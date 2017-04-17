Bioética 4 la procreación asistida

UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICAUNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE PEREIRA / L.E.R.DE PEREIRA / L.E.R. MORAL X / BIOÉTICAMORAL X / BIOÉTICA Orien...
La procreación asistidaLa procreación asistida Biogenética: Acto procreador y Reproducción asistida: aspectos
Biogenética: Acto procreador yBiogenética: Acto procreador y reproducción asistida: aspectosreproducción asistida: aspecto...
Valores en cuestión:Valores en cuestión: Lo artificial en laLo artificial en la procreación esprocreación es llamado allam...
La no separación entre el acto unitivo y el procreativo
La vida es un valor intangible e indisponible, sobretodo cuanto es tan frágil e indefensa (vida embrional)
La presencia de una significativaLa presencia de una significativa cantidad de malformaciones ocantidad de malformaciones ...
El porcentaje de abortos es alto: el suceso está entre el 15-20%, por lo tanto, todos los otros embriones o fetos se pierd...
1. Una mirada positiva. La familia y la pareja hoy están insertas en un contexto científico y tecnológico que por muchos a...
No faltan tampoco las “sombras”, porque no todo es lineal en la ciencia y porque no siempre es libre de intereses de tipo ...
En el espíritu cristiano, la confrontación dialogal entre las diversas posi- ciones debe ser siempre privilegiada, sobre t...
2. INSEMINACIÓN ARTIFICIAL2. INSEMINACIÓN ARTIFICIAL HomólogaHomóloga Intra corpóreaIntra corpórea Extra corpóreaExtra cor...
Inseminación artificial: Es la trans ferencia del semen masculino, fres- co o en precedencia crío-conserva- do, a las vías...
Las inseminaciones artificiales clásicas. La posibilidad de procrear un niño por vías diversas de la clásica relación cony...
El uso de estas tecnologías ha tenido origen obviamente con las primeras aplicacio- nes sobre animales, al fin de “produci...
Se trataba de inseminaciones artificiales, esto es, hacer el modo que una relación sexual de pareja, con la ayuda de la té...
Inseminación artificial: Es la transferencia del semen masculino (espermatozoide) al interior del aparato reproductivo fem...
Sólo este tipo de procreación se podría llamar propiamente “procreación asistida”, porque el papel del equipo médico consi...
En estos primeros tentativos, ahora muy utilizados, la medicina tenía simplemente la tarea de “ayudar” al acto físico sexu...
Naturalmente enNaturalmente en las trompas delas trompas de Falopio oFalopio o GIFTGIFT (Gamete Intra(Gamete Intra Fallopi...
Técnicas de fecundación asistidaTécnicas de fecundación asistida GIFTGIFTGIFTGIFT GameteGamete IntraIntra FallopianFallopi...
TRANSFERENCIA INTRATUBÁRICA DE LOS GAMETOS Aguja para la aspiración de los óvulos Endoscopio Vejiga Vagina Trompa Óvul o E...
Técnicas de fecundación asistidaTécnicas de fecundación asistidaTécnicas de fecundación asistidaTécnicas de fecundación as...
ICSI 2
ICSI 3
Resumen:Resumen: Las formas deLas formas de inseminacióninseminación artificial másartificial más utilizadas son:utilizada...
Las técnicas de inseminación artificialLas técnicas de inseminación artificial pueden ser realizadas, en la formapueden se...
UTERO, ESPERMATOZOIDE ÓVULOS, EMBRIONES DE LA PAREJA UTERO, ESPERMATOZOIDE ÓVULOS, EMBRIONES DE LA PAREJA HOMOLOGAHOMOLOGA...
Técnicas de reproducción asistida.Técnicas de reproducción asistida. ..en el Utero ( paredes endometrio) y el embrión desc...
OVULACIÓN Y FECUNDACIÓN Ovario Trompa de Falopio Después de la ovulación adviene la fecundación del óvulo en la Trompa de ...
AGUJA ASPIRADORA FOLICULAR TRANSVAGINAL ECOGUIADA Aguja para la aspiración folicular Catéter para recoger los óvulos Ovari...
INYECCIÓN DEL ESPERMATOZOIDE EN EL ÓVULO Pipeta para sostener el óvulo Conducto deferente A través de una pipeta de inyecc...
INSEMINACIÓN INTRAUTERINA En un ciclo espontáneo o trámite estimulación hormonal adviene la maduración de los óvulos Jerin...
EL TRANSFERIMENTO DE LOS EMBRIONES Vejiga Catéter para el transferimento de los embriones Hasta tres embriones vienen tran...
VALORACIÓN BIOÉTICAVALORACIÓN BIOÉTICA Para laPara la inseminación artificial heteróloga,inseminación artificial heterólog...
Para laPara la inseminación artificial homólogainseminación artificial homóloga intracorpórea:intracorpórea: “No se prohíb...
3. Fecundación “in vitro” con embrión transferido (FIVET) Procedimiento técnico porProcedimiento técnico por el cual el óv...
Entre las técnicas de fecundación artificial extra corpórea figura la fecundación in vitro (FIV) en la cual se realiza la ...
 En elEn el GIFTGIFT, por tanto, se tiene solo una, por tanto, se tiene solo una ayuda al proceso natural.ayuda al proces...
La realización propiamente verdadera advieneLa realización propiamente verdadera adviene en 1978, cuando nace la primera n...
La posibilidad de ponerLa posibilidad de poner en contacto en unaen contacto en una probeta un óvulo y unprobeta un óvulo ...
 Este tipo deEste tipo de procreación, haprocreación, ha cambiado lacambiado la necesidad denecesidad de solo dossolo dos...
G. Concetti, nos diceG. Concetti, nos dice sobre lasobre la fecundación médicamentefecundación médicamente asistida:asisti...
4.4. La posición de la Iglesia.La posición de la Iglesia. El Magisterio oficial de laEl Magisterio oficial de la IglesiaIg...
Esto es verificableEsto es verificable en los documentosen los documentos oficialesoficiales de lade la Iglesia, a partir ...
La Iglesia acepta laLa Iglesia acepta la procreación asistida bajo tresprocreación asistida bajo tres condiciones:condicio...
Estos tres criterios sonEstos tres criterios son propuestos en elpropuestos en el documentodocumento Donum vitaeDonum vita...
5.5. Las razones del no a laLas razones del no a la procreación “procreación “in vitroin vitro”” Negativo es el juicio sob...
5) La presencia de terceras personas, en el caso de donadoras de óvulos o de espermatozoides (I. heteróloga). 6) Mayor pro...
 No se prohíbe el uso de algunos medios artificiales destinados únicamente a facilitar el acto natural o a procurar la re...
La FIVET en su forma heteróloga, como aquella homóloga es ilícita “porque la concepción adviene no como cumplimiento del ...
CRITERIOS BIOÉTICOS SOBRECRITERIOS BIOÉTICOS SOBRE LA PROCREACIÓN ASISTIDALA PROCREACIÓN ASISTIDA
Para la valoración moral de la inseminación artificial, los problemas que se ponen son relativos al fin que se quiere pers...
En cuanto a los fines hay que tener presente en el caso de la Inseminación artificial heteróloga, la finalidad eugenésica,...
1) Enseñanzas del Magisterio de la Iglesia:  Solo Dios es el Señor de la vida desde su inicio hasta su fin: ninguno, en n...
La procreación humana requiere una colaboración responsable de los esposos con el amor fecundo de Dios; El don de la vida ...
La procreación no es un hecho meramenteLa procreación no es un hecho meramente biológico del hombre, sino que es un actobi...
La procreación es tarea esencial,La procreación es tarea esencial, exclusiva, personal de los cónyuges, losexclusiva, pers...
“Por lo tanto, la fecundación es querida lícitamente cuando es el termino de un acto conyugal por sí idóneo a la generació...
Los valores fundamentales conectados conLos valores fundamentales conectados con las técnicas de reproducción artificialla...
EI juicio ético y moral sobre tales metodologías de repro- ducción artificial deben ser formulado con referencia a estos v...
El examen moral delEl examen moral del problema se poneproblema se pone indistintamente segúnindistintamente según que se ...
2) Criterios éticos y morales de la insemi- nación artificial homóloga La valoración moral de la inseminación artificial h...
En el caso de la inseminación artificial “impropiamente dicha” viene puesto en acto una ayuda técnica, a fin que el semen ...
Este tipo de inseminación no presenta, en general, contraindicaciones, o dificultades de orden moral, porque se trata de u...
La enseñanza de la Iglesia sobre elLa enseñanza de la Iglesia sobre el matrimonio y sobre la procreación humanamatrimonio ...
De hecho, por su intima estructura, el acto conyugal, mientras une con profundísimo vínculo a los esposos, le rinde acto a...
Este principio, fundado sobre la naturaleza del matrimonio y sobre la íntima conexión de sus bienes, conlleva de las conse...
La reproducción artificial homóloga, persiguiendo una procreación que no es fruto de un acto específico de unión conyugal,...
El valor moral del íntimo ligamen existente entre los bienes del matrimonio y entre los significados del acto conyugal se ...
Por tanto la fecundación es querida lícitamente cuando es el culmen de un “acto conyugal por sí idóneo para la generación ...
El acto conyugal, con el cual los esposos se manifiestan recíprocamente el don de sí expresa simultáneamente la apertura a...
En su origen único e irrepetible el hijo debe ser respetado y reconocido como igual en dignidad personal con aquellos que ...
La persona humana debe ser acogida en el gesto de unión y de amor de sus progenitores; la generación de un hijo deberá por...
El origen de una persona humana es en realidad el resultado de una donación. El concebido debe ser el fruto del amor de su...
La importancia moral del ligamen existenteLa importancia moral del ligamen existente entre los significados del acto conyu...
La fecundación homóloga in vitro es moralmente ilícita Las legítimas aspiraciones de los esposos estériles son claras, par...
Se reconoce que la FIVET ciertamente noSe reconoce que la FIVET ciertamente no puede suplir la ausencia de relacionespuede...
El deseo de un hijo - o al menos laEl deseo de un hijo - o al menos la disponibilidad a transmitir la vida - es undisponib...
El procedimiento de la FIVET debe ser juzgado en siEl procedimiento de la FIVET debe ser juzgado en si mismo, y no puede c...
La naturaleza propia de la FIVET homóloga, por tanto, debe aunque ser considerada abstrayéndola del ligamen con el aborto ...
Pero considerada en la situación de las relaciones conyugales de hecho existentes, la generación de la persona humana es o...
Por tanto la conciencia moral “no prohíbe necesariamente el uso de tales medios artificiales destinados únicamente sea a f...
3) Criterios éticos y morales de la inseminación artificial heteróloga Los principios y los valores que determinan la valo...
El hijo tiene derecho a ser concebido en el vientre materno, traído al mundo y educado en el matrimonio: es a través de la...
La procreación humana posee, de hecho, de las características específicas en virtud de la dignidad de los progenitores y d...
En los derechos del hijo, lo privan de la relación filial con sus originales parientes y puede obstaculizar la maduración ...
Conclusión: Se puede afirmar que es moralmente ilícita la fecundación de una mujer con el esperma de un donador diverso de...
6.6. Taller: preguntémonosTaller: preguntémonos  ¿Los valores morales de la familia pertenecen solo a la pareja o aún al ...
¿Por qué no agrada a la sociedad?¿Por qué no agrada a la sociedad?
Bioética 4 la procreación asistida

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICAUNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE PEREIRA / L.E.R.DE PEREIRA / L.E.R. MORAL X / BIOÉTICAMORAL X / BIOÉTICA Orientado por el Pbro.Orientado por el Pbro. AGOSTO 20 de 2016 P. Jorge Luis Toro RP. Jorge Luis Toro R UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE PEREIRA BIOÉTICA: ÉTICA DE LA VIDA Orientado por: Pbro. Jorge Luis Toro R
  2. 2. La procreación asistidaLa procreación asistida Biogenética: Acto procreador y Reproducción asistida: aspectos
  3. 3. Biogenética: Acto procreador yBiogenética: Acto procreador y reproducción asistida: aspectosreproducción asistida: aspectos éticoséticos *Una mirada positiva.*Una mirada positiva. **Las inseminacionesLas inseminaciones artificiales clásicas.artificiales clásicas. *Procreación “*Procreación “ in vitroin vitro”” *Posición*Posición de la Iglesia.de la Iglesia. **Las razones del no aLas razones del no a la procreación “la procreación “ inin vitrovitro””
  4. 4. Valores en cuestión:Valores en cuestión: Lo artificial en laLo artificial en la procreación esprocreación es llamado allamado a respetar larespetar la unidad de launidad de la pareja y lapareja y la defensa del niñodefensa del niño por nacer.por nacer.
  5. 5. La no separación entre el acto unitivo y el procreativo
  6. 6. La vida es un valor intangible e indisponible, sobretodo cuanto es tan frágil e indefensa (vida embrional)
  7. 7. La presencia de una significativaLa presencia de una significativa cantidad de malformaciones ocantidad de malformaciones o enfermedades congénitas.enfermedades congénitas.
  8. 8. El porcentaje de abortos es alto: el suceso está entre el 15-20%, por lo tanto, todos los otros embriones o fetos se pierden.
  9. 9. 1. Una mirada positiva. La familia y la pareja hoy están insertas en un contexto científico y tecnológico que por muchos aspectos se manifiesta por su positivismo y belleza, con intervenciones que mejoran la calidad de la vida, sostienen la salud humana y enriquecen con nuevas dimensiones la persona.
  10. 10. No faltan tampoco las “sombras”, porque no todo es lineal en la ciencia y porque no siempre es libre de intereses de tipo económico, comercial o político.
  11. 11. En el espíritu cristiano, la confrontación dialogal entre las diversas posi- ciones debe ser siempre privilegiada, sobre todo cuando se fundan en razones fuertes, pero se puede abdicar de la propia conciencia y de los valores, construidos con sacrificio en el arco de nuestra vida. Confrontación dialogalConfrontación dialogal En el espírituEn el espíritu cristianocristiano Valores no negociables:Valores no negociables: •La vida humanaLa vida humana •La FamiliaLa Familia •La educación de los hijosLa educación de los hijos
  12. 12. 2. INSEMINACIÓN ARTIFICIAL2. INSEMINACIÓN ARTIFICIAL HomólogaHomóloga Intra corpóreaIntra corpórea Extra corpóreaExtra corpórea Fecundación intra uterinaFecundación intra uterina Gamet intrafalopian transferGamet intrafalopian transfer Fecundación in vitroFecundación in vitro GIFT-HGIFT-H FIVET-HFIVET-H (Embriones congelados en precedencia)
  13. 13. Inseminación artificial: Es la trans ferencia del semen masculino, fres- co o en precedencia crío-conserva- do, a las vías genitales de la mujer.
  14. 14. Las inseminaciones artificiales clásicas. La posibilidad de procrear un niño por vías diversas de la clásica relación conyugal, y esto con el auxilio de la medi- cina y de la biotecno- logía, es ya una realidad desde hace al menos 50 años.
  15. 15. El uso de estas tecnologías ha tenido origen obviamente con las primeras aplicacio- nes sobre animales, al fin de “producirles” con fines comerciales y de mercado. Sucesivamente estas metodologías han sido aplicadas al hombre, en particular a las parejas estériles.
  16. 16. Se trataba de inseminaciones artificiales, esto es, hacer el modo que una relación sexual de pareja, con la ayuda de la técnica, pueda ser fértil y por tanto llevar al nacimiento del hijo deseado.
  17. 17. Inseminación artificial: Es la transferencia del semen masculino (espermatozoide) al interior del aparato reproductivo femenino. Según el lugar en el cual el semen viene depositado, la inseminación asume el nombre de una técnica de reproducción asistida.
  18. 18. Sólo este tipo de procreación se podría llamar propiamente “procreación asistida”, porque el papel del equipo médico consiste solamente en la “asistencia” de un acto conyugal puesto precedentemente por la pareja.
  19. 19. En estos primeros tentativos, ahora muy utilizados, la medicina tenía simplemente la tarea de “ayudar” al acto físico sexual realizado por la pareja para hacerlo fecundo.
  20. 20. Naturalmente enNaturalmente en las trompas delas trompas de Falopio oFalopio o GIFTGIFT (Gamete Intra(Gamete Intra Fallopian Transfer)Fallopian Transfer) Artificialmente inArtificialmente in vitro ovitro o ICSIICSI (Intra Cytoplasmic(Intra Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection)Sperm Injection) EspontáneamenteEspontáneamente in vitro oin vitro o FIVFIV (Fecundación In(Fecundación In Vitro)Vitro) Ayuda al procesoAyuda al proceso reproductivoreproductivo E.T.E.T. (Transferencia al(Transferencia al utero del embrión)utero del embrión) Sustitutivo delSustitutivo del proceso reproductivoproceso reproductivo Sustitutivo delSustitutivo del proceso reproductivoproceso reproductivo Principales formas de ayudas a laPrincipales formas de ayudas a la fecundación asistidafecundación asistida
  21. 21. Técnicas de fecundación asistidaTécnicas de fecundación asistida GIFTGIFTGIFTGIFT GameteGamete IntraIntra FallopianFallopian TransferTransfer Trompa Óvulo Espermatozoide Catéter de transferencia
  22. 22. TRANSFERENCIA INTRATUBÁRICA DE LOS GAMETOS Aguja para la aspiración de los óvulos Endoscopio Vejiga Vagina Trompa Óvul o Espermatozoide Catéter de transferencia
  23. 23. Técnicas de fecundación asistidaTécnicas de fecundación asistidaTécnicas de fecundación asistidaTécnicas de fecundación asistida ICSI 1ICSI 1ICSI 1ICSI 1 IntraIntra CytoplasmicCytoplasmic SpermSperm InjectionInjection
  24. 24. ICSI 2
  25. 25. ICSI 3
  26. 26. Resumen:Resumen: Las formas deLas formas de inseminacióninseminación artificial másartificial más utilizadas son:utilizadas son: la intracervical;la intracervical; la intrauterina y lala intrauterina y la intraperitoneal.intraperitoneal.
  27. 27. Las técnicas de inseminación artificialLas técnicas de inseminación artificial pueden ser realizadas, en la formapueden ser realizadas, en la forma homologahomologa, con el semen del cónyuge o, con el semen del cónyuge o en la formaen la forma heterólogaheteróloga, con donación del, con donación del semen de un hombre extraño a la pareja.semen de un hombre extraño a la pareja. I.AI.A HOMOLOGAHOMOLOGA HETEROLOGAHETEROLOGA Se deposita el semen del esposo en elSe deposita el semen del esposo en el conducto de la trompa de Falopioconducto de la trompa de Falopio juntamente con dos-tres óvulosjuntamente con dos-tres óvulos elegidos entre los más "maduros"elegidos entre los más "maduros" encontradosencontrados Se deposita el semen del esposo en elSe deposita el semen del esposo en el conducto de la trompa de Falopioconducto de la trompa de Falopio juntamente con dos-tres óvulosjuntamente con dos-tres óvulos elegidos entre los más "maduros"elegidos entre los más "maduros" encontradosencontrados Se deposita el semen del donador o delSe deposita el semen del donador o del esposoesposo en el conducto de la trompa deen el conducto de la trompa de FalopioFalopio juntamente con dos-tres óvulosjuntamente con dos-tres óvulos elegidos entre los más "maduros"elegidos entre los más "maduros" encontrados eencontrados en la mujer o obtenidos den la mujer o obtenidos de donadora;donadora; se depositan losse depositan los gametos de lagametos de la pareja en la trompa de "extraña"pareja en la trompa de "extraña" Se deposita el semen del donador o delSe deposita el semen del donador o del esposoesposo en el conducto de la trompa deen el conducto de la trompa de FalopioFalopio juntamente con dos-tres óvulosjuntamente con dos-tres óvulos elegidos entre los más "maduros"elegidos entre los más "maduros" encontrados eencontrados en la mujer o obtenidos den la mujer o obtenidos de donadora;donadora; se depositan losse depositan los gametos de lagametos de la pareja en la trompa de "extraña"pareja en la trompa de "extraña"
  28. 28. UTERO, ESPERMATOZOIDE ÓVULOS, EMBRIONES DE LA PAREJA UTERO, ESPERMATOZOIDE ÓVULOS, EMBRIONES DE LA PAREJA HOMOLOGAHOMOLOGA EMBRIONESEMBRIONES EN EXCESOEN EXCESO HETEROLOGAHETEROLOGA UTERO, ESPERMATOZOIDE, ÓVULOS, EMBRIONES (UNO O MÁS') NO DE LA PAREJA UTERO, ESPERMATOZOIDE, ÓVULOS, EMBRIONES (UNO O MÁS') NO DE LA PAREJA EMBRIONESEMBRIONES EN EXCESOEN EXCESO  Hijos de mujeres solas  Hijos de mujeres homosexuales  Embarazos abdominales  (aún en hombres)  Hijos de seres jamás nacidos  Hijos de mujeres solas  Hijos de mujeres homosexuales  Embarazos abdominales  (aún en hombres)  Hijos de seres jamás nacidos FFIVIVETET MADRES ABUELAS UTERO ARRENDADO MADRES ABUELAS UTERO ARRENDADO PROCREACIÓN TRANS-ESPECIE  Embriones congelados  Supresión embrionaria  Experimentación embrionaria  Embriones para fármacos o cosméticos  Biopsia embrionaria /  mapa del ADN  Clonación  Sustitución nuclear  Constitución piezas de cambio  Estudio de la embriología  Gestación tras-especie  Embriones congelados  Supresión embrionaria  Experimentación embrionaria  Embriones para fármacos o cosméticos  Biopsia embrionaria /  mapa del ADN  Clonación  Sustitución nuclear  Constitución piezas de cambio  Estudio de la embriología  Gestación tras-especie GIFT-HGIFT-H MADRE SUBROGADA ESQUEMA DE LA POSIBILIDAD DE LA FECUNDACIÓN ASISTIDAESQUEMA DE LA POSIBILIDAD DE LA FECUNDACIÓN ASISTIDA I.C.S.I.I.C.S.I.I.C.S.I.I.C.S.I.
  29. 29. Técnicas de reproducción asistida.Técnicas de reproducción asistida. ..en el Utero ( paredes endometrio) y el embrión desciende al uteroen el Utero ( paredes endometrio) y el embrión desciende al utero
  30. 30. OVULACIÓN Y FECUNDACIÓN Ovario Trompa de Falopio Después de la ovulación adviene la fecundación del óvulo en la Trompa de Falopio Utero Espermatozoide Canal cervical Vagina
  31. 31. AGUJA ASPIRADORA FOLICULAR TRANSVAGINAL ECOGUIADA Aguja para la aspiración folicular Catéter para recoger los óvulos Ovario Sonda ecográfica Trompa Endometrio Canal cervical Vagina Vulva
  32. 32. INYECCIÓN DEL ESPERMATOZOIDE EN EL ÓVULO Pipeta para sostener el óvulo Conducto deferente A través de una pipeta de inyección el espermatozoide viene inyectado directamente en el óvulo Epidídim o Testículo Óvulo
  33. 33. INSEMINACIÓN INTRAUTERINA En un ciclo espontáneo o trámite estimulación hormonal adviene la maduración de los óvulos Jeringa con los espermatozoides en un catéter sutil Utero Canal cervical Se espera la ovulación espontánea o la ovulación viene inducida farmacológicamente
  34. 34. EL TRANSFERIMENTO DE LOS EMBRIONES Vejiga Catéter para el transferimento de los embriones Hasta tres embriones vienen transferidos dentro de la cavidad uterina a través de un sutil catéter Speculum Ovari oUteroVagina
  35. 35. VALORACIÓN BIOÉTICAVALORACIÓN BIOÉTICA Para laPara la inseminación artificial heteróloga,inseminación artificial heteróloga, la ilicitud viene del hecho que el niño nola ilicitud viene del hecho que el niño no viene a la existencia como fruto del actoviene a la existencia como fruto del acto conyugal, propio y específico del amorconyugal, propio y específico del amor unitivo y procreativo entre los espososunitivo y procreativo entre los esposos – el– el semen viene da un extraño a la pareja.semen viene da un extraño a la pareja.
  36. 36. Para laPara la inseminación artificial homólogainseminación artificial homóloga intracorpórea:intracorpórea: “No se prohíbe“No se prohíbe necesariamente el uso de tales mediosnecesariamente el uso de tales medios artificiales destinados únicamente: sea aartificiales destinados únicamente: sea a facilitar el acto natural, sea a procurar elfacilitar el acto natural, sea a procurar el logro del propio fin al acto naturallogro del propio fin al acto natural normalmente realizado”normalmente realizado”[1][1].. [1][1] Pío XII, A los participantes al IV Congreso Internacional de los MédicosPío XII, A los participantes al IV Congreso Internacional de los Médicos Católicos. 30.09.49. AAS 41 (1949) 560;Católicos. 30.09.49. AAS 41 (1949) 560;
  37. 37. 3. Fecundación “in vitro” con embrión transferido (FIVET) Procedimiento técnico porProcedimiento técnico por el cual el óvulo yel cual el óvulo y espermatozoide vienenespermatozoide vienen introducidos en unaintroducidos en una probeta (probeta (in vitroin vitro) con el fin) con el fin de producir un embriónde producir un embrión que sucesivamente vendráque sucesivamente vendrá transferido en el úterotransferido en el útero
  38. 38. Entre las técnicas de fecundación artificial extra corpórea figura la fecundación in vitro (FIV) en la cual se realiza la transferencia del embrión (ET) en fases diversas del desarrollo y en puntos diversos de las vías genitales femeninas (útero o trompas). Fig. 1 – Disposición bajo el microscopio de la pipeta de aspiración para sostener el óvulo e
  39. 39.  En elEn el GIFTGIFT, por tanto, se tiene solo una, por tanto, se tiene solo una ayuda al proceso natural.ayuda al proceso natural.  En laEn la FIVETFIVET, en vez, el proceso natural de la, en vez, el proceso natural de la fecundación y de las primeras fases defecundación y de las primeras fases de formación del embrión adviene in vitro.formación del embrión adviene in vitro.
  40. 40. La realización propiamente verdadera advieneLa realización propiamente verdadera adviene en 1978, cuando nace la primera niñaen 1978, cuando nace la primera niña concebidaconcebida in vitro:in vitro: Louise Brown. ElLouise Brown. El nacimiento de esta niña se logró sin ningunanacimiento de esta niña se logró sin ninguna relación sexual de parte de los progenitores:relación sexual de parte de los progenitores: el óvulo de la madre y el espermatozoide delel óvulo de la madre y el espermatozoide del padre se han encontrado en probeta.padre se han encontrado en probeta. Primera niña concebidaPrimera niña concebida in vitroin vitro (Louise Brown).(Louise Brown).
  41. 41. La posibilidad de ponerLa posibilidad de poner en contacto en unaen contacto en una probeta un óvulo y unprobeta un óvulo y un espermatozoide deespermatozoide de personas que no sonpersonas que no son marido y mujer, hanmarido y mujer, han llevado no solo a lallevado no solo a la división del acto sexualdivisión del acto sexual de la procreación, sinode la procreación, sino sobretodo a lasobretodo a la presencia de “terceraspresencia de “terceras personas” en lapersonas” en la procreación: quienprocreación: quien dona el semen, quiendona el semen, quien dona el óvulo, quiendona el óvulo, quien presta-arrienda supresta-arrienda su útero, etc.útero, etc.
  42. 42.  Este tipo deEste tipo de procreación, haprocreación, ha cambiado lacambiado la necesidad denecesidad de solo dossolo dos progenitores enprogenitores en la procreación dela procreación de un hijo, al puntoun hijo, al punto que alguno haque alguno ha hablado de lahablado de la posibilidad deposibilidad de una “una “cooperativacooperativa de progenitoresde progenitores”.”.
  43. 43. G. Concetti, nos diceG. Concetti, nos dice sobre lasobre la fecundación médicamentefecundación médicamente asistida:asistida: ““El niño, que seaEl niño, que sea considerado término de unconsiderado término de un derecho de sus padres,derecho de sus padres, correría el riesgo de perdercorrería el riesgo de perder su identidad de sersu identidad de ser personal autónomo que nopersonal autónomo que no existe por sí mismo y noexiste por sí mismo y no puede ser reducido apuede ser reducido a objeto de deseo. Ningunoobjeto de deseo. Ninguno puede arrogarse el derechopuede arrogarse el derecho sobre una personasobre una persona humana: se trastornaría lahumana: se trastornaría la escala de valoresescala de valores[2[2]] ”” [2][2] CONCETTI G.CONCETTI G. La fecondazione medicalmente assistita,La fecondazione medicalmente assistita, 1999,1999, 2929
  44. 44. 4.4. La posición de la Iglesia.La posición de la Iglesia. El Magisterio oficial de laEl Magisterio oficial de la IglesiaIglesia se ha ocupado dese ha ocupado de la procreación asistidala procreación asistida desde hace variosdesde hace varios decenios (Pío XII).decenios (Pío XII). No son entoncesNo son entonces atendibles las posicionesatendibles las posiciones – aún en el seno del– aún en el seno del catolicismo – que lacatolicismo – que la Iglesia es contraria aIglesia es contraria a cada intervencióncada intervención ““artificialartificial” en materia de” en materia de procreación.procreación.
  45. 45. Esto es verificableEsto es verificable en los documentosen los documentos oficialesoficiales de lade la Iglesia, a partir deIglesia, a partir de los intervencioneslos intervenciones dirigidas a losdirigidas a los médicos por partemédicos por parte de Pío XII y sobrede Pío XII y sobre todo en lostodo en los documentos:documentos: Donum vitae yDonum vitae y Evangelium vitae.Evangelium vitae.
  46. 46. La Iglesia acepta laLa Iglesia acepta la procreación asistida bajo tresprocreación asistida bajo tres condiciones:condiciones: a) debe realizarse al interno dea) debe realizarse al interno de una pareja ligada por eluna pareja ligada por el vínculo estable del estadovínculo estable del estado matrimonial;matrimonial; b) debe ser efectuada en unab) debe ser efectuada en una común relación sexual, y nocomún relación sexual, y no evitando la relaciónevitando la relación conyugal;conyugal; c) no debe conllevarc) no debe conllevar intervenciones invasivas ointervenciones invasivas o con riesgos relevantes concon riesgos relevantes con
  47. 47. Estos tres criterios sonEstos tres criterios son propuestos en elpropuestos en el documentodocumento Donum vitaeDonum vitae.. Actualmente estas tresActualmente estas tres condiciones se verifican solocondiciones se verifican solo en la inseminación artificialen la inseminación artificial entre marido y mujerentre marido y mujer (homóloga), consecuente a(homóloga), consecuente a una relación sexual.una relación sexual. Toda otra intervención queToda otra intervención que implique a una terceraimplique a una tercera persona, o un daño alpersona, o un daño al embrión o al feto o que noembrión o al feto o que no provenga del acto sexual esprovenga del acto sexual es para la Iglesia inaceptablepara la Iglesia inaceptable CongregaciónCongregación de lade la Doctrina de la feDoctrina de la fe DocumentoDocumento Donum vitaeDonum vitae
  48. 48. 5.5. Las razones del no a laLas razones del no a la procreación “procreación “in vitroin vitro”” Negativo es el juicio sobre la procreación in vitro, no en su ser “artificial”, sino en toda una serie de problemas -al menos siete- que surgen a continuación, al intento de realización de esta tecnología: 1) El fracaso de esta metodología 2) El enorme desperdicio de embriones. 3) El alto porcentaje de abortos, en el momento, el éxito es de sólo del 15-20%. 4) El rompimiento antropológico y afectivo del ligamen sexualidad-procreación.
  49. 49. 5) La presencia de terceras personas, en el caso de donadoras de óvulos o de espermatozoides (I. heteróloga). 6) Mayor proporción de malformaciones o de enfermedades congénitas. 7) Los efectos económicos, que no son indiferentes. (altos costos no subsidiados). Además se debe pensar en la compra venta de óvulos, de espermatozoides, de úteros alquilados, de costos instrumentales de las estructuras biomédicas delegadas a la realización de la fivet.
  50. 50.  No se prohíbe el uso de algunos medios artificiales destinados únicamente a facilitar el acto natural o a procurar la realización del fin propio de tal acto normalmente realizado GIFT-H (Pío XII, A los participantes al IV Congreso internacional de los médicos católicos. 30 sept. 1949. En ASS 41 (1949) 560).  No es lícita la FIVET: Fertilización in vitro homóloga con embriones transferidos  (S. Cong. Doc. Fe, Instrucción. “Donum Vitae” 22 feb. 1987. 92).
  51. 51. La FIVET en su forma heteróloga, como aquella homóloga es ilícita “porque la concepción adviene no como cumplimiento del acto conyugal – “el fruto del acto conyugal específico del amor entre los esposos”[1] – sino por fuera: in vitro, por obra de técnicos que determinan las condiciones y deciden las actuaciones. El hijo no nace como “don” de amor, sino como “producto” de laboratorio. [[1]1] Congregación para la Doctrina de la Fe, Instrucción Donum vitae, 22 febrero 1987, en AAS 80 (1988) 92; Pontificio Consejo para la Pastoral de la Salud, Carta de los operadores sanitarios, Ciudad del Vaticano, N. 24.
  52. 52. CRITERIOS BIOÉTICOS SOBRECRITERIOS BIOÉTICOS SOBRE LA PROCREACIÓN ASISTIDALA PROCREACIÓN ASISTIDA
  53. 53. Para la valoración moral de la inseminación artificial, los problemas que se ponen son relativos al fin que se quiere perseguir en la intervención sobre la vida y sobre la relación de la pareja, pero también en lo que tiene que ver con los métodos que se usan y a las técnicas que se emplean.
  54. 54. En cuanto a los fines hay que tener presente en el caso de la Inseminación artificial heteróloga, la finalidad eugenésica, aunque la presencia de esterilidad del cónyuge masculino.
  55. 55. 1) Enseñanzas del Magisterio de la Iglesia:  Solo Dios es el Señor de la vida desde su inicio hasta su fin: ninguno, en ninguna circunstancia, puede reivindicar para si el derecho de destruir directamente un ser humano inocente.
  56. 56. La procreación humana requiere una colaboración responsable de los esposos con el amor fecundo de Dios; El don de la vida humana debe realizarse en el matrimonio mediante los actos específicos y exclusivos de los esposos, según las leyes inscritas en sus mismas personas y en la misma unión.
  57. 57. La procreación no es un hecho meramenteLa procreación no es un hecho meramente biológico del hombre, sino que es un actobiológico del hombre, sino que es un acto “personal”: quiere decir que la procreación“personal”: quiere decir que la procreación exige, para que sea humana, que sea un actoexige, para que sea humana, que sea un acto que implique libre y responsablemente laque implique libre y responsablemente la totalidad de las personas singulares de lostotalidad de las personas singulares de los cónyuges en manera exclusiva.cónyuges en manera exclusiva.
  58. 58. La procreación es tarea esencial,La procreación es tarea esencial, exclusiva, personal de los cónyuges, losexclusiva, personal de los cónyuges, los cuales son llamados a participar con elcuales son llamados a participar con el don total del propio ser personal:don total del propio ser personal: cuerpo, corazón y espíritu.cuerpo, corazón y espíritu.
  59. 59. “Por lo tanto, la fecundación es querida lícitamente cuando es el termino de un acto conyugal por sí idóneo a la generación de la prole, a la cual el matrimonio está ordenado por su naturaleza y por el cual los cónyuges llegan a ser una sola carne. Pero la procreación es privada desde el punto de vista moral de su perfección propia cuando no es querida como el fruto del acto conyugal, es decir, del gesto específico de la unión de los esposos”. procreaciónprocreación El bebe es el fruto del actoEl bebe es el fruto del acto conyugalconyugal
  60. 60. Los valores fundamentales conectados conLos valores fundamentales conectados con las técnicas de reproducción artificiallas técnicas de reproducción artificial humana son dos:humana son dos: 1.1.La vida del ser humano llamado a laLa vida del ser humano llamado a la existencia,existencia, 2.2.La originalidad de su transmisión en elLa originalidad de su transmisión en el matrimonio.matrimonio.
  61. 61. EI juicio ético y moral sobre tales metodologías de repro- ducción artificial deben ser formulado con referencia a estos valores. Los progresos de la técnica hoy, han hecho posible una procreación sin relación sexual mediante el encuentro in vitro de las células germinales precedentemente tomadas del hombre y de la mujer. “Lo que es técnicamente posible no es por esto mismo moralmente admisible".
  62. 62. El examen moral delEl examen moral del problema se poneproblema se pone indistintamente segúnindistintamente según que se trate de laque se trate de la inseminación artificialinseminación artificial homóloga ohomóloga o heteróloga, enheteróloga, en relación con larelación con la naturaleza y con lanaturaleza y con la estructura de laestructura de la procreación humanaprocreación humana en la familia.en la familia.
  63. 63. 2) Criterios éticos y morales de la insemi- nación artificial homóloga La valoración moral de la inseminación artificial homóloga, comúnmente, es diversa según que se trate de verdadera y propia inseminación artificial o de simple ayuda al acto conyugal.
  64. 64. En el caso de la inseminación artificial “impropiamente dicha” viene puesto en acto una ayuda técnica, a fin que el semen eyaculado en el ámbito y en coincidencia con el acto conyugal, pueda unirse a la célula óvulo y actuar así la fecundación.
  65. 65. Este tipo de inseminación no presenta, en general, contraindicaciones, o dificultades de orden moral, porque se trata de una ayuda terapéu- tica integral, para hacer posible que el acto conyugal, en sí completo en todos sus componentes (físicos, psíquicos y espiritua- les), pueda tener efecto procreativo.
  66. 66. La enseñanza de la Iglesia sobre elLa enseñanza de la Iglesia sobre el matrimonio y sobre la procreación humanamatrimonio y sobre la procreación humana afirma la: “afirma la: “conexión inseparable, que Dios haconexión inseparable, que Dios ha querido y que el hombre no puede romper porquerido y que el hombre no puede romper por su iniciativa, entre los dos significados delsu iniciativa, entre los dos significados del acto conyugal: el significado unitivo y elacto conyugal: el significado unitivo y el significado procreativo.significado procreativo.
  67. 67. De hecho, por su intima estructura, el acto conyugal, mientras une con profundísimo vínculo a los esposos, le rinde acto a la generación de nuevas vidas, según leyes inscritas en el ser mismo del hombre y de la mujer”. [1] PAOLO VI, Encíclica Humanae Vitae, 12
  68. 68. Este principio, fundado sobre la naturaleza del matrimonio y sobre la íntima conexión de sus bienes, conlleva de las consecuencias bien notables sobre el plano de la paternidad y maternidad responsables: “Salvaguardando estos dos aspectos esenciales, unitivo e procreativo, el acto conyugal conserva integralmente el sentido del mutuo e verdadero amor y su ordenación a la altísima vocación del hombre a la paternidad”.
  69. 69. La reproducción artificial homóloga, persiguiendo una procreación que no es fruto de un acto específico de unión conyugal, obra objetivamente una separación análoga entre los bienes y los significados del matrimonio.
  70. 70. El valor moral del íntimo ligamen existente entre los bienes del matrimonio y entre los significados del acto conyugal se funda sobre la unidad del ser humano, unidad resultante de cuerpo y alma espiritual (Cf. Costit. Past.(Cf. Costit. Past. Gaudium et Spes,Gaudium et Spes, 14)14)
  71. 71. Por tanto la fecundación es querida lícitamente cuando es el culmen de un “acto conyugal por sí idóneo para la generación de la prole, al cual el matrimonio está ordenado por su naturaleza y por la cual los cónyuges llegan a ser una sola carne”. La procreación es privada del punto de vista moral de su perfección propia cuando no es querida como el fruto del acto conyugal, y vale decir del gesto específico de la unión de los esposos.
  72. 72. El acto conyugal, con el cual los esposos se manifiestan recíprocamente el don de sí expresa simultáneamente la apertura al don de la vida: es un acto imprescindiblemente corporal y espiritual. Solamente el respeto del ligamen, que existe entre los significados del acto conyugal, y el respeto de la unidad del ser humano consiente una procreación conforme a la dignidad de la persona.
  73. 73. En su origen único e irrepetible el hijo debe ser respetado y reconocido como igual en dignidad personal con aquellos que le donan la vida.
  74. 74. La persona humana debe ser acogida en el gesto de unión y de amor de sus progenitores; la generación de un hijo deberá por esto ser el fruto de la donación reciproca que se realiza en el acto conyugal en el cual los esposos cooperan como servidores y no como padrones, a la obra del Amor Creador.
  75. 75. El origen de una persona humana es en realidad el resultado de una donación. El concebido debe ser el fruto del amor de sus padres. No puede ser querido ni concebido como el producto de una intervención de técnica médica y biológica: esto equivaldría a reducirlo y convertirlo en objeto de una tecnología científica.
  76. 76. La importancia moral del ligamen existenteLa importancia moral del ligamen existente entre los significados del acto conyugal yentre los significados del acto conyugal y entre los bienes del matrimonio, la unidad delentre los bienes del matrimonio, la unidad del ser humano y la dignidad de su origen exigeser humano y la dignidad de su origen exige que la procreación de una persona humanaque la procreación de una persona humana deba ser perseguida como el fruto del actodeba ser perseguida como el fruto del acto conyugal específico del amor entre losconyugal específico del amor entre los esposos.esposos.
  77. 77. La fecundación homóloga in vitro es moralmente ilícita Las legítimas aspiraciones de los esposos estériles son claras, para algunos el recurso a la FIVET homóloga aparece como el único medio para obtener un hijo sinceramente deseado: Aquí se pregunta si en estas soluciones la globalidad de la vida conyugal no bastan para asegurar la dignidad adecuada a la procreación humana.
  78. 78. Se reconoce que la FIVET ciertamente noSe reconoce que la FIVET ciertamente no puede suplir la ausencia de relacionespuede suplir la ausencia de relaciones conyugales y no puede ser preferida a losconyugales y no puede ser preferida a los actos específicos de la unión conyugal,actos específicos de la unión conyugal, considerados los riesgos que se puedenconsiderados los riesgos que se pueden verificar para el hijo y las molestias delverificar para el hijo y las molestias del procedimiento mismo. En esto se pide, si enprocedimiento mismo. En esto se pide, si en la imposibilidad de remediar en otro modo lala imposibilidad de remediar en otro modo la esterilidad, que es causa de sufrimiento, laesterilidad, que es causa de sufrimiento, la fecundación homóloga in vitro no puedefecundación homóloga in vitro no puede constituirse en una ayuda, sino directamenteconstituirse en una ayuda, sino directamente en una terapia, porque no podría ser admitidaen una terapia, porque no podría ser admitida su licitud moral.su licitud moral.
  79. 79. El deseo de un hijo - o al menos laEl deseo de un hijo - o al menos la disponibilidad a transmitir la vida - es undisponibilidad a transmitir la vida - es un requisito necesario desde el punto de vistarequisito necesario desde el punto de vista moral para una procreación humanamoral para una procreación humana responsable. Pero, esta intención buena noresponsable. Pero, esta intención buena no es suficiente para dar una valoración morales suficiente para dar una valoración moral justa de la fecundación in vitro entre losjusta de la fecundación in vitro entre los esposos.esposos.
  80. 80. El procedimiento de la FIVET debe ser juzgado en siEl procedimiento de la FIVET debe ser juzgado en si mismo, y no puede cambiar su calificación moralmismo, y no puede cambiar su calificación moral definitiva ni del conjunto de la vida conyugal en ladefinitiva ni del conjunto de la vida conyugal en la cual esa se inscribe, ni de los actos conyugales quecual esa se inscribe, ni de los actos conyugales que pueden precederlo o seguirlo.pueden precederlo o seguirlo. En las circunstancias en las cuales eseEn las circunstancias en las cuales ese habitualmente practicada, la FIVET implica lahabitualmente practicada, la FIVET implica la destrucción de seres humanos, hecho este que esdestrucción de seres humanos, hecho este que es en contra de la doctrina ya tratada sobre la ilicituden contra de la doctrina ya tratada sobre la ilicitud del aborto.del aborto. En el caso en el cual se pusiese en acto toda laEn el caso en el cual se pusiese en acto toda la cautela para evitar la muerte de los embrionescautela para evitar la muerte de los embriones humanos, la FIVET homóloga, actúa su disociaciónhumanos, la FIVET homóloga, actúa su disociación de los gestos que son destinados a la fecundaciónde los gestos que son destinados a la fecundación humana del acto conyugal.humana del acto conyugal.
  81. 81. La naturaleza propia de la FIVET homóloga, por tanto, debe aunque ser considerada abstrayéndola del ligamen con el aborto procurado. Sabiendo que la FIVET homóloga, es actuada desde fuera del cuerpo de los cónyuges mediante gestos de terceras personas, cuya competencia y actividad técnica determinan el suceso de la intervención; esa confía la vida y la identidad del embrión al poder de los médicos y de los biólogos e instaura un dominio de la técnica sobre el origen e sobre el destino de la persona humana. Una cifrada relación de dominio es en si contraria a la dignidad y a la igualdad que debe ser común a los progenitores e hijos; la concepción in vitro es el resultado de la acción técnica que precede a la fecundación.
  82. 82. Pero considerada en la situación de las relaciones conyugales de hecho existentes, la generación de la persona humana es objetivamente privada de su perfección propia: aquella de ser, vale decir, el término y el fruto de un acto conyugal en el cual los esposos pueden hacerse “cooperadores con Dios para el don de la vida de una nueva persona”. Del punto de vista moral la inseminación artificial homóloga al interno del matrimonio no puede ser admitida, salvo el caso en el cual el medio técnico no es sustitutivo del acto conyugal, sino que se configure como una facilitación y una ayuda a fin que se pueda lograr su fin natural.
  83. 83. Por tanto la conciencia moral “no prohíbe necesariamente el uso de tales medios artificiales destinados únicamente sea a facilitar el acto, sea a procurar el logro del propio fin del acto natural normalmente cumplido” El medio técnico que facilita el acto conyugal o le ayuda a lograr sus objetivos naturales, puede ser moralmente aceptado. Al contrario, la intervención que sustituye el acto conyugal, esa es moralmente ilícita porque estamos delante de una disociación voluntariamente obrada entre los dos significados del acto conyugal, unitivo y procreativo.
  84. 84. 3) Criterios éticos y morales de la inseminación artificial heteróloga Los principios y los valores que determinan la valoración moral de la fecundación artificial heteróloga son aquellas basadas sobre la verdad del hombre y de su dignidad. La inseminación artificial heteróloga es contraria a la unidad del matrimonio. La procreación humana debe darse en el matrimonio porque cada ser humano es un don y una bendición de Dios y debe ser el fruto del matrimonio, el solo lugar digno de una procreación verdaderamente responsable. Así, la fidelidad de los esposos, en la unidad del matrimonio, conlleva el recíproco respeto del mismo derecho a llegar a ser padre y madre solamente del uno a través del otro .
  85. 85. El hijo tiene derecho a ser concebido en el vientre materno, traído al mundo y educado en el matrimonio: es a través de la referencia segura y reconocida de los propios progenitores que ellos pueden descubrir su identidad y madurar la propia formación humana. Los progenitores encuentran en el hijo una confirmación y un complemento de la misma donación recíproca: ellos son la imagen viviente de su amor, el signo permanente de su unión conyugal, la síntesis viva e indisoluble de su dimensión paterna y materna.
  86. 86. La procreación humana posee, de hecho, de las características específicas en virtud de la dignidad de los progenitores y de los hijos: la procreación de una nueva persona, mediante la cual el hombre y la mujer colaboran con la potencia del Creador, debe ser el fruto y el signo de la mutua donación personal de los esposos, de su amor y de su fidelidad. El recurso a los gametos de una tercera persona, para tener a disposición el esperma o el óvulo constituye una violación del empeño recíproco de los esposos y una falta grave en relación de aquella propiedad esencial del matrimonio, que es su unidad.
  87. 87. En los derechos del hijo, lo privan de la relación filial con sus originales parientes y puede obstaculizar la maduración de su identidad personal; representa una ofensa a la vocación común de los esposos que son llamados a la paternidad y maternidad; priva objetivamente la fecundidad conyugal de su unidad y de su integridad; obra y manifiesta una ruptura entre parentela genética, parentela gestacional y responsabilidad educativa. Tales alteraciones de las relaciones personales al interno de la familia se repercute aún en la sociedad civil y crean graves molestias y problemas en todos los niveles.
  88. 88. Conclusión: Se puede afirmar que es moralmente ilícita la fecundación de una mujer con el esperma de un donador diverso de su marido y la fecundación con el esperma de su esposo de un óvulo que no provenga de su esposa o una mujer no casada, joven o viuda, cualquiera que sea el donador, no puede ser moralmente justificada. El deseo de tener un hijo, el amor entre los esposos que aspiran a obviar una esterilidad no de otra manera superable, se constituyen en motivaciones comprensibles, pero las intenciones subjetivamente buenas no hacen que la fecundación artificial heteróloga sea conforme a las propiedades objetivas e inalienables del matrimonio ni sea respetuosa de los derechos
  89. 89. 6.6. Taller: preguntémonosTaller: preguntémonos  ¿Los valores morales de la familia pertenecen solo a la pareja o aún al niño próximo a nacer?  ¿Es correcto “disponer” del futuro de la vida del niño próximo a nacer?  ¿Podemos hablar de un hijo “a todo costo”?  ¿El notable “desperdicio de embriones” en la procreación in vitro es ya un hecho moral?  ¿Por qué no es aceptable involucrar a una tercera persona (donador de semen, óvulos,
  90. 90. ¿Por qué no agrada a la sociedad?¿Por qué no agrada a la sociedad?

×