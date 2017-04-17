Bioética 2 el embrión humano

Pbro. Jorge Luis Toro R. AGOSTO 6 de 2016 Universidad Católica de Pereira L.E.R. / MORAL XB I O É T I C A UNIVERSIDAD CATÓ...
El embrión humano y su dignidadEl embrión humano y su dignidad Reflexiones desde la ciencia.Reflexiones desde la ciencia.
Temas:Temas:  Valores en Cuestión.Valores en Cuestión.  Fotografías de un niño en el útero de la madre.Fotografías de un...
Valores en Cuestión:Valores en Cuestión: La vida es unLa vida es un valorvalor indisponible porindisponible por sí mismo,...
La existencia de cada individuo,La existencia de cada individuo, desde su origen está en el diseñodesde su origen está en ...
El aborto procurado es disponer deEl aborto procurado es disponer de la vida de un individuo en la fase dela vida de un in...
La utilizaciónLa utilización para finespara fines científicos decientíficos de embriones esembriones es una violencia enun...
Fotografías de un niño en elFotografías de un niño en el útero de la madreútero de la madre
1 MES1 MES •El sonido de suEl sonido de su corazón más regular,corazón más regular, se puede ya sentirse puede ya sentir s...
1 MES Y 2 SEMANAS •La "gruesa" cabezaLa "gruesa" cabeza será por largo tiemposerá por largo tiempo la parte más vistosala ...
6 SEMANAS6 SEMANAS Este pequeñísimoEste pequeñísimo ser humano estáser humano está ahora vivo.ahora vivo. Se trata de unSe...
7 SEMANAS7 SEMANAS Al fin de la 7° semana, seAl fin de la 7° semana, se nota un frente de vasosnota un frente de vasos san...
2 MESES2 MESES  Las manos delLas manos del niño. Losniño. Los cartílagoscartílagos transparentes.transparentes.  A travé...
2 MESES2 MESES  La formación de todos susLa formación de todos sus órganos están terminados.órganos están terminados. En ...
2 MESES Y2 MESES Y MEDIOMEDIO  El desarrollo frenéticoEl desarrollo frenético del pequeño hombredel pequeño hombre requie...
2 MESES Y2 MESES Y 3 SEMANAS3 SEMANAS  Seis centímetros.Seis centímetros. Los glóbulos rojosLos glóbulos rojos vienen aho...
3 MESES3 MESES  Está estupendo.Está estupendo. Esta fotografía haEsta fotografía ha pasado a la historia.pasado a la hist...
4 MESES4 MESES  Un espléndidoUn espléndido niño de apenasniño de apenas cuatro meses decuatro meses de concebido.concebid...
4 MESES4 MESES  En la mitad de laEn la mitad de la pierna izquierdapierna izquierda se nota el núcleose nota el núcleo ós...
5 MESES5 MESES  Esta es la másEsta es la más fascinantefascinante imagine del niñoimagine del niño en el senoen el seno m...
5 MESES5 MESES  Poco más de 5Poco más de 5 meses, un largomeses, un largo de 25 centímetros.de 25 centímetros. Este géner...
PREÁMBULO:PREÁMBULO:  Sin desconocer las reflexiones de carácterSin desconocer las reflexiones de carácter religioso, qui...
[1][1] Genoma:Genoma:  Es el conjunto de losEs el conjunto de los elementos contenidoselementos contenidos en los genes d...
 La genética médica haLa genética médica ha estudiado ampliamenteestudiado ampliamente el embrión humanoel embrión humano...
1. «¿Quién o qué es el embrión1. «¿Quién o qué es el embrión humano?» (1)humano?» (1) «El embrión humano«El embrión humano...
 Eso se explica bienEso se explica bien teniendo en cuenta queteniendo en cuenta que las múltipleslas múltiples implicaci...
 Por eso, resultaPor eso, resulta ineludible afrontar unaineludible afrontar una cuestión fundamental:cuestión fundamenta...
 Con ese fin, segúnCon ese fin, según una correctauna correcta metodología bioética,metodología bioética, es necesario an...
 Esos datos deberánEsos datos deberán ser sometidos luegoser sometidos luego a la interpretacióna la interpretación antro...
 2. Así pues, a la luz de los logros más recientes de2. Así pues, a la luz de los logros más recientes de la embriología ...
 En la especie humanaEn la especie humana entran dentro delentran dentro del ovocito el núcleo delovocito el núcleo del e...
 El núcleo masculino sufre profundas modificaciones bioquímicas y estructurales que dependen del citoplasma ovular y que ...
 El óvulo, después del ingreso del espermatozoide, completa su segunda división meyótica y expulsa el segundo glóbulo pol...
 Siempre es el ambiente citoplasmático del ovocito el que lleva al centríolo del espermatozoide a duplicarse, constituyen...
 Los dos set cromosómicos encuentran el huso mitótico ya formado y se disponen en el ecuador en posición de metafase. Sig...
Barbieri M., Carinci P.,Barbieri M., Carinci P., Embriologia, Ed. Ambrosiana,Embriologia, Ed. Ambrosiana, 2001, p. 1122001...
Barbieri M., Carinci P.,Barbieri M., Carinci P., Embriologia, Ed. Ambrosiana,Embriologia, Ed. Ambrosiana, 2001, p. 1152001...
FORMACIÓN DEL CIGOTO (síntesis)FORMACIÓN DEL CIGOTO (síntesis) 1. El espermatozoide se adhiere al óvulo (zona pelúcida) 2....
 b) La biología, y más en particular la embriología, proporcionan la documentación de una dirección definida de desarroll...
 c) Otro punto ya adquirido con las primerísimas fases del desarrollo es el de la «autonomía» del nuevo ser en el proceso...
 d) También están estrechamente relacionados con la propiedad de la «continuidad» las características de «gradualidad» (e...
 A estas propiedades -al inicio casi olvidadas en el debate bioético- cada vez se les da mayor importancia en los últimos...
 El conjunto de estas tendencias constituye la base para interpretar el cigoto ya como un «organismo» primordial (organis...
 La integración es tanto morfológica como bioquímica. Las investigaciones que se están llevando a cabo desde hace ya algu...
 3. Los logros de la embriología moderna necesitan ser sometidos al análisis de la interpretación filosófico-antropológic...
 Entre las diversas propuestas hermenéuticas presentes en el debate bioético actual, se han indicado varios momentos del ...
 Para poder formular unPara poder formular un juicio más objetivojuicio más objetivo sobre la realidad delsobre la realid...
 A partir de los datos científicos se puede afirmarA partir de los datos científicos se puede afirmar que el embrión huma...
 ¿De todo ello se puede concluir que el embrión humano en la fase de la pre implantación ya es realmente una persona?  E...
 Con todo, precisamente a partir de los datos biológicos de los que se dispone, consideramos que no existe ninguna razón ...
 Naturalmente, eso presupone una interpretación del concepto de persona de tipo substancial, es decir, referida a la mism...
 En apoyo de estaEn apoyo de esta posición, convieneposición, conviene observar que la teoríaobservar que la teoría de la...
 «Porque tú mis riñones«Porque tú mis riñones has formado, me hashas formado, me has tejido en el vientre de mitejido en ...
 Además, desde el puntoAdemás, desde el punto de vista moral, porde vista moral, por encima de cualquierencima de cualqui...
 “Todo comportamiento que de algún modo pueda constituir una amenaza o una ofensa a sus derechos fundamentales, el primer...
«El amor de Dios no«El amor de Dios no hace diferencia entre elhace diferencia entre el recién concebido, aún enrecién co...
 No hace diferencia,No hace diferencia, porque en todos veporque en todos ve reflejado el rostro dereflejado el rostro de...
2. Una precisa individualidad2. Una precisa individualidad  El embrión desde el primer instante (cuando está en el estadi...
 Ahora, hoy no estamos muy atentos a nuestra “individualidad corpórea”, o sea, a nuestra identidad, no decimos más “yo te...
 El hecho que elEl hecho que el embrión tenga unaembrión tenga una individualidadindividualidad somática, tiene unsomátic...
3. Absolutamente único e irrepetible.3. Absolutamente único e irrepetible.  El embrión humanoEl embrión humano desde el p...
 En conclusión, cadaEn conclusión, cada embrión singular noembrión singular no tiene alguna posibilidadtiene alguna posib...
 Y esta unicidad eY esta unicidad e irrepetibilidad tiene unirrepetibilidad tiene un valor teológico:valor teológico: com...
4. Un hombre todo4. Un hombre todo presente en códigos.presente en códigos.  El embrión humanoEl embrión humano desde el ...
 Si del 14º - 16º día se formará la estría primitiva –Si del 14º - 16º día se formará la estría primitiva – vale decir qu...
 No es por tanto aceptable la hipótesis que elNo es por tanto aceptable la hipótesis que el embrión es un ser humano “en ...
 Si algunas convenciones internacionalesSi algunas convenciones internacionales afirman que el embrión es vida humana sol...
 De hecho, si el embrión es vida humana desde elDe hecho, si el embrión es vida humana desde el mismo instante de la conc...
5. ¿Hombres solo por el cerebro?5. ¿Hombres solo por el cerebro?  En fin, pensar que elEn fin, pensar que el embrión es v...
 Si entonces el hombreSi entonces el hombre es hombre solo por sues hombre solo por su cerebro, no seríamoscerebro, no se...
 En resumen, los datos científicos sugierenEn resumen, los datos científicos sugieren que el embrión humano es vida human...
““El embrión es uno deEl embrión es uno de nosotros: esta frase, denosotros: esta frase, de tal manera simple quetal maner...
 Es verdad: en el CNB se han manifestado diversas opiniones sobre como tratar los embriones antes que sus células pierdan...
 Pero, aun aquellos miembros del CNB quePero, aun aquellos miembros del CNB que se han adherido a la prospectiva másse ha...
El embrión es un ser humano y se le debe reconocer su dignidad. FECUNDACIÓN 24 HORAS 30 HORAS 8 DÍAS 6 SEMANAS
El embrión humano y su dignidad. 12 SEMANAS 5 MESES 8 MESES 9 MESES NACIMIENTO
6. Valoración Bioética: La Naturaleza6. Valoración Bioética: La Naturaleza y el Estatuto del embrión humanoy el Estatuto d...
 Mientras la inocencia delMientras la inocencia del embrión ya esembrión ya es reconocida conreconocida con unanimidad, s...
 La cuestión sobreLa cuestión sobre la naturaleza y ella naturaleza y el estatuto del embriónestatuto del embrión humano,...
 El primer argumentoEl primer argumento  Se fundamenta en laSe fundamenta en la afirmación antropológicaafirmación antro...
 El segundo argumento,El segundo argumento,  de naturalezade naturaleza probabilista, se encuentraprobabilista, se encue...
 Tanto la afirmaciónTanto la afirmación antropológica como laantropológica como la observación biológicaobservación bioló...
 Sin embargo, la divinaSin embargo, la divina Revelación arroja unaRevelación arroja una luz extraordinaria sobreluz extr...
 "Aunque la presencia de un alma espiritual no"Aunque la presencia de un alma espiritual no puede deducirse de la observa...
 ¿Pero cuál es esa "valiosa indicación" y en qué¿Pero cuál es esa "valiosa indicación" y en qué conclusiones de la cienci...
 La Iglesia católica "conoce las discusiones actuales sobre el inicio de la vida humana, sobre la individualidad del ser ...
 No obstante, elNo obstante, el Magisterio y la teologíaMagisterio y la teología reconocen -comoreconocen -como expresión...
 La naturaleza racional del hombre no seLa naturaleza racional del hombre no se puede reducir, sin embargo, a alguna o ap...
 Hacer coincidir a la persona con la gama deHacer coincidir a la persona con la gama de sus facultades u operaciones actu...
 La naturaleza humanaLa naturaleza humana del embrión, desde sudel embrión, desde su constitución comoconstitución como c...
 Las evidencias de la ciencia no pueden, por sí solas y en modo alguno, atribuir al embrión humano el estatuto ontológico...
 La genética y la biologíaLa genética y la biología del desarrollo sugieren,del desarrollo sugieren, cada vez con mayorca...
 Pero, entonces,Pero, entonces, "¿cómo un individuo"¿cómo un individuo humano no sería unahumano no sería una persona hum...
 Por esto, cualquier manipulación del embrión quePor esto, cualquier manipulación del embrión que no esté encaminada "a s...
 Solo "una intervenciónSolo "una intervención estrictamente terapéuticaestrictamente terapéutica que se fije como objetiv...
7. Taller: preguntémonos7. Taller: preguntémonos ¿El feto es para nosotros simplemente¿El feto es para nosotros simplement...
¿Estamos convencidos que entre las amenazas actuales a la vida, está aquella de la vida naciente. O creemos que sea el ún...
¿Qué otros pueden defender mejor la vida del nascituro si no la madre que lo lleva en su vientre?
 ¿El aborto procurado es quizá una¿El aborto procurado es quizá una simple “interrupción del embarazo”?simple “interrupci...
Próxima LecciónPróxima Lección Interrupción del embarazo y abortoInterrupción del embarazo y aborto
  1. 1. Pbro. Jorge Luis Toro R. AGOSTO 6 de 2016 Universidad Católica de Pereira L.E.R. / MORAL XB I O É T I C A UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE PEREIRA BIOÉTICA: ÉTICA DE LA VIDA Orientado por: Pbro. Jorge Luis Toro R
  2. 2. El embrión humano y su dignidadEl embrión humano y su dignidad Reflexiones desde la ciencia.Reflexiones desde la ciencia.
  3. 3. Temas:Temas:  Valores en Cuestión.Valores en Cuestión.  Fotografías de un niño en el útero de la madre.Fotografías de un niño en el útero de la madre.  Preámbulo.Preámbulo. 1.1. «¿Quién o qué es el embrión humano?»«¿Quién o qué es el embrión humano?» 2.2. Una precisa individualidadUna precisa individualidad 3.3. Absolutamente único e irrepetible.Absolutamente único e irrepetible. 4.4. Un hombre todo presente en códigos.Un hombre todo presente en códigos. 5.5. ¿Hombres solo por el cerebro?¿Hombres solo por el cerebro? 6.6. Valoración Bioética: La Naturaleza y el EstatutoValoración Bioética: La Naturaleza y el Estatuto del embrión humanodel embrión humano 7.7. Taller: preguntémonosTaller: preguntémonos
  4. 4. Valores en Cuestión:Valores en Cuestión: La vida es unLa vida es un valorvalor indisponible porindisponible por sí mismo,sí mismo, tiene un valortiene un valor absoluto aún enabsoluto aún en el más criminalel más criminal de los hombresde los hombres
  5. 5. La existencia de cada individuo,La existencia de cada individuo, desde su origen está en el diseñodesde su origen está en el diseño de Dios.de Dios.
  6. 6. El aborto procurado es disponer deEl aborto procurado es disponer de la vida de un individuo en la fase dela vida de un individuo en la fase de la gestación.la gestación.
  7. 7. La utilizaciónLa utilización para finespara fines científicos decientíficos de embriones esembriones es una violencia enuna violencia en comparacióncomparación con la vida encon la vida en gestación quegestación que está en estadoestá en estado indefensión.indefensión.
  8. 8. Fotografías de un niño en elFotografías de un niño en el útero de la madreútero de la madre
  9. 9. 1 MES1 MES •El sonido de suEl sonido de su corazón más regular,corazón más regular, se puede ya sentirse puede ya sentir sobre unsobre un electrocardiograma.electrocardiograma. •La gruesa sombraLa gruesa sombra debajo la mano es eldebajo la mano es el hígado, que filtra lahígado, que filtra la sangre antes desangre antes de ponerla enponerla en circulación.circulación.
  10. 10. 1 MES Y 2 SEMANAS •La "gruesa" cabezaLa "gruesa" cabeza será por largo tiemposerá por largo tiempo la parte más vistosala parte más vistosa del cuerpecito.del cuerpecito. •Los deditos sonLos deditos son "larguísimos", pero"larguísimos", pero los brazos son muylos brazos son muy cortos para que lascortos para que las manitos se puedanmanitos se puedan encontrar.encontrar. •El ojo se construyeEl ojo se construye con las células delcon las células del cerebro.cerebro.
  11. 11. 6 SEMANAS6 SEMANAS Este pequeñísimoEste pequeñísimo ser humano estáser humano está ahora vivo.ahora vivo. Se trata de unSe trata de un embarazoembarazo extrauterinoextrauterino operado seisoperado seis semanas despuéssemanas después del primer día dedel primer día de la últimala última menstruación.menstruación.
  12. 12. 7 SEMANAS7 SEMANAS Al fin de la 7° semana, seAl fin de la 7° semana, se nota un frente de vasosnota un frente de vasos sanguíneos que avanzasanguíneos que avanza hacia la parte superior delhacia la parte superior del cráneo. Se estáncráneo. Se están formando las membranasformando las membranas cerebrales. De la base delcerebrales. De la base del cráneo procede elcráneo procede el primordial tejido óseo.primordial tejido óseo. Los huesos del cráneoLos huesos del cráneo avanzan como sutilesavanzan como sutiles láminas bajo la piel, enláminas bajo la piel, en dirección del la partedirección del la parte superior de la cabeza.superior de la cabeza. Al momento del parto losAl momento del parto los huesos cranealeshuesos craneales conservan ahora unaconservan ahora una cierta movilidad. No secierta movilidad. No se soldaran hasta que el niñosoldaran hasta que el niño tenga 18 meses de nacido.tenga 18 meses de nacido.
  13. 13. 2 MESES2 MESES  Las manos delLas manos del niño. Losniño. Los cartílagoscartílagos transparentes.transparentes.  A través de lasA través de las sutiles membranassutiles membranas se transparentanse transparentan indistintamente lasindistintamente las improntasimprontas cartilaginosas decartilaginosas de los pies.los pies.
  14. 14. 2 MESES2 MESES  La formación de todos susLa formación de todos sus órganos están terminados.órganos están terminados. En él ya está todo aquelloEn él ya está todo aquello que se encontrará en el serque se encontrará en el ser humano perfectamentehumano perfectamente desarrollado: de ahora endesarrollado: de ahora en adelante no se trata másadelante no se trata más que de reafirmar lasque de reafirmar las propias funciones y depropias funciones y de crecer.crecer.  De los dos a los nueveDe los dos a los nueve meses multiplicará veintemeses multiplicará veinte veces su estatura y milveces su estatura y mil veces su peso. Cuando laveces su peso. Cuando la mamá se presenta a lamamá se presenta a la primera visita de controlprimera visita de control su niño está yasu niño está ya maravillosamentemaravillosamente completo.completo.
  15. 15. 2 MESES Y2 MESES Y MEDIOMEDIO  El desarrollo frenéticoEl desarrollo frenético del pequeño hombredel pequeño hombre requiere un intensorequiere un intenso refuerzo.refuerzo.  La placenta seLa placenta se desarrolla tanto quedesarrolla tanto que llega a tener al final lallega a tener al final la consistencia de unconsistencia de un largo disco gelatinosolargo disco gelatinoso de más o menosde más o menos medio kilo, hace demedio kilo, hace de barrera entre la madrebarrera entre la madre y el hijo, sirve dey el hijo, sirve de terreno deterreno de intercambio entreintercambio entre ellos y no permite queellos y no permite que se mezcle la sangre.se mezcle la sangre.
  16. 16. 2 MESES Y2 MESES Y 3 SEMANAS3 SEMANAS  Seis centímetros.Seis centímetros. Los glóbulos rojosLos glóbulos rojos vienen ahoravienen ahora producidos por elproducidos por el hígado, muy ligerohígado, muy ligero se produce lase produce la médula espinal.médula espinal. Los gangliosLos ganglios linfáticos y el timolinfáticos y el timo comienzan a fabricarcomienzan a fabricar las defensaslas defensas inmunitarias.inmunitarias.  El corazón estáEl corazón está ahora completo.ahora completo.
  17. 17. 3 MESES3 MESES  Está estupendo.Está estupendo. Esta fotografía haEsta fotografía ha pasado a la historia.pasado a la historia. Los labios seLos labios se abren y se cierran,abren y se cierran, la frente se recoge,la frente se recoge, el área del estómagoel área del estómago se aumenta comose aumenta como una maravilla, launa maravilla, la cabeza se da vuelta.cabeza se da vuelta.
  18. 18. 4 MESES4 MESES  Un espléndidoUn espléndido niño de apenasniño de apenas cuatro meses decuatro meses de concebido.concebido.  Es largo 16Es largo 16 centímetros ycentímetros y pesa cerca 200pesa cerca 200 gramos.gramos.
  19. 19. 4 MESES4 MESES  En la mitad de laEn la mitad de la pierna izquierdapierna izquierda se nota el núcleose nota el núcleo óseo delóseo del cartílago, quecartílago, que crece.crece.
  20. 20. 5 MESES5 MESES  Esta es la másEsta es la más fascinantefascinante imagine del niñoimagine del niño en el senoen el seno materno: a los 5materno: a los 5 meses se chupameses se chupa el dedito.el dedito.  Esta haciendoEsta haciendo entrenamiento enentrenamiento en espera de laespera de la buena leche de labuena leche de la mamá.mamá.
  21. 21. 5 MESES5 MESES  Poco más de 5Poco más de 5 meses, un largomeses, un largo de 25 centímetros.de 25 centímetros. Este género deEste género de fotografía esfotografía es realizada con unrealizada con un objetivo deobjetivo de especialespecial producción, unproducción, un lente súperlente súper angular con unaangular con una longitud focallongitud focal limitadísima.limitadísima.
  22. 22. PREÁMBULO:PREÁMBULO:  Sin desconocer las reflexiones de carácterSin desconocer las reflexiones de carácter religioso, quiero detenerme aquí sobrereligioso, quiero detenerme aquí sobre algunos datos de carácter científico, médicoalgunos datos de carácter científico, médico y genético (Genomay genético (Genoma [1][1] ), acerca de la), acerca de la identidad del embrión humano.identidad del embrión humano.
  23. 23. [1][1] Genoma:Genoma:  Es el conjunto de losEs el conjunto de los elementos contenidoselementos contenidos en los genes de unen los genes de un sujeto humano y quesujeto humano y que forman su patrimonioforman su patrimonio biológico.biológico.  El genoma es el códigoEl genoma es el código de cual emana todo elde cual emana todo el futuro biológico de unfuturo biológico de un sujeto; la potencialidadsujeto; la potencialidad de desarrollo de unade desarrollo de una individualidad biológicaindividualidad biológica completamentecompletamente estructurada.estructurada.
  24. 24.  La genética médica haLa genética médica ha estudiado ampliamenteestudiado ampliamente el embrión humanoel embrión humano desde su concepción,desde su concepción, y ha notado quey ha notado que científicamentecientíficamente hablando su identidadhablando su identidad fundamental coincidefundamental coincide con aquella realidadcon aquella realidad biológica llamadabiológica llamada genoma y que tienegenoma y que tiene características decaracterísticas de profundo significadoprofundo significado humano y cristiano.humano y cristiano.
  25. 25. 1. «¿Quién o qué es el embrión1. «¿Quién o qué es el embrión humano?» (1)humano?» (1) «El embrión humano«El embrión humano en la fase de la pre-en la fase de la pre- implantación.implantación. AspectosAspectos científicos ycientíficos y consideracionesconsideraciones bioéticas».bioéticas». (1)Declaración de la Academia Pontificia para la Vida. «El embrión humano en la fase de la pre-implantación». Roma. 23 de marzo de 2006.
  26. 26.  Eso se explica bienEso se explica bien teniendo en cuenta queteniendo en cuenta que las múltipleslas múltiples implicaciones (científicas,implicaciones (científicas, filosóficas, éticas,filosóficas, éticas, religiosas, legislativas,religiosas, legislativas, económicas, ideológicas,económicas, ideológicas, etc.) vinculadas a estosetc.) vinculadas a estos ámbitos, atraen laámbitos, atraen la atención de quienesatención de quienes buscan un obrar éticobuscan un obrar ético auténtico.auténtico. 1. Gran parte del debate bioético se centra en la1. Gran parte del debate bioético se centra en la realidad del embrión humano, ya sea considerado enrealidad del embrión humano, ya sea considerado en sí mismo ya en relación a la actuación de los demássí mismo ya en relación a la actuación de los demás seres humanos con respecto a él.seres humanos con respecto a él.
  27. 27.  Por eso, resultaPor eso, resulta ineludible afrontar unaineludible afrontar una cuestión fundamental:cuestión fundamental: «¿Quién o qué es el«¿Quién o qué es el embrión humano?»,embrión humano?», para poder derivar depara poder derivar de una respuestauna respuesta fundada y coherente afundada y coherente a esa pregunta criteriosesa pregunta criterios de acción quede acción que respeten plenamenterespeten plenamente la verdad integral della verdad integral del embrión mismo.embrión mismo.
  28. 28.  Con ese fin, segúnCon ese fin, según una correctauna correcta metodología bioética,metodología bioética, es necesario antees necesario ante todo dirigir la mirada atodo dirigir la mirada a los datos que pone alos datos que pone a nuestra disposición lanuestra disposición la ciencia másciencia más actualizada,actualizada, permitiéndonospermitiéndonos conocer con granconocer con gran detalle los diversosdetalle los diversos procesos a través deprocesos a través de los cuales un nuevolos cuales un nuevo ser humano inicia suser humano inicia su existencia.existencia.
  29. 29.  Esos datos deberánEsos datos deberán ser sometidos luegoser sometidos luego a la interpretacióna la interpretación antropológica, con elantropológica, con el fin de poner defin de poner de relieve susrelieve sus significados y sussignificados y sus valores emergentes,valores emergentes, a los cuales, pora los cuales, por último, es precisoúltimo, es preciso hacer referencia parahacer referencia para derivar las normasderivar las normas morales del obrarmorales del obrar concreto, de la praxisconcreto, de la praxis operativa.operativa.
  30. 30.  2. Así pues, a la luz de los logros más recientes de2. Así pues, a la luz de los logros más recientes de la embriología se pueden establecer algunosla embriología se pueden establecer algunos puntos esenciales reconocidos universalmente:puntos esenciales reconocidos universalmente:  a) El momento que marca el inicio de la existenciaa) El momento que marca el inicio de la existencia de un nuevo «ser humano» está constituido por lade un nuevo «ser humano» está constituido por la penetración del espermatozoide en el ovocito.penetración del espermatozoide en el ovocito.  La fecundación impulsa toda una serie deLa fecundación impulsa toda una serie de acontecimientos articulados y transforma la célulaacontecimientos articulados y transforma la célula huevo en «cigoto».huevo en «cigoto».
  31. 31.  En la especie humanaEn la especie humana entran dentro delentran dentro del ovocito el núcleo delovocito el núcleo del espermatozoideespermatozoide (incluido en la cabeza)(incluido en la cabeza) y un centríolo (el cualy un centríolo (el cual desempeñará un papeldesempeñará un papel decisivo en ladecisivo en la formación del husoformación del huso mitótico en el acto demitótico en el acto de la primera divisiónla primera división celular); la membranacelular); la membrana plasmática quedaplasmática queda fuera.fuera.
  32. 32.  El núcleo masculino sufre profundas modificaciones bioquímicas y estructurales que dependen del citoplasma ovular y que van a predisponer la función que el genoma masculino comenzará inmediatamente a desarrollar.  En efecto, se asiste a la descondensación de la cromatina (inducida por factores sintetizados en las últimas fases de la ovogénesis) que hace posible la transmisión de los genes paternos.
  33. 33.  El óvulo, después del ingreso del espermatozoide, completa su segunda división meyótica y expulsa el segundo glóbulo polar, reduciendo su genoma a un número haploide de cromosomas (23) con el fin de reconstituir, juntamente con los cromosomas llevados desde el núcleo masculino, el cariotipo característico de la especie.  Al mismo tiempo, lleva a cabo una «activación» desde el punto de vista metabólico con vistas a la primera mitosis. Primera división SegundaPrimera división Segunda MeyóticaMeyótica MeyóticaMeyótica
  34. 34.  Siempre es el ambiente citoplasmático del ovocito el que lleva al centríolo del espermatozoide a duplicarse, constituyendo así el centrosoma del cigoto. Ese centrosoma se duplica con vistas a la constitución de los micro-túbulos que compondrán el huso mitótico.
  35. 35.  Los dos set cromosómicos encuentran el huso mitótico ya formado y se disponen en el ecuador en posición de metafase. Siguen las demás fases de la mitosis y al final el citoplasma se divide y el cigoto da vida a los primeros dos blastómeros.  La activación del genoma embrional es probablemente un proceso gradual. En el embrión unicelular humano ya son activos siete genes; otros se expresan en el paso de la fase de cigoto a la de dos células.
  36. 36. Barbieri M., Carinci P.,Barbieri M., Carinci P., Embriologia, Ed. Ambrosiana,Embriologia, Ed. Ambrosiana, 2001, p. 1122001, p. 112 LA PENETRACIÓN DEL ESPERMATOZOIDELA PENETRACIÓN DEL ESPERMATOZOIDE 1. El espermatozoide se adhiere al envoltura extracelular del óvulo (zona pelúcida) con la mediación de los receptores para los espermatozoides 2. Si completa la reacción acrosómica 3. El espermatozoide atraviesa la zona pelúcida. 4. El espermatozoide se funde con la membrana plasmática del óvulo 5. Singamia: unión del espermatozoide en el óvulo
  37. 37. Barbieri M., Carinci P.,Barbieri M., Carinci P., Embriologia, Ed. Ambrosiana,Embriologia, Ed. Ambrosiana, 2001, p. 1152001, p. 115 UNIÓN DE LOS CROMOSOMASUNIÓN DE LOS CROMOSOMAS • El núcleo del espermatozoide entra en el óvulo. La membrana nuclear se rompe • Después de 2-3 horas la cromatina se descondensa • Los cromosomas del espermatozoide y aquellos del óvulo son liberados en el citoplasma ( ~ 4-6 horas después de la fecundación) • Se forman los pro-núcleos del cigotolos pro-núcleos migran hacia el centro (duración 12-16 horas), las membranas de los pro-núcleos se rompen (cariogamia), los cromosomas se unen (anfimisi)
  38. 38. FORMACIÓN DEL CIGOTO (síntesis)FORMACIÓN DEL CIGOTO (síntesis) 1. El espermatozoide se adhiere al óvulo (zona pelúcida) 2. Reconocimiento específico entre los gametos 3. Cumplimiento de la reacción acrosómica 4. Penetración del espermato- zoide a través de la zona pelúcida 5. Singamia (englobamiento del espermatozoide en el óvulo) 6. Formación del cigoto o embrión unicelular
  39. 39.  b) La biología, y más en particular la embriología, proporcionan la documentación de una dirección definida de desarrollo: eso significa que el proceso está «orientado» -en el tiempo- en la dirección de una progresiva diferenciación y adquisición de complejidad y no puede retroceder a fases ya recorridas.
  40. 40.  c) Otro punto ya adquirido con las primerísimas fases del desarrollo es el de la «autonomía» del nuevo ser en el proceso de auto duplicación del material genético.
  41. 41.  d) También están estrechamente relacionados con la propiedad de la «continuidad» las características de «gradualidad» (el paso, necesario en el tiempo, de una fase menos diferenciada a la más diferenciada) y de «coordinación» del desarrollo (existencia de mecanismos que regulan en un conjunto unitario el proceso de desarrollo).
  42. 42.  A estas propiedades -al inicio casi olvidadas en el debate bioético- cada vez se les da mayor importancia en los últimos tiempos, a causa de los logros positivos que la investigación ofrece sobre la dinámica del desarrollo embrional incluso en la fase de «mórula» que precede a la formación de blastocito. MórulaCigoto Fecondación
  43. 43.  El conjunto de estas tendencias constituye la base para interpretar el cigoto ya como un «organismo» primordial (organismo mono celular) que expresa coherentemente sus potencialidades de desarrollo a través de una continua integración, primero entre los diversos componentes internos y luego entre las células a las que da lugar progresivamente. Cigoto
  44. 44.  La integración es tanto morfológica como bioquímica. Las investigaciones que se están llevando a cabo desde hace ya algunos años no hacen más que aportar nuevas «pruebas» de estas realidades.
  45. 45.  3. Los logros de la embriología moderna necesitan ser sometidos al análisis de la interpretación filosófico-antropológica para poder percibir los grandes valores que todo ser humano, aunque sea en la fase embrional, lleva consigo y expresa.  Por consiguiente, se trata de afrontar la cuestión fundamental del status moral del embrión.
  46. 46.  Entre las diversas propuestas hermenéuticas presentes en el debate bioético actual, se han indicado varios momentos del desarrollo embrional humano a los cuales unir la atribución al mismo de un status moral, a menudo aduciendo razones fundadas en criterios «extrínsecos» al embrión mismo. Pero ese modo de proceder no es idóneo para identificar realmente el status moral del embrión, dado que todo posible juicio acaba por basarse en elementos totalmente convencionales y arbitrarios.
  47. 47.  Para poder formular unPara poder formular un juicio más objetivojuicio más objetivo sobre la realidad delsobre la realidad del embrión humano y, porembrión humano y, por tanto, deducirtanto, deducir indicaciones éticas, esindicaciones éticas, es preciso más bien tomarpreciso más bien tomar en cuenta criteriosen cuenta criterios «intrínsecos» al«intrínsecos» al embrión mismo,embrión mismo, comenzandocomenzando precisamente por losprecisamente por los datos que eldatos que el conocimiento científicoconocimiento científico pone a nuestrapone a nuestra disposición.disposición.
  48. 48.  A partir de los datos científicos se puede afirmarA partir de los datos científicos se puede afirmar que el embrión humano en la fase de la preque el embrión humano en la fase de la pre implantación es:implantación es:  a) un ser de la especie humana;a) un ser de la especie humana;  b) un ser individual;b) un ser individual;  c) un ser que posee en sí la finalidad dec) un ser que posee en sí la finalidad de desarrollarse en cuanto persona humana y a la vezdesarrollarse en cuanto persona humana y a la vez la capacidad intrínseca de realizar ese desarrollo.la capacidad intrínseca de realizar ese desarrollo.
  49. 49.  ¿De todo ello se puede concluir que el embrión humano en la fase de la pre implantación ya es realmente una persona?  Es obvio que, tratándose de una interpretación filosófica, la respuesta a esta pregunta no es de «fe definida» y permanece abierta, en cualquier caso, a ulteriores consideraciones.
  50. 50.  Con todo, precisamente a partir de los datos biológicos de los que se dispone, consideramos que no existe ninguna razón significativa que lleve a negar que el embrión es persona ya en esta fase. El embrión es persona ya en esta fase. FertilizaciónFertilización CigotoCigoto
  51. 51.  Naturalmente, eso presupone una interpretación del concepto de persona de tipo substancial, es decir, referida a la misma naturaleza humana en cuanto tal, rica en potencialidades que se expresarán a lo largo de todo el desarrollo embrional y también después del nacimiento. Embarazo: evolución del embrión – feto en cada trimestreEmbarazo: evolución del embrión – feto en cada trimestre
  52. 52.  En apoyo de estaEn apoyo de esta posición, convieneposición, conviene observar que la teoríaobservar que la teoría de la animaciónde la animación inmediata, aplicada ainmediata, aplicada a todo ser humano quetodo ser humano que viene a la existencia,viene a la existencia, resulta plenamenteresulta plenamente coherente con sucoherente con su realidad biológicarealidad biológica (así como en(así como en «substancial»«substancial» continuidad con elcontinuidad con el pensamiento de lapensamiento de la Tradición).Tradición).
  53. 53.  «Porque tú mis riñones«Porque tú mis riñones has formado, me hashas formado, me has tejido en el vientre de mitejido en el vientre de mi madre; yo te doy graciasmadre; yo te doy gracias por tantas maravillas:por tantas maravillas: prodigio soy, prodigiosprodigio soy, prodigios son tus obras. Mi almason tus obras. Mi alma conocías cabalmente».conocías cabalmente».  Dice el Salmo (Sal 139,Dice el Salmo (Sal 139, 13-14), refiriéndose a la13-14), refiriéndose a la intervención directa deintervención directa de Dios en la creación delDios en la creación del alma de todo nuevo seralma de todo nuevo ser humano.humano.
  54. 54.  Además, desde el puntoAdemás, desde el punto de vista moral, porde vista moral, por encima de cualquierencima de cualquier consideración sobre laconsideración sobre la personalidad delpersonalidad del embrión humano, elembrión humano, el simple hecho de estarsimple hecho de estar en presencia de un seren presencia de un ser humano (y seríahumano (y sería suficiente incluso lasuficiente incluso la duda de encontrarse enduda de encontrarse en su presencia) exige ensu presencia) exige en relación con él el plenorelación con él el pleno respeto de su integridadrespeto de su integridad y dignidad:y dignidad:
  55. 55.  “Todo comportamiento que de algún modo pueda constituir una amenaza o una ofensa a sus derechos fundamentales, el primero de los cuales es el derecho a la vida, ha de considerarse gravemente inmoral”: Aborto
  56. 56. «El amor de Dios no«El amor de Dios no hace diferencia entre elhace diferencia entre el recién concebido, aún enrecién concebido, aún en el seno de su madre, y elel seno de su madre, y el niño o el joven o elniño o el joven o el hombre maduro o elhombre maduro o el anciano.anciano. No hace diferencia,No hace diferencia, porque en cada uno deporque en cada uno de ellos ve la huella de suellos ve la huella de su imagen y semejanza (cf.imagen y semejanza (cf. Gn 1, 26).Gn 1, 26).
  57. 57.  No hace diferencia,No hace diferencia, porque en todos veporque en todos ve reflejado el rostro dereflejado el rostro de su Hijo unigénito, ensu Hijo unigénito, en quien “nos ha elegidoquien “nos ha elegido antes de la creaciónantes de la creación del mundo (...),del mundo (...), eligiéndonos deeligiéndonos de antemano para serantemano para ser sus hijos adoptivossus hijos adoptivos (...), según el(...), según el beneplácito de subeneplácito de su voluntad” (Ef. 1, 4-6)voluntad” (Ef. 1, 4-6)  Benedicto XVIBenedicto XVI
  58. 58. 2. Una precisa individualidad2. Una precisa individualidad  El embrión desde el primer instante (cuando está en el estadio de una sola célula: embrión unicelular) presenta su precisa individualidad. Es decir, nos encontramos de frente a una entidad biológica que tiene su precisa “individualidad” corpórea, que bien se puede verificar por el análisis de un experto que lo observa. Embrión unicelular
  59. 59.  Ahora, hoy no estamos muy atentos a nuestra “individualidad corpórea”, o sea, a nuestra identidad, no decimos más “yo tengo un cuerpo”, sino “yo soy mi cuerpo”.  Existe en nuestra cultura una gran atención al hecho que esencialmente somos un cuerpo, cuidamos estéticamente el cuerpo con el deporte, los cosméticos, las modas. “yo soy mi cuerpo”.
  60. 60.  El hecho que elEl hecho que el embrión tenga unaembrión tenga una individualidadindividualidad somática, tiene unsomática, tiene un gran valor teológico:gran valor teológico:  Dios ha amado de talDios ha amado de tal manera nuestramanera nuestra corporeidad, al puntocorporeidad, al punto de elegir dede elegir de encarnarse, deencarnarse, de hacerse cuerpo comohacerse cuerpo como nosotros, para que,nosotros, para que, nosotros como cuerponosotros como cuerpo pudiésemos conocerlopudiésemos conocerlo a Él.a Él.
  61. 61. 3. Absolutamente único e irrepetible.3. Absolutamente único e irrepetible.  El embrión humanoEl embrión humano desde el primer instantedesde el primer instante se presentase presenta absolutamenteabsolutamente único eúnico e irrepetibleirrepetible..  Es decir, cada embriónEs decir, cada embrión humano es “único”, nohumano es “único”, no existe sobre la faz de laexiste sobre la faz de la tierra la posibilidad quetierra la posibilidad que nazca un embriónnazca un embrión idéntico a aquel, no haidéntico a aquel, no ha existido jamás en elexistido jamás en el pasado uno idéntico apasado uno idéntico a él, y no existirá jamás enél, y no existirá jamás en el futuro uno que puedael futuro uno que pueda ser como él.ser como él.
  62. 62.  En conclusión, cadaEn conclusión, cada embrión singular noembrión singular no tiene alguna posibilidadtiene alguna posibilidad estadística de serestadística de ser reproducido.reproducido.  Ahora, esto constituyeAhora, esto constituye aquella que llamamos laaquella que llamamos la dignidad del hombre:dignidad del hombre: cada hombre es único,cada hombre es único, cada hombre puede darcada hombre puede dar al mundo aquello queal mundo aquello que ningún otro podrá jamásningún otro podrá jamás darle, cada hombre pordarle, cada hombre por ser irrepetible es dignoser irrepetible es digno del amor de los otrosdel amor de los otros porque podrán recibirporque podrán recibir de él lo que ningunode él lo que ninguno otro podrá jamás darle aotro podrá jamás darle a ellos.ellos.
  63. 63.  Y esta unicidad eY esta unicidad e irrepetibilidad tiene unirrepetibilidad tiene un valor teológico:valor teológico: como Dios en su identidadcomo Dios en su identidad más profunda esmás profunda es absolutamente único eabsolutamente único e irrepetible, así ha amadoirrepetible, así ha amado totalmente al hombre detotalmente al hombre de escribir en nuestra carne –escribir en nuestra carne – en nuestra estructuraen nuestra estructura genética – Su imagen.genética – Su imagen.  El hombre, de allá, de suEl hombre, de allá, de su carne física es imagen decarne física es imagen de Dios, absolutamente únicoDios, absolutamente único e irrepetible.e irrepetible.
  64. 64. 4. Un hombre todo4. Un hombre todo presente en códigos.presente en códigos.  El embrión humanoEl embrión humano desde el primer instantedesde el primer instante presenta la llamadapresenta la llamada LeyLey ontogénica de desarrolloontogénica de desarrollo.. Es decir, todo aquelloEs decir, todo aquello que el embrión desdeque el embrión desde aquel momento enaquel momento en adelante es, toda suadelante es, toda su historia biológica está yahistoria biológica está ya presente “en código”presente “en código” (Genoma humano).(Genoma humano).
  65. 65.  Si del 14º - 16º día se formará la estría primitiva –Si del 14º - 16º día se formará la estría primitiva – vale decir que es el primer esbozo e células delvale decir que es el primer esbozo e células del cerebro – si después de cinco meses tendrá yacerebro – si después de cinco meses tendrá ya todos los órganos estructurados, si después detodos los órganos estructurados, si después de nueve meses nacerá, si cerca al año caminará, si anueve meses nacerá, si cerca al año caminará, si a una cierta edad saldrán los cabellos blancos ouna cierta edad saldrán los cabellos blancos o canas, etc., todo está ya escrito en código en elcanas, etc., todo está ya escrito en código en el genoma del embrión. Todo aquello que se formarágenoma del embrión. Todo aquello que se formará sucesivamente está ya presente en el embriónsucesivamente está ya presente en el embrión desde el primer instante.desde el primer instante.
  66. 66.  No es por tanto aceptable la hipótesis que elNo es por tanto aceptable la hipótesis que el embrión es un ser humano “en potencia”, enembrión es un ser humano “en potencia”, en potencia no está el embrión porque el embrión espotencia no está el embrión porque el embrión es ya todo lo que es, pero en potencia esta solamenteya todo lo que es, pero en potencia esta solamente su desarrollo.su desarrollo.  Es decir, nos encontramos no de frente a un serEs decir, nos encontramos no de frente a un ser humano en potencia, sino en acto, de frente a unhumano en potencia, sino en acto, de frente a un ser humano que tiene en sí todas las futurasser humano que tiene en sí todas las futuras potencialidades de desarrollo.potencialidades de desarrollo.
  67. 67.  Si algunas convenciones internacionalesSi algunas convenciones internacionales afirman que el embrión es vida humana soloafirman que el embrión es vida humana solo a partir del 14º - 16º día de la concepción,a partir del 14º - 16º día de la concepción, esto no es científicamente fundado, sinoesto no es científicamente fundado, sino que está ideológicamente ligado a unaque está ideológicamente ligado a una filosofía de conveniencia.filosofía de conveniencia.
  68. 68.  De hecho, si el embrión es vida humana desde elDe hecho, si el embrión es vida humana desde el mismo instante de la concepción, no seríamismo instante de la concepción, no sería entonces posible ni la procreación artificial queentonces posible ni la procreación artificial que derrocha muchos embriones, ni la puraderrocha muchos embriones, ni la pura experimentación sobre los mismos. Y esto tendríaexperimentación sobre los mismos. Y esto tendría graves repercusiones económicas sobre elgraves repercusiones económicas sobre el mercado de la procreación asistida, y en cualquiermercado de la procreación asistida, y en cualquier modo frenaría la investigación científica.modo frenaría la investigación científica.
  69. 69. 5. ¿Hombres solo por el cerebro?5. ¿Hombres solo por el cerebro?  En fin, pensar que elEn fin, pensar que el embrión es vida humanaembrión es vida humana solo después del 14º. -16ºsolo después del 14º. -16º día, equivaldría a sostenerdía, equivaldría a sostener que el hombre es hombreque el hombre es hombre solo porque tiene unsolo porque tiene un cerebro; esta es puracerebro; esta es pura filosofía y no un datofilosofía y no un dato experimental, y por tantoexperimental, y por tanto es metodológicamente noes metodológicamente no correcto de parte de lacorrecto de parte de la ciencia.ciencia.
  70. 70.  Si entonces el hombreSi entonces el hombre es hombre solo por sues hombre solo por su cerebro, no seríamoscerebro, no seríamos entonces iguales porqueentonces iguales porque nuestra identidadnuestra identidad dependería de nuestradependería de nuestra capacidad decapacidad de pensamiento, y no seríanpensamiento, y no serían más dignas de respetomás dignas de respeto las personas con déficitlas personas con déficit mental congénito o amental congénito o a consecuencia de unaconsecuencia de una enfermedad.enfermedad.
  71. 71.  En resumen, los datos científicos sugierenEn resumen, los datos científicos sugieren que el embrión humano es vida humanaque el embrión humano es vida humana naciente desde el instante mismo de lanaciente desde el instante mismo de la concepción, por lo cual no es éticamenteconcepción, por lo cual no es éticamente sostenible la eliminación o el derroche desostenible la eliminación o el derroche de embriones que se verifica típicamente en laembriones que se verifica típicamente en la procreación artificial o en el abortoprocreación artificial o en el aborto
  72. 72. ““El embrión es uno deEl embrión es uno de nosotros: esta frase, denosotros: esta frase, de tal manera simple quetal manera simple que puede sonar parapuede sonar para algunos irritante, explicitaalgunos irritante, explicita bien la actitud bioéticabien la actitud bioética fundamental que emerge:fundamental que emerge: el sentido del límite ael sentido del límite a nuestro posible obrarnuestro posible obrar tecnológico …tecnológico … El Comité Nacional de Bioética de Italia,El Comité Nacional de Bioética de Italia, hablando sobre la identidad y del estatuto delhablando sobre la identidad y del estatuto del embrión humano, nos dice:embrión humano, nos dice:
  73. 73.  Es verdad: en el CNB se han manifestado diversas opiniones sobre como tratar los embriones antes que sus células pierdan la totipotencialidad. 2a2a.. 2b. 2c.2b. 2c.
  74. 74.  Pero, aun aquellos miembros del CNB quePero, aun aquellos miembros del CNB que se han adherido a la prospectiva másse han adherido a la prospectiva más “posibilista”“posibilista”, condividen comúnmente la, condividen comúnmente la idea que los embriones no son merosidea que los embriones no son meros materiales biológicos, meros conjuntos demateriales biológicos, meros conjuntos de células: son signos de una presenciacélulas: son signos de una presencia humana, que amerita respeto y tutela”humana, que amerita respeto y tutela”[1][1].. [1] COMIT. NAZ. BIOETICA, Identitá e statuto dell´embrione umano, 22.6.1996
  75. 75. El embrión es un ser humano y se le debe reconocer su dignidad. FECUNDACIÓN 24 HORAS 30 HORAS 8 DÍAS 6 SEMANAS
  76. 76. El embrión humano y su dignidad. 12 SEMANAS 5 MESES 8 MESES 9 MESES NACIMIENTO
  77. 77. 6. Valoración Bioética: La Naturaleza6. Valoración Bioética: La Naturaleza y el Estatuto del embrión humanoy el Estatuto del embrión humano  El deber de respetarEl deber de respetar la vida e integridadla vida e integridad del embrión y ladel embrión y la necesidad de sunecesidad de su tutela jurídica setutela jurídica se basan en dosbasan en dos supuestos previos:supuestos previos: la total inocencia della total inocencia del embrión y suembrión y su pertenencia a lapertenencia a la categoría de loscategoría de los seres dotados deseres dotados de vida humanavida humana personal.personal.
  78. 78.  Mientras la inocencia delMientras la inocencia del embrión ya esembrión ya es reconocida conreconocida con unanimidad, suunanimidad, su subjetividad humanasubjetividad humana difícilmente es aceptada:difícilmente es aceptada: varios son los que ponenvarios son los que ponen en duda que se puedaen duda que se pueda definir al embrión -desdedefinir al embrión -desde su estadio unicelularsu estadio unicelular (cigoto)- como un ser(cigoto)- como un ser humano de plenohumano de pleno derecho, como personaderecho, como persona humana.humana.
  79. 79.  La cuestión sobreLa cuestión sobre la naturaleza y ella naturaleza y el estatuto del embriónestatuto del embrión humano, ha sidohumano, ha sido abordada por elabordada por el reciente Magisterioreciente Magisterio católico mediantecatólico mediante "dos tipos de"dos tipos de argumentos, queargumentos, que están estrechamenteestán estrechamente unidos entre sí"unidos entre sí"[1][1]..  [1][1] RATZINGER, J.,RATZINGER, J., Intervento allaIntervento alla conferenza stampa di presentazioneconferenza stampa di presentazione della enciclica "Evangelium vitae"della enciclica "Evangelium vitae",, L'Osservatore Romano del 5.4.1995:L'Osservatore Romano del 5.4.1995: p. 15p. 15..
  80. 80.  El primer argumentoEl primer argumento  Se fundamenta en laSe fundamenta en la afirmación antropológicaafirmación antropológica de la unidad sustancialde la unidad sustancial de alma y cuerpo del serde alma y cuerpo del ser humano,humano, (corpora et anima(corpora et anima unusunus [2][2]; una summa; una summa [3][3]))  Y en la observaciónY en la observación biológica de que "desdebiológica de que "desde el momento en que elel momento en que el óvulo es fecundado seóvulo es fecundado se inaugura una nuevainaugura una nueva vida, que no es la delvida, que no es la del padre ni la de la madre,padre ni la de la madre, sino la de un nuevo sersino la de un nuevo ser humano que sehumano que se desarrolla por sí mismo"desarrolla por sí mismo" [4][4].. [2] CONCILO VATICANO II, Constitución pastoral "Gaudium et spes", n.14. [3] JUAN PABLO II, Exhortación apostólica "Familiaris Consortio" (22 de noviembre de 1981), n.11. [4] CONGREGACIÓN PARA LA DOCTRINA DE LA FE, Declaración "De abortu procurato" (18 de noviembre de 1974), n.12, citada en JUAN PABLO II, Evangelium vitae, n.60.
  81. 81.  El segundo argumento,El segundo argumento,  de naturalezade naturaleza probabilista, se encuentraprobabilista, se encuentra en la "indiscutibleen la "indiscutible observación"observación"[5][5] del Santodel Santo Padre Juan Pablo II:Padre Juan Pablo II:  ““Bastaría la solaBastaría la sola probabilidad deprobabilidad de encontrarse ante unaencontrarse ante una persona, para justificar lapersona, para justificar la más rotunda prohibiciónmás rotunda prohibición de cualquier intervenciónde cualquier intervención destinada a eliminar undestinada a eliminar un embrión humano"embrión humano" (EV. 60)(EV. 60)[6][6].. [5][5] IbidIbid., p. 15.., p. 15. [6][6] JUAN PABLO II,JUAN PABLO II, Carta Encíclica "Evangeliun vitae"Carta Encíclica "Evangeliun vitae" (25 de marzo de 1995), n.60.(25 de marzo de 1995), n.60.
  82. 82.  Tanto la afirmaciónTanto la afirmación antropológica como laantropológica como la observación biológicaobservación biológica y ely el argumentoargumento dede naturalezanaturaleza probabilista, no sóloprobabilista, no sólo resultan evidentesresultan evidentes para los católicos:para los católicos: basta la razón parabasta la razón para reconocer que estánreconocer que están en lo cierto.en lo cierto.  [[7]7] JUAN PABLO II,JUAN PABLO II, Evangeliun vitaeEvangeliun vitae,, n.101.n.101.
  83. 83.  Sin embargo, la divinaSin embargo, la divina Revelación arroja unaRevelación arroja una luz extraordinaria sobreluz extraordinaria sobre el camino de lael camino de la búsqueda de la verdadbúsqueda de la verdad integral del hombre:integral del hombre:  "En la vida hay"En la vida hay seguramente un valorseguramente un valor sagrado y religioso, perosagrado y religioso, pero de ningún modode ningún modo interpela sólo a losinterpela sólo a los creyentes; en efecto, secreyentes; en efecto, se trata de un valor quetrata de un valor que cada ser humano puedecada ser humano puede comprender también a lacomprender también a la luz de la razón y que, porluz de la razón y que, por tanto, afectatanto, afecta necesariamente a todos"necesariamente a todos" (EV. 101)(EV. 101)[7][7]..
  84. 84.  "Aunque la presencia de un alma espiritual no"Aunque la presencia de un alma espiritual no puede deducirse de la observación de ningún datopuede deducirse de la observación de ningún dato experimental, las mismas conclusiones de laexperimental, las mismas conclusiones de la ciencia sobre el embrión humano ofrecen unaciencia sobre el embrión humano ofrecen una indicación preciosa para discernir racionalmenteindicación preciosa para discernir racionalmente una presencia personal desde este primer iniciouna presencia personal desde este primer inicio de la vida humana" (EV. 60)de la vida humana" (EV. 60)[8][8]..
  85. 85.  ¿Pero cuál es esa "valiosa indicación" y en qué¿Pero cuál es esa "valiosa indicación" y en qué conclusiones de la ciencia se basa? ¿El continuoconclusiones de la ciencia se basa? ¿El continuo avance de las observaciones científicas sobre elavance de las observaciones científicas sobre el embrión refuerza o debilita estas conclusiones?embrión refuerza o debilita estas conclusiones? ¿Y qué concepción de "presencia personal"¿Y qué concepción de "presencia personal" resulta avalada por las conclusiones de laresulta avalada por las conclusiones de la ciencia?ciencia?
  86. 86.  La Iglesia católica "conoce las discusiones actuales sobre el inicio de la vida humana, sobre la individualidad del ser humano y sobre la identidad de la persona humana" y "no se ha comprometido expresamente en una afirmación de índole filosófica"[9] de carácter definitivo sobre el embrión humano, pero declara que: "el ser humano ha de ser respetado y tratado como una persona desde su concepción" [10]. [9] CONGREGACIÓN PARA LA DOCTRINA DE LA FE, Instrucción sobre el respeto de la vida humana naciente y la dignidad de la procreación "Donum vitae" (22 de febrero de 1987), n.1,1. [10] Ibid., citada en JUAN PABLO II, Evangelium vitae, n.60.
  87. 87.  No obstante, elNo obstante, el Magisterio y la teologíaMagisterio y la teología reconocen -comoreconocen -como expresión ontológica yexpresión ontológica y axiológica adecuada alaxiológica adecuada al ser humano- elser humano- el concepto de persona,concepto de persona, entendida comoentendida como individuo sustancialindividuo sustancial dotado de unadotado de una naturaleza racionalnaturaleza racional[11][11],, aún cuandoaún cuando "cada una"cada una de (sus) grandesde (sus) grandes capacidades requieracapacidades requiera tiempo para ponerse entiempo para ponerse en marcha y disponerse amarcha y disponerse a actuar"actuar"[12][12].. [11] Cfr. TOMAS DE AQUINO, Summa theologiae, 1, q.29.a. 1-2.4. [12] CONGREGACIÓN PARA LA DOCTRINA DE LA FE, De abortu procurato, n.13, citada en JUAN PABLO II, Evangelium vitae, n.60.
  88. 88.  La naturaleza racional del hombre no seLa naturaleza racional del hombre no se puede reducir, sin embargo, a alguna o apuede reducir, sin embargo, a alguna o a todas sus capacidades, actividades ytodas sus capacidades, actividades y funciones, las cuales no se manifiestan aúnfunciones, las cuales no se manifiestan aún durante las primeras fases del desarrollodurante las primeras fases del desarrollo del cuerpo humano.del cuerpo humano.
  89. 89.  Hacer coincidir a la persona con la gama deHacer coincidir a la persona con la gama de sus facultades u operaciones actualmentesus facultades u operaciones actualmente funcionales, además de comprometerfuncionales, además de comprometer irreparablemente la unidad y la identidadirreparablemente la unidad y la identidad ontológica de la persona humana, legitimaontológica de la persona humana, legitima incluso una inicua forma de discriminaciónincluso una inicua forma de discriminación entre los seres humanos, que se basa,entre los seres humanos, que se basa, arbitrariamente, en sus atributos o susarbitrariamente, en sus atributos o sus capacidades.capacidades. Desarrollo de los órganos genitales externosDesarrollo de los órganos genitales externos
  90. 90.  La naturaleza humanaLa naturaleza humana del embrión, desde sudel embrión, desde su constitución comoconstitución como cigoto, está atestiguadacigoto, está atestiguada por la genéticapor la genética moderna, la cual,“Hamoderna, la cual,“Ha demostrado que desdedemostrado que desde el primer instante quedael primer instante queda fijado el programa de lofijado el programa de lo que será ese serque será ese ser viviente"viviente"[13][13]::  desde la fertilización eldesde la fertilización el embrión estáembrión está constituido porconstituido por moléculas de ADNmoléculas de ADN específicamenteespecíficamente humanas, expresadashumanas, expresadas en las célulasen las células embrionalesembrionales[14][14].. [13] Ibid. [14] A la luz de recientes estudios, llevados a cabo por grupos independientes de investigadores y publicados en los últimos años, se tiene que revisar la hipótesis de la completa inercia expresiva del genoma del embrión precoz durante un período de silencio transcripcional, exclusivamente controlado por componentes de origen materno.
  91. 91.  Las evidencias de la ciencia no pueden, por sí solas y en modo alguno, atribuir al embrión humano el estatuto ontológico de "ser humano de pleno derecho", de persona, porque el "ser" y la persona no pertenecen al campo de los conceptos biológicos y no son objetos formales de investigación empírica
  92. 92.  La genética y la biologíaLa genética y la biología del desarrollo sugieren,del desarrollo sugieren, cada vez con mayorcada vez con mayor documentación, que eldocumentación, que el embrión no es otra cosaembrión no es otra cosa que un individuo de laque un individuo de la especie humana en laespecie humana en la fase inicial de su ciclofase inicial de su ciclo vital, que lo lleva -avital, que lo lleva -a través de un procesotravés de un proceso coordinado, continuo ycoordinado, continuo y gradual[18]- a convertirsegradual[18]- a convertirse en adulto como cada unoen adulto como cada uno de nosotros, porque él esde nosotros, porque él es ya uno de nosotros:ya uno de nosotros: "Es ya hombre aquel que"Es ya hombre aquel que lo será"[19].lo será"[19]. [18] De esta manera han sido sintetizadas las características esenciales del proceso de desarrollo del embrión en el informe final del Cimittee of Inquiry into Human Fertilization and Embryology (Great Britain). [19] TERTULIANO, Apologeticum IX, 8 (MIGNE, Patrología Latina I, 371.2.3; Corpus Cristianorum l, 103.1.35).
  93. 93.  Pero, entonces,Pero, entonces, "¿cómo un individuo"¿cómo un individuo humano no sería unahumano no sería una persona humana?"persona humana?"[20][20].. En conclusión,En conclusión, "cualquier separación"cualquier separación entre individuo yentre individuo y persona en el serpersona en el ser humano es arbitraria,humano es arbitraria, un juego entreun juego entre filosofía y cienciafilosofía y ciencia biológica sin valorbiológica sin valor cognoscitivo real"cognoscitivo real"[21][21].. [20] CONGREGACIÓN PARA LA DOCTRINA DE LA FE, Donum vitae, n.1.1. citado en JUAN PABLO II, Evangelium vitae, N. 60. [21] RATZINGER, Intervento alla conferenza stampa... P.15.
  94. 94.  Por esto, cualquier manipulación del embrión quePor esto, cualquier manipulación del embrión que no esté encaminada "a su curación, alno esté encaminada "a su curación, al mejoramiento de sus condiciones de salud o a sumejoramiento de sus condiciones de salud o a su supervivencia individual"supervivencia individual"[22][22], viola el respeto, viola el respeto debido a la persona humana.debido a la persona humana.  [22] CONGREGACIÓN PARA LA DOCTRINA DE LA FE, Donum vitae, n.111, "La congelación misma de los embriones, aunque se lleve a cabo para garantizar mantener en vida al embrión crio-conservación, constituye una ofensa al respeto debido a los seres humanos, en cuanto que los expone a graves riesgos de muerte o de daño para su integridad física, los priva al menos temporalmente de la acogida y de la gestación materna y los pone en una situación susceptible de ulteriores ofensas y manipulaciones" (Ibid., 1,6).
  95. 95.  Solo "una intervenciónSolo "una intervención estrictamente terapéuticaestrictamente terapéutica que se fije como objetivoque se fije como objetivo la curación de diversasla curación de diversas enfermedades, como lasenfermedades, como las originadas por defectosoriginadas por defectos cromosómicos, será, encromosómicos, será, en líneas generales,líneas generales, considerada comoconsiderada como deseable, suponiendo quedeseable, suponiendo que tienda a realizar latienda a realizar la verdadera promoción delverdadera promoción del bienestar personal delbienestar personal del individuo, sin queindividuo, sin que comporte un daño a sucomporte un daño a su integridad o deteriore susintegridad o deteriore sus condiciones de vida. "condiciones de vida. "[23][23]..  [23] JUAN PABLO II, Discurso a los participantes en la XXXV Asamblea general de la Asociación Médica Mundial (29.10.1983), en AAS 1984, 76: 392, citado en CONGREGACIÓN PARA LA DOCTRINA DE LA FE, Donum vitae, 1,3.
  96. 96. 7. Taller: preguntémonos7. Taller: preguntémonos ¿El feto es para nosotros simplemente¿El feto es para nosotros simplemente “niños” no nacidos aún?“niños” no nacidos aún? CIGOTOCIGOTO MÓRULAMÓRULA BLÁSTULABLÁSTULA NIÑONIÑO FETOFETO EMBRIÓNEMBRIÓN
  97. 97. ¿Estamos convencidos que entre las amenazas actuales a la vida, está aquella de la vida naciente. O creemos que sea el único campo exento?
  98. 98. ¿Qué otros pueden defender mejor la vida del nascituro si no la madre que lo lleva en su vientre?
  99. 99.  ¿El aborto procurado es quizá una¿El aborto procurado es quizá una simple “interrupción del embarazo”?simple “interrupción del embarazo”?
  100. 100. Próxima LecciónPróxima Lección Interrupción del embarazo y abortoInterrupción del embarazo y aborto

×