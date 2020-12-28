Reality Check Sample

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes Knock at door
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes Paper ruffling
Dialog Notes Paper ruffling
Dialog Notes Paper ruffling
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes POP
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes Footsteps continue off screen
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes Footsteps continue on screen
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes Sparkling sounds
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes Techy sounds
Dialog Notes Warp sounds
Dialog Notes Warp sounds
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes CAM tracks down
Dialog Notes
Dialog Wizard: Hey man, welcome to the server. Notes
Dialog Wizard: Lemme show you around Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes Warp sounds
Dialog Notes Warp sounds
Dialog Notes Warp sounds
Dialog Notes Warp sounds
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes Warp sounds
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog W: Welcome to the hub! Notes
Dialog W: Everything here.. Notes
Dialog W(cont): is hand made by players like you Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes THUMP
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Big Baby: *coos* Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Big Baby: *cries* Notes
Dialog W: You can have this spot right here. Notes
Dialog W: Check it out Notes Button click
Dialog Notes Blip
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes Techy sounds
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog W: Nice. Notes Upbeat music begins
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Notes
Dialog Player 1: Hey uh, I'm getting pretty tired. Notes
Dialog Player 1: I think I'm gonna take a nap. Notes Upbeat music fades out.
Dialog Notes
