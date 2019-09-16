Successfully reported this slideshow.
Batas-batas Cekungan Bandung

Slide ini merupakan salah satu tugas mata kuliah Geologi Cekungan Bandung dan juga untuk membagikan informasi tentang batas-batas Cekungan Bandung.

Batas-batas Cekungan Bandung

  1. 1. Geologi Cekungan Bandung Aulia Rizky Putra 12317039
  2. 2. Fisiografi  Bentang alam wilayah Bandung dan sekitarnya yang termasuk ke dalam Cekungan Bandung adalah cekungan berbentuk lonjong (elips) yang memanjang berarah timur tenggara – barat barat laut secara fisik. Cekungan Bandung ini memiliki batas pada daerah Nagreg di sebelah timur sampai ke Padalarang di sebelah barat yang melintang dengan jarak horizontal lebih kurang 60 km. Untuk jarak utara – selatan melintang dengan lebar sekitar 40 km.
  3. 3.  Cekungan Bandung ini hampir seluruh batas-batasnya dikelilingi oleh jajaran kerucut gunung api berumur Kuarter.  Di Utara ada kompleks Gunung Burangrang – Sunda – Tangkubanparahu, Gunung Bukittunggul, tinggian batuan gunung api Cupunagara, Gunung Manglayang, dan Gunung Tampomas.  Pada batas timur terbentang tinggian batuan gunung api Bukitjarian, Gunung Karengseng – Gunung Kareumbi, kompleks batuan gunung api Nagreg sampai dengan Gunung Mandalawangi.  Pada selatan terdapat kompleks gunung api Kamojang, Gunung Malabar, Gunung Patuha dan Gunung Kendeng.  Untuk batas Barat berbeda dari yang lain karena Cekungan Bandung dibatasi oleh batuan gunung api berumur Tersier dan batugamping yang termasuk ke dalam Formasi Rajamandala (Sudjatmiko, 1972).
  4. 4. Cekungan Bandung sendiri dapat dibagi menjadi tiga bagian, yakni bagian timur, tengah, dan barat • Cekungan Bandung bagian timur dapat dilihat dari dataran Nagreg sampai dengan Cicalengka; • Cekungan Bandung bagian tengah membentang dari Cicalengka hingga Cimahi – kompleks perbukitan Gunung Lagadar • Cekungan bagian barat terletak di antara Cimahi – Batujajar hingga Cililin dan Waduk Saguling. Pendapat dari penelitian yang dilakukan dulu (Dam, 1994) disebutkan bahwa Cekungan Bandung hanya untuk kawasan bagian tengah.
  5. 5. Peta Batas Cekungan Bandung  Dari informasi diatas dapat digambarkan pada peta bahwa batas-batas Cekungan Bandung adalah sebagai berikut
  6. 6. Terima Kasih Referensi : • https://www.academia.edu/33149521/Potensi_sumber_daya_geologi_di_daerah_Cekungan_Bandun g_dan_sekitarnya

