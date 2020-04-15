Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
To create! To animate and entertain, to inform and share. This is my ethos, this is what I strive to do. In all forms I wi...
Simplistic. Mascot Focused memes While it may seem TOO simple and a bit childish to have such a focus for one’s brand. I f...
In the end, I think simplicity was meant to win out over my other ideas.
The use of bright blues and greens, using greens as major colors and the blues as accents and cascades will bring out a pe...
Titles and other important text would be on brand, self written to be readable but characterized. Accompanying this would ...
The Walt Disney Logos • Create a cartoonish flair • Feature recognizable symbolism • Feature readable characters • Feels p...
I invision something something close to Duane’s own website, but appropriately more playful and color filled. The purpose ...
A business card with a focus on the imagery, as well as making it interesting to look over (using text at odd, but clearly...
In the following document, Client refers to the person who pays for the product and Artist refers to Austin Pierce, creato...
A relaxed easy-going twitter for regular content posting, as well as interaction with other creators. A formal linked-in t...
Professional Emails/Email Signature ModstinWorks@Gmail.com – For Inquiries and direct contact ModstinPierce@Gmail.com – Fo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pierce_A_Week13_StyleGuide_V2

20 views

Published on

Styleguide Second Version

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pierce_A_Week13_StyleGuide_V2

  1. 1. To create! To animate and entertain, to inform and share. This is my ethos, this is what I strive to do. In all forms I will assist others in their passions with my skills, and in the end show my passion it’s own due.
  2. 2. Simplistic. Mascot Focused memes While it may seem TOO simple and a bit childish to have such a focus for one’s brand. I feel the addition of the welcoming vibe given off by characterized mascots it’s more appealing, at least to the types of client I want to work with and the types of work I want to do.
  3. 3. In the end, I think simplicity was meant to win out over my other ideas.
  4. 4. The use of bright blues and greens, using greens as major colors and the blues as accents and cascades will bring out a personality that is excited in a sense but keeps a natural relaxation.
  5. 5. Titles and other important text would be on brand, self written to be readable but characterized. Accompanying this would be the CRITICIZED font, which provides solid basing and nice-looking curves, fitting to my style.
  6. 6. The Walt Disney Logos • Create a cartoonish flair • Feature recognizable symbolism • Feature readable characters • Feels personal due to signature-like font • Provide Solid Context Clues for reading back and forth
  7. 7. I invision something something close to Duane’s own website, but appropriately more playful and color filled. The purpose of my own website will be to properly display my work, demo reels, and give a general vibe of who I am and how I work.
  8. 8. A business card with a focus on the imagery, as well as making it interesting to look over (using text at odd, but clearly visible) locations, will make it memorable first and foremost.
  9. 9. In the following document, Client refers to the person who pays for the product and Artist refers to Austin Pierce, creator of said product. 1. Ownership - Artist claims no ownership over final piece, but will be able to include piece in demonstrations with no money made off of it, unless any asset within the original is not wholey owned by one party. -Artist lays claim to no asset within piece unless detailed below -Client claims only personal use over product unless all assets are wholey owned by either party. 2. Payment -Client understands that no shipment nor physical product will be delivered unless detailed below -Client understands that the total price is the minimum of what they must pay as described before payment -Client will have no right to recieve product unless the total is fully paid -Client understands that requested refunds do not have to be fulfilled under any circumstances once job is complete and the client has paid for product. 3. Use -Client is fully allowed to commercialize and use product for their own purposes as long as all assets are wholey owned by client. -Client understands that all assets within must be agreed upon to be handed in total ownership to client at Artist's discretion before work is finished. -Client understands artist is in no way culpable for any reprocussions that will come for products use, unless reprocutions are due to artist's own actions against said use. Paypal Invoice Terms and Conditions
  10. 10. A relaxed easy-going twitter for regular content posting, as well as interaction with other creators. A formal linked-in to connect me to work, as well as former folks I’ve worked with. Both have a unifying branding.
  11. 11. Professional Emails/Email Signature ModstinWorks@Gmail.com – For Inquiries and direct contact ModstinPierce@Gmail.com – For ongoing discussion/Business Works Austin Pierce Digital Artist, Modstin Pierce (555)-(xxx)(xxxx) ModstinWorks.com Modstin@Twitter.com

×