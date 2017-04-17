LA REFLEXIÓN ÉTICA SOBRE LA VIDA Y SU RELACIÓN CON LA CIENCIA Y LA TECNOLOGÍA MORAL X - BIOÉTICA P. JORGE LUIS TORO RIVAS....
UNIDAD I BIOÉTICA, REPRODUCCIÓN Y DESARROLLO HUMANO Introducción  A. Bioética e Inicio de la Vida Humana: 1.El comienzo de...
UNIDAD II BIOÉTICA, REPRODUCCIÓN Y DESARROLLO HUMANO B. Bioética y Final de la Vida Humana 1.La atención al paciente termi...
Bioética presentación

  1. 1. LA REFLEXIÓN ÉTICA SOBRE LA VIDA Y SU RELACIÓN CON LA CIENCIA Y LA TECNOLOGÍA MORAL X - BIOÉTICA P. JORGE LUIS TORO RIVAS. Mg. en Bioética 2016
  2. 2. UNIDAD I BIOÉTICA, REPRODUCCIÓN Y DESARROLLO HUMANO Introducción  A. Bioética e Inicio de la Vida Humana: 1.El comienzo de la vida humana 2.Biogenética: Acto procreador y reproducción asistida: aspectos éticos 3.Anticoncepción, píldora día después. 4.El aborto: aspectos sociales y éticos.
  3. 3. UNIDAD II BIOÉTICA, REPRODUCCIÓN Y DESARROLLO HUMANO B. Bioética y Final de la Vida Humana 1.La atención al paciente terminal. 2.Los cuidados paliativos y el debate sobre calidad de vida. 3.La eutanasia y distanasia: aspectos éticos. 4.Los trasplantes de órganos y la certificación de la muerte. 5.Sentido del dolor y de la muerte.

