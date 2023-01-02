Successfully reported this slideshow.
Here's Why Your BMW Is Not Starting On A Cold Morning

Jan. 02, 2023
Here's Why Your BMW Is Not Starting On A Cold Morning

Jan. 02, 2023
Automotive

Sub-zero winter temperatures can kill the battery and thicken motor oil- your car may struggle to start as a result. Therefore, if your car is struggling to start on a cold winter morning, take it to a nearby car repair shop so that the true culprit can be identified.

Sub-zero winter temperatures can kill the battery and thicken motor oil- your car may struggle to start as a result. Therefore, if your car is struggling to start on a cold winter morning, take it to a nearby car repair shop so that the true culprit can be identified.

Automotive
Here's Why Your BMW Is Not Starting On A Cold Morning

  1. 1. Here's Why Your BMW Is Not Starting On A Cold Morning
  2. 2. A weak battery has always been blamed for starting problems in cars.
  3. 3. And, if your car won't start on a cold morning- you should check the battery first.
  4. 4. But, things are not always what they seem…
  5. 5. And, many more things can cause such a problem.
  6. 6. Some of them are mentioned below. Have a look…
  7. 7. BMW Not Starting In Cold Weather- Here’s Why
  8. 8. Weak battery
  9. 9. Your starter motor, ignition system, and fuel delivery system all run on electricity.
  10. 10. And, what’s the source of electricity in a car? Well, it’s the battery.
  11. 11. If the battery is weak, none of the aforementioned components will function.
  12. 12. And, you won’t be able to start your car.
  13. 13. Lubricants are getting thicker
  14. 14. Viscosity of a fluid is inversely proportional to temperature.
  15. 15. In layman's terms, if the temperature drops- the viscosity of the fluid will increase.
  16. 16. Lubricants used in a car thicken during winter due to sub-zero temperatures.
  17. 17. Your car won’t start if the motor oil thickens due to sub-zero temperatures.
  18. 18. Deteriorated spark plugs
  19. 19. As small of a part as it is, the spark plug breathes life into the engine.
  20. 20. But, it has a defined expiration date and won’t fire properly thereafter.
  21. 21. And, guess what, you won’t be able to start your car if its spark plugs are faulty.
  22. 22. Faulty starter motor
  23. 23. Much like the spark plug, the starter motor is crucial for breathing life into a car engine.
  24. 24. If a part of such importance goes bad, your car will not start.
  25. 25. Fuel not reaching engine
  26. 26. A car engine feeds on gasoline.
  27. 27. And, there is a mechanism in place to fulfill the fuel demand of the engine.
  28. 28. If it fails, fuel will not reach the cylinder- the engine won’t start as a result.
  29. 29. In Conclusion
  30. 30. Are you having trouble starting your car- especially when the weather is cold?
  31. 31. Call a mechanic to diagnose the issue.
  32. 32. AUTO ASSETS https://www.autoassets.com/ /autoassets614/ /auto_assets_614/

