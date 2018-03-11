Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CUENTO DE EL ZORRO Y LA HUALLATA ATUQMANTAWAN WALLATAMANTAWAN (Hawari) Huk p'unchawsi wallata irqinkuna chupaykusqa qucha ...
RESPONDE A LAS SIGUIENTES INTERROGANTES: 1.¿Quien preguntó porque las patitas de sus pollitos son tan coloraditas? 2.Hawar...
águila se encontró con un ratón. Y dicen que el águila preguntó al ratón: _¿Qué estás haciendo? Y el ratón le respondió as...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

el-zorro-y-la-huallata-en-quechua

26 views

Published on

El zorro y la huallata en su lengua materna

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

el-zorro-y-la-huallata-en-quechua

  1. 1. CUENTO DE EL ZORRO Y LA HUALLATA ATUQMANTAWAN WALLATAMANTAWAN (Hawari) Huk p'unchawsi wallata irqinkuna chupaykusqa qucha patapi puriykachaq kasqa. Mama atuqtaqsi, wallatata irqinkunatawan munapayaspa qhawasqa. Chaymantas, mama wallataman chimpaykuspa, kayhinata rimapayaykun: _Mamay wallata, ¡Ama hinachu kay!. Willariway. ¿Imaraykutaq wawachaykikunaq chakin munay pukaniraq?. Wallatataq, pay tukusqallaña, atuqta nin: _Wawachaykunaq pukaniraq chakichankunaqa, pari hallp'api, thullpa ukhupi wathiyasqaraykun. Qampis uñachaykikunata, munay chakichayuq kanankupaq wathiyarquy; t’uqyaqtintaq: ¡ay!, ¡ay!, ¡ay! nispa ninki. Atuqqa kusisqas: chhiqachá nispa wasinman, phawaylla kutin. Hinas uñankunata, pari hallp'a thullpa ukhupi wathiyarqun, t’uqyaqta uyarispataq _¡ay!, ¡ay!, ¡ay! nispa nisqa. Hinas, h u r n uma n t a u ñ a n k u n a t a y a n a l l a t a ñ a h u r q u s q a ; mancharikuymantas atuqqa qhaparin hinamanta nin _¡Maypitaq chay wallatari! nispa qucha patata utqalla purin. Wallataqa atuqta rikuspas qucha chawpiman waykuytakusqa. Hinas atuqqa wallatata hap'iyta munaspa unuta upyayta qallarin, sinchi muqch'isqanmantas wañuyninta tarin. Kayhinatas wallataqa, atuqta q'uqaykusqa. CUENTO DE EL ZORRO Y LA HUALLATA TRADUCIDO EN CASTELLANO EL ZORRO Y LA HUALLATA (Cuento)Cierto día, una huallata seguida por sus polluelos caminaba orgullosa por la orilla de una laguna.La mamá zorra admirada, observaba la belleza de la huallata y sus polluelos desde lejos. Acercándose a la mamá huallata le conversó de la siguiente manera: _Señora huallata, por favor, dígame ¿Porqué las patitas de sus pollitos son tan coloraditas?.La huallata llena de orgullo respondió: _Las patitas de mis hijitos son tan coloraditas porque yo las he tostado en ceniza y fuego dentro de un horno. Tú también hornea a tus hijos, para que sus piececitos sean coloraditos. Cuando escuches que revientan vas a decir: ¡ay!, ¡ay!, ¡ay! .La zorra creyendo que era cierto regresó corriendo a su casa yhorneó a sus cachorros y cuando el fuego crepitaba, ella decía_ ¡ay!, ¡ay!, ¡ay!, tal como había sido instruida por la huallata. Pero al sacarlas del horno los cachoritos se encontraban completamente chamuscados; la zorra lanzó un alarido de susto e inmediatamente se hechó a buscar a la huallata, diciendo: _¿Dónde está esa huallata? Y corrió hacia la laguna en su búsqueda. La huallata al verla se fue al centro de la laguna. La zorra queriendo atrapar a la huallata comenzó a beber el agua de la laguna y de tanta boconada de agua murió. Así, de esta manera, la huallata se burló de la mamá zorra.
  2. 2. RESPONDE A LAS SIGUIENTES INTERROGANTES: 1.¿Quien preguntó porque las patitas de sus pollitos son tan coloraditas? 2.Hawari) Huk p'unchawsi, anka tutamanta huk urqupi huk’uchawan taripanakunku. Ankas huk'uchata tapurisqa: _¿Imatataq rurachkanki? nispa. Huk'uchataqsi kayhinata kutichin: _Ñuqaqa wawaykunapaqmi mikhunata apachkani. Hinaspas ankaqa huk’uchata nisqa: _¡Yarqasqam kani!, Mikhusqaykim. Huk’uchataqsi, mancharisqa kayhinata kutichin: _Amapuni, ñuqata mikhuwaychu, wawaykunata qusqayki. Ankaqa, _¡Chhiqachá! sunqun ukhullapi nisqa. Chayqa kusisqa, mana payta mikhusqachu. Hukuchaqa, qunqayllamantas, ankata kayhinata niykun: _Haku purisun, wawaykunata, qumusayki. Hina ankataqa purichin. Chaymantas, huk’uchaqa, qunqayllamanta, huk tu'quman waykuyt'akun, hinas ankaqa nin: _¡Wawantachá quwanqa!. Chaymanta, kusisqa, huk'uchata wawankunantinta suyasqa. Manas huk'uchaqa rikhurimunchu, qhipa karu t'uquntas lluqsirqapusqa. Ankaqa, t'uquq siminpis suyaykuchkan. Mana huk'ucha rikhurimuqtintaq ankaqa nin: _Paytachari mikhuyman karqa nispa; _maypipis tarillasaqpunim ñuqata yanqhalla q'utuykuwan: _wawayta qusayki nispa. Chayta nispas hanaq pachaman ankaqa phawarikun. TRADUCIDO EN LENGUA CASTELLANA EL RATÓN Y EL ÁGUILA (Cuento) Dicen que un día, muy de madrugada, en la cumbre de un cerro un
  3. 3. águila se encontró con un ratón. Y dicen que el águila preguntó al ratón: _¿Qué estás haciendo? Y el ratón le respondió así: _Yo estoy llevando comida para mis hijos. El águila le dijo: _¡Estoy hambriento! Te voy a comer. El ratón muy asustado le dijo: _Por favor no me comas, te daré a mis hijos. El águila, creyendo que era cierto, dejó libre al ratón. De pronto, el ratón, le dice al águila: _Vamos te daré a mis hijos. De esta manera, hizo el ratón que el águila caminara junto a él. De repente el ratón, se metió a un hueco y el águila se dijo: _¡Me dará a sus hijos!. Y muy contento se puso a esperar al ratón. Dicen que el ratón no apareció, ya que éste logró, escapar del águila saliéndose por otro hueco. Al ver que el ratón no aparecía el águila molesto dijo: _Debí haberme comido al ratón, pero en algún lugar lo encontraré y de todas maneras me lo comeré; a mí nadie me engaña.Prometiéndose esto, el águila voló al cielo

×