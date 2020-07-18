Enafop 2017

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Escuela Nacional de Formación Pública
CREACIÓN Todo empezó en el 2014…
2017 El Decreto Ejecutivo… marzo El 1 de marzo se emite el Decreto Ejecutivo No. 13. Se publica en el Diario Oficial No. 4...
2017 El lanzamiento… mayo “Este es otro legado relevante de nuestro Gobierno que, junto con los esfuerzos de profesionaliz...
SU DEFINICIÓN Hacia la concreción…
Misión, visión y objetivos
Estructura DIRECTORIO NACIONAL DIRECCIÓN EJECUTIVA COORD. FORMACIÓN Y CAPACITACIÓN COORD. INVESTIGACIÓN Y GESTIÓN DEL CONO...
Estructura Se acompaña de una estrategia de redes y alianzas nacionales que le permitan alcanzar los objetivos determinado...
Formación y capacitación
Formación y capacitación 1. Planificación para el Desarrollo • Finanzas, inversión y compras públicas • Planificación estr...
Formación y capacitación 5. Gestión pública y desarrollo territorial • Planificación multi-escala y dimensional del ordena...
Formación y capacitación 10. Gerencia de la formación y capacitación pública • Formación por competencias Qué es competenc...
Formación y capacitación La selección de personas a participar en cada proceso formativo depende, fundamentalmente del pue...
Investigación y gestión del conocimiento • Establecer e impulsar una agenda estratégica de investigaciones. • Divulgar el ...
Investigación y gestión del conocimiento ¿INVESTIGACIÓN APLICADA? Uno de los tipos de la investigación científica. Se prop...
Coordinación de carrera El desarrollo profesional de carrera es un proceso evolutivo que incorpora el avance de la persona...
Descripción de la Escuela Nacional de Formación Pública de El Salvador y sus áreas de trabajo.

