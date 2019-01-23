Pos system- An Overview

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aussie POS is a well-known Australian 'Point Of Sale' specialist that offers POS software, hardware and other supplies for supporting the Australian business clients.

Published in: Sales
  1. 1. C AUSSIEPOS AUSTRALIA An Overview to POS SYSTEM
  2. 2. What Do You Mean By POS System? The POS systems help in determining the sum of money the customers have to pay prepares the invoices and shows customers the options available to them for making payments. At the Point of Sale System, the purchasers make payments to merchants for buying the goods and services offered. After the merchants receive the needed payments from the purchasers, he furnishes them the money receipts.
  3. 3. The Pros Related to the POS System There are a plethora of benefits the POS system offers: • An effective POS system provides a summary of the ‘business’ and automatically maintains the record of the ‘cash flow’. • The POS system saves information about the status of finance, sales, and inventory. • It offers reports which help in the identification of the ‘product categories’ which are most and the least lucrative. • The system automatically analyses the customer behaviour. • The POS system helps to keep a track of all the items that are dispatched from a store. • The system also helps in tax calculation and defines the margin. • It enables ‘stock monitoring’ by offering information on the sale of a specific product. • It is possible to check the extra sales done by every employee with the Point of Sale System.
  4. 4. POS System: Components Cloud-Based • The SaaS POS system is a ‘Cloud- Based’ system which can access and support the Point of Sale system through the Internet. Barcode Reader • Barcode scanners help to automate the process of check out. Register Screen • The register screens are standard monitors which display the ‘database of items’. Receipt Printer • There is a host of the receipt printers such as dot matrix printers, thermal printers and inkjet printers which are used with the POS systems. Cash drawer • The cash drawers form an integral part of the POS bundles and are used for storing cash.
  5. 5. All About Aussie POS Aussie POS is a well-known Australian ‘Point Of Sale’ specialist that offers POS software, hardware and other supplies for supporting the Australian business clients. They offer top-grade quality receipt printers, barcode scanners, cash drawers, label printers, POS bundles, cash registers, tablet/iPad stands, POS systems and much more from well-known brands. They are known for their amazing customer support service. They offer phenomenal support service for their hospitality and retail customers. They are present 24/7 to offer support to their clients around the clock. To know more, Visit our online interface, https://www.aussiepos.com.au/ Talk to our Pos Expert @ 1800730846 Email us at sales@aussiepos.com.au

