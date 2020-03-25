La misa en imágenes

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fuente imagen Mª Aurora Martín García Religión Católica
● CANTO ● SALUDO RITOS INICIALES Fuente imagen
● ACTO PENITENCIAL ● GLORIA RITOS INICIALES Fuente imagen
● PRIMERA LECTURA - A.T. ● SALMO ● SEGUNDA LECTURA - N.T. ● ALELUYA LITURGIA DE LA PALABRA Fuente imagen
● EVANGELIO ● HOMILÍA LITURGIA DE LA PALABRA Fuente imagen
● CREDO ● ORACIÓN DE LOS FIELES: PETICIONES LITURGIA DE LA PALABRA Fuente imagen
● OFRENDAS LITURGIA EUCARÍSTICA Fuente imagen
● ORACIÓN SOBRE LAS OFRENDAS ● ACCIÓN DE GRACIAS ● SANTO LITURGIA EUCARÍSTICA Fuente imagen
● PLEGARIA EUCARÍSTICA ● CONSAGRACIÓN LITURGIA EUCARÍSTICA Fuente imagen
● PADRENUESTRO ● RITO DE LA PAZ LITURGIA EUCARÍSTICA Fuente imagen
● COMUNIÓN LITURGIA EUCARÍSTICA Fuente imagen
● BENDICIÓN ● DESPEDIDA Y ENVÍO RITOS DE DESPEDIDA Fuente imagen
SALUDO Fuente imagen
ACTO PE NI TEN CIAL Fuente imagen
GLORIA Fuente imagen
CREDO Fuente imagen
SANTO Fuente
PADRE NUESTRO Fuente imagen
