・モデリング) vs Excel (設計計算) 設計計算：Before 基準 手計算 手計算 … 作図・モデリング：Before 手順書 手作業… 手作業 設計計算：After 実行 … 基準通りに 計算するマクロ 実行 作...
3. どう Dynamo を使うのか？ － Dynamo の操作方法
初期画面を開くまで
初期画面 1. ツールバー 新規作成、保存、各種設定 etc. 2. ライブラリ 関数（ノード）の保管場所 検索バーで検索も可能 クリックすると画面上に ノードが出現 3. 実行バー 自動：自動でコードを実行 手動：ボタンを押して実行 「手動」...
初期画面 4. キャンバス コードの作成空間 コードを実行して出来た オブジェクトの表示空間 4. 5. 6. 5. 画面切り替え コードの作成空間 ⇔ オブジェクトの表示空間 6. ナビゲーションバー キャンバスの 拡大、縮小、移動、回転
ノード（関数）の配置 1. ノードをライブラリから探す マウスをホバーすると ノードの説明が出現 2. ノードを検索する 3. キャンバス上に ノードが出現 クリック クリック
ノード（関数）の接続
ノード（関数）の接続 1. 2. 3. 4. 1. ノード名 ドット (.) で区切って階層を表現 2. 入力ポート 関数の入力値 3. 出力ポート 関数の出力値 4. ワイヤコネクタ 関数の入力と出力をつなぐ線 つまり、このコードの意味は… ...
コードの実行、保存 コードの実行結果を キャンバスに表示 dyn 形式で コードを保存
4. どこで Dynamo を使うのか？ － Dynamo のレシピ例
Dynamo の使い方 (1) データのやり取り Input 計算 作図 積算 Output 転記 As is：設計の各段階で使うツールがバラバラ 転記 転記 Input 計算 モデル・図面 積算 Output To be：設計の各段階でデータ...
Dynamo の使い方 (1) データのやり取り  動画とサンプルデータは右記リンクから https://knowledge.autodesk.com/ja/community/collection/dynamo- %E3%81%A7%E3%...
Dynamo の使い方 (2) モデリングの効率化 As is：作図が全て手作業、属人化が進行 Input 計算 作図 積算 Output 手作業 To be：ボタンを押せばモデルが完成 Input 計算 モデル・図面 積算 Output
Dynamo の使い方 (2) モデリングの効率化  動画とサンプルデータは右記リンクから https://knowledge.autodesk.com/ja/community/collection/dynamo- %E3%81%A7%E3...
5. Dynamo の導入
Dynamo 導入方法  Autodesk ホームページ https://www.autodesk.co.jp/collections/architecture-engineering-construction/overview  Civi...
Dynamo 学習のリソース  自分のやりたいことを小分けして、英単語にして、Google 検索  Excel にデータを出力したい → “dynamo revit export excel”  各サイトやフォーラムを参照  http:...
