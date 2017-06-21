ANDS Friday 16th June 2017 Xavier Goldie AURIN, THE UNINVERSITY OF MELBOURNE AURIN – Overview
WHO ARE WE? A FEDERATED NETWORK OF DATA AND COLLABORATIVE RESEARCH HUBS
Identification /Relevance Legal Obligations Metadata Access Curation andRelease Monitoring Maintainence Archive Specialist...
Metadata = data.aurin.org.au Research Outputs = map.aurin.org.au Data + Analytics = portal.aurin.org.au OpenAPI = http://d...
AURIN Data Access PORTAL API AURIN Map
AURIN Data Access PORTAL API AURIN Map Open and more secure data Open data – derived from National Map Direct access to op...
AURIN PORTAL Security Research (University- AAF) EndUser Government (VHO) Utilities (Multiple Agencies) Domain Expert (ie ...
AURIN empowers research into the built environment ~7,300 TOTAL USERS ~84% ACADEMIC (.EDU) USERS ~16% GOVERNMENT (.GOV) US...
AURIN empowers academic research into the built environment through DATA and ANALYTICS
DATA: • Portal brings ~2000 datasets together from open and closed sources into single geographic framework. Most are nati...
ANALYTICS • Over 100 analytical tools, ranging in complexity from basic graphing and visualisation, to spatial statistical...
The true value of AURIN: • Single port of call for urban researchers to access authoritative datasets ready for analysis •...
CASE STUDIES
NEIGHBOURHOOD SCALE
Relationship between Transit Oriented Development and Residential Property Values
Relationship between Transit Oriented Development and Residential Property Values • Eileen Sim (Masters Student) and colla...
Relationship between Transit Oriented Development and Residential Property Values “It would have been close to impossible ...
SUBURB SCALE
Differences in residential locational choices of male and female same-sex couples in Melbourne and Sydney
Differences in residential locational choices of male and female same-sex couples in Melbourne and Sydney • Researchers sh...
Differences in residential locational choices of male and female same-sex couples in Melbourne and Sydney “The breadth of ...
MUNICIPAL SCALE I
Development of City of Darebin Walking Strategy Developing a Walking Strategy for Darebin Signed the International Charter...
Development of City of Darebin Walking Strategy • Local Government in Victoria (City of Darebin) developed a strategy to b...
Development of City of Darebin Walking Strategy “What I like about AURIN is that it’s one spot where I can access data, an...
MUNICIPAL SCALE II
Investigating changes to the Live Music Scene in Melbourne and Sydney
Investigating changes to the Live Music Scene in Melbourne and Sydney • Dr Sarah Taylor investigated spatial shifts in the...
Investigating changes to the Live Music Scene in Melbourne and Sydney “The best part about AURIN was knowing that trustwor...
SUB REGIONAL SCALE I
Preventing non-urgent hospital ED admissions
Preventing non-urgent hospital ED admissions • Researchers from the University of Melbourne investigated factors which cau...
Preventing non-urgent hospital ED admissions As a direct outcome of this research, AURIN has been able to secure access to...
SUB REGIONAL SCALE II
Integrating inter-disciplinary data into an online health analytical framework
Integrating inter-disciplinary data into an online health analytical framework • Eastern Melbourne Health Region developed...
Integrating inter-disciplinary data into an online health analytical framework Work has begun to feed more datasets into T...
METROPOLITAN SCALE
The spatial characteristics of housing affordability and stress in Sydney
The spatial characteristics of housing affordability and stress in Sydney • A/Prof Pettit and collaborators from UNSW inve...
MULTI METROPOLITAN SCALE
State of Environment Report – The Built Environment
State of Environment Report – The Built Environment • State of Environment Report is generated every 5 years by the Depart...
State of Environment Report – The Built Environment
Next Steps (Data) • Incorporation of historical and current property sales at point level (again!) • Direct feed to the At...
    • AURIN - Overview

    1. 1. ANDS Friday 16th June 2017 Xavier Goldie AURIN, THE UNINVERSITY OF MELBOURNE AURIN – Overview
    2. 2. WHO ARE WE? A FEDERATED NETWORK OF DATA AND COLLABORATIVE RESEARCH HUBS
    3. 3. Identification /Relevance Legal Obligations Metadata Access Curation andRelease Monitoring Maintainence Archive Specialist Research Requests
    4. 4. Metadata = data.aurin.org.au Research Outputs = map.aurin.org.au Data + Analytics = portal.aurin.org.au OpenAPI = http://docs.aurin.org.au/aurin-portal-access-registration/aurin-api/
    5. 5. AURIN Data Access PORTAL API AURIN Map
    6. 6. AURIN Data Access PORTAL API AURIN Map Open and more secure data Open data – derived from National Map Direct access to open datasets from apps and desktop
    7. 7. AURIN PORTAL Security Research (University- AAF) EndUser Government (VHO) Utilities (Multiple Agencies) Domain Expert (ie Energy and Water) Data Providers A A CAUL
    8. 8. AURIN empowers research into the built environment ~7,300 TOTAL USERS ~84% ACADEMIC (.EDU) USERS ~16% GOVERNMENT (.GOV) USERS ACADEMIC SECTOR: ~71% STUDENTS ~29% STAFF
    9. 9. AURIN empowers academic research into the built environment through DATA and ANALYTICS
    10. 10. DATA: • Portal brings ~2000 datasets together from open and closed sources into single geographic framework. Most are nationwide coverage • Data from over 70 disparate data providers, facilitating intersectional research • Data can be imported and exported, in spatial and non-spatial formats, to allow integration into researcher’s existing analytical ecosystem
    11. 11. ANALYTICS • Over 100 analytical tools, ranging in complexity from basic graphing and visualisation, to spatial statistical routines, implemented in R, but using a GUI for non expert users • Tailor-made analytical routines e.g. Walkability tools • Additional decision support tools external to the AURIN Portal around land use planning e.g. AURIN’s Online What-If? • Licensed access to PSMA Geocoder
    12. 12. The true value of AURIN: • Single port of call for urban researchers to access authoritative datasets ready for analysis • Completely eliminates need for researchers to arrange data licensing – saves time and money • Free access enables small scale research projects especially in non-STEM and non-biological sciences, and especially for PhD students
    13. 13. CASE STUDIES
    14. 14. NEIGHBOURHOOD SCALE
    15. 15. Relationship between Transit Oriented Development and Residential Property Values
    16. 16. Relationship between Transit Oriented Development and Residential Property Values • Eileen Sim (Masters Student) and collaborators showed that proximity to metropolitan train station had positive impact on residential property values • Challenged assumptions which fuel opposition to development, allow for evidence based urban policy • AURIN datasets available for free through the portal were fundamental to the work
    17. 17. Relationship between Transit Oriented Development and Residential Property Values “It would have been close to impossible for me to conduct the research as a Masters paper. It may have been possible if the researcher was an experienced researcher and had extensive contact with APM to gain access to that data but I was really just an amateur and purchasing it was not an option.”
    18. 18. SUBURB SCALE
    19. 19. Differences in residential locational choices of male and female same-sex couples in Melbourne and Sydney
    20. 20. Differences in residential locational choices of male and female same-sex couples in Melbourne and Sydney • Researchers showed that male and female same-sex couples were segregated from each other in closely linked neighbourhoods • Regression modeling challenged theories about the role of the Creative Class in driving LGBT aggregation • AURIN datasets, and spatial statistical analytical routines in the AURIN portal, were central to the analysis
    21. 21. Differences in residential locational choices of male and female same-sex couples in Melbourne and Sydney “The breadth of data available in AURIN, combined with other sources at the same level of geography easily allows the kind of multivariate regression methods central to answering these questions. Especially a rich property value dataset at such a fine spatial resolution”
    22. 22. MUNICIPAL SCALE I
    23. 23. Development of City of Darebin Walking Strategy Developing a Walking Strategy for Darebin Signed the International Charter for Walking in 2008 Background and benchmarking Development of a Principal Pedestrian Network Social indicators analysis and AURIN portal Walking assessments and pedestrian Level of Service (LoS) Prioritisation
    24. 24. Development of City of Darebin Walking Strategy • Local Government in Victoria (City of Darebin) developed a strategy to both improve the walkability of their city and increase the rates of walking amongst residents and visitors • Integrated approach, incorporating socio-economic and health data, infrastructure and asset information and economic analysis • AURIN datasets and analytical tools were central to shaping the policy
    25. 25. Development of City of Darebin Walking Strategy “What I like about AURIN is that it’s one spot where I can access data, analyse it and display my results. It’s a one-size-fits-all tool.”
    26. 26. MUNICIPAL SCALE II
    27. 27. Investigating changes to the Live Music Scene in Melbourne and Sydney
    28. 28. Investigating changes to the Live Music Scene in Melbourne and Sydney • Dr Sarah Taylor investigated spatial shifts in the live music scene in Melbourne and Sydney over the last two decades • Illustrated that different aggregation processes were driving the viability of venues in the two cities • AURIN data around gaming and liquor venues in Melbourne ensured that the analyses could occur
    29. 29. Investigating changes to the Live Music Scene in Melbourne and Sydney “The best part about AURIN was knowing that trustworthy official data was readily accessible…It switched the focus to getting on with research…I really noticed the difference for equivalent NSW data that was not available on AURIN: I did eventually obtain the data but the process was long and not conducive to efficient research.”
    30. 30. SUB REGIONAL SCALE I
    31. 31. Preventing non-urgent hospital ED admissions
    32. 32. Preventing non-urgent hospital ED admissions • Researchers from the University of Melbourne investigated factors which cause parents to bring young children to EDs for non-urgent presentations • Showed that neighbourhood characteristics (walkability, perceived safety), when intersected with GP or clinic characteristics, strongly predicted results. • AURIN was a research partner, providing expertise, data and analytics to generate and visualise outcomes
    33. 33. Preventing non-urgent hospital ED admissions As a direct outcome of this research, AURIN has been able to secure access to the National Health Services Directory service location data (individual points) for use through the AURIN portal for academic and government researchers
    34. 34. SUB REGIONAL SCALE II
    35. 35. Integrating inter-disciplinary data into an online health analytical framework
    36. 36. Integrating inter-disciplinary data into an online health analytical framework • Eastern Melbourne Health Region developed an open online resource with health and well-being information for evidence based policy development and resource allocation • Integrated with a range of resources, driven by idea of open collaboration • AURIN provides access to data to the well via our open API
    37. 37. Integrating inter-disciplinary data into an online health analytical framework Work has begun to feed more datasets into The Well for clinicians, epidemiologists and public health experts to use – including those around gambling, liquor consumption, land use and societal violence
    38. 38. METROPOLITAN SCALE
    39. 39. The spatial characteristics of housing affordability and stress in Sydney
    40. 40. The spatial characteristics of housing affordability and stress in Sydney • A/Prof Pettit and collaborators from UNSW investigated the spatial distribution of housing stress in Sydney • Illustrated that the standard indicators used (incl. those released today!) have substantial methodological limitations • Data and visualisation capabilities of the AURIN portal were used in conjunction with desktop functions
    41. 41. MULTI METROPOLITAN SCALE
    42. 42. State of Environment Report – The Built Environment
    43. 43. State of Environment Report – The Built Environment • State of Environment Report is generated every 5 years by the Department of Environment and Energy, providing an appraisal of environmental issues and challenges • The report is structured along a number of themes, one of which is the Built Environment, highlighting challenges associated with urbanisation and environmental tensions • AURIN datasets were central to underpinning the importance of built form on accessibility in health outcomes
    44. 44. State of Environment Report – The Built Environment
    45. 45. Next Steps (Data) • Incorporation of historical and current property sales at point level (again!) • Direct feed to the Atlas of Living Australia point datasets to incorporate biological science data – allows urban ecology analysis • Developing new relationships with Australian Data Archives, Parliamentary library to incorporate large scale historical cultural datasets

    ×