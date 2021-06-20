Successfully reported this slideshow.
Automobile care services

  1. 1. AUTO CARE JUNE 2021 HAAGE AUTO SHOP The complete list of available services AUTOEVALY.COM AUTO CARE
  2. 2. You can expect only quality service at Haage Auto Shop. We give importance not only to the quality of our work, but also to providing exemplary customer service to all clients.  JUNE 2021 AUTOEVALY.COM Quality Service Quality Parts Fair Prices Straight-forward advice ABOUT US
  3. 3. Oil and filter change Transmission service Brake fluid service Chassis lubrication 30-90k mile service JUNE 2021 AUTOEVALY.COM BASIC SERVICES AUTOEVALY.COM
  4. 4. JUNE 2021 AUTOEVALY.COM Oil Change Tires Electrical System Brakes Transmission Ignition System Fuel System Coolant Temp MOST COMMON AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS
  5. 5. JUNE 2021 AUTOEVALY.COM Improve your vehicle's fuel efficiency and performance! ENGINE TUNE-UPS & MAINTENANCE For every 1000 km AUTOEVALY.COM
  6. 6. JUNE 2021 AUTOEVALY.COM $3000 Average cost to replace an automatic transmission Transmission fluid should be flushed every 30,000 to 50,000 miles.
  7. 7. Air Conditioning Batteries & alternators Brakes Belts & hoses Computer & emission controls Engines & transmission Headlamps, bulbs, horns Oil change Tires Tune-ups and other services! JUNE 2021 AUTOEVALY.COM CAR REPAIR
  8. 8. "I have always trusted Haage Auto Shop to get the job done right, and at a fair price! Even though I now live in Kastrup, I will keep taking my vehicles into Haage Auto Shop." –David Andresen "Everyone here is professional; they are honest and will be direct with you. I have been going here for all my repairs for the last 15 years. Highly recommend their services!" –Maja Lassen JUNE 2021 AUTOEVALY.COM
  9. 9. INDUSTRY AVERAGE ANNUAL GROSS 10 20 30 40 1M Plus 750K - 1M 350K - 750K 250K - 350K Less 250K 0 JUNE 2021 AUTOEVALY.COM

