Bioética 1

UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE PEREIRA BIOÉTICA: ÉTICA DE LA VIDA Orientado por: Pbro. Jorge Luis Toro R
BIOÉTICA: «Ciencia que estudia la eticidad de la vida» ¿Quién puede meter las manos sobre la vida? Sacralidad e inviolabil...
Ética de la Vida Ciencia interdisciplinar aplicada a todo aquello que tiene que ver con el cuidado de la vida y la dignida...
Definición de Bioética. “Es el estudio científico, sistemático y profundo de la conducta humana en el campo de las ciencia...
Tres apartados de orientaciones y criterios de bioética Sobre la Vida aplicada a los problemas de la bioética (I) Engendra...
Orientaciones y criterios de bioética I ENGENDRAR La manipulación genética La regulación de la fertilidad La procreación a...
La vida: un don maravilloso ENGENDRAR:
La vida: Un misterio para contemplar.
La regulación de la fertilidad: Planificación familiar y contracepción. “Queremos un hijo … máximo dos”.
Para el creyente procrear significa sentirse comprometido en la obra de Dios creador.
La relación: sexualidad – procreación está inscrita en la naturaleza. * La contracepción es la separación de parte del hom...
La procreación de un niño es un hecho de amor, es expresión del ser “una sola carne” que da origen a la nueva creatura que...
El nacimiento de un ser humano, si quiere mantener su significado antropológico, no puede evitar el acto físico sexual ent...
El nacimiento humano no es simplemente en la línea de la “prolongación de la especie”, sino que tiene una relevancia antro...
De aquí la enseñanza de la Iglesia que cada acto sexual debe ser abierto a la vida, y por tanto en la planificación famili...
Es el acto puesto para impedir la unión del espermatozoid e con el ovulo durante la relación sexual completa. Es el acto p...
DEFINICIONES CONTRACEPTIVO Método que impide temporalmente el proceso fisiológico de la reproducción interfiriendo con los...
La píldora del día después, la espiral y los contraceptivos en general obran como abortivos, aunque sea en fase precoz.
LA PÍLDORA DEL DÍA DESPUÉS RU - 486 • Bloquea la hormona progesterona y es eficaz en los primeros 50 días de gestación. • ...
Puede tener tres efectos. • Primero: impedir o retrasar la ovulación. • Segundo: Aunque haya habido la ovulación, impedir ...
• En el tercer caso mencionado, estamos hablando de un efecto abortivo, pues, según nos dice la genética, la vida humana i...
El óvulo fecundado tiene ya su mapa genómico propio e individual, diferente al mapa genómico del papá o la mamá.
Si se impide que este óvulo fecundado se pueda anidar o implantar en el útero, estamos hablando de un aborto, o sea de un ...
La píldora Ru 486 es un medio que produce un aborto químico en fases sea precoces sea más avanzado, aunque si en este últi...
• La Ru486 – desde el momento que obra sobre un embrión ya formado – es considerada un “abortivo”, porqué la interrupción ...
Usar la píldora del día siguiente significa que ha fallado el programa de anticonceptivos normales. La píldora del día sig...
Su uso frecuente puede provocar: • Alteración en el proceso de ovulación, esterilizando la mujer para toda la vida. • Caus...
• Daños en el hígado. • Tapa las arterias y provocar infarto. • Embolias en el cerebro o en el pulmón. • Hemorragias cereb...
• Aumenta los riesgos del colesterol pudiendo producir daños en el páncreas. • Puede producir ceguera por trombosis de la ...
La píldora del día después es un: CONTRACEPTIVO La Ru 486 impide temporalmente el proceso fisiológico de la reproducción i...
Tres apartados de orientaciones y criterios de bioética Sobre la Vida aplicada a los problemas de la bioética (I) Engendrar (II) Vivir (III) Morir
(II) VIVIR (a) Origen y nacimiento a la vida El valor de la vida: unidad de cuerpo y alma El derecho a la vida Indisponibi...
Vivir: Origen y nacimiento de la vida Desde el momento en que el óvulo es fecundado comienza una vida que no es la del pad...
•La vida: don de Dios. • Estupendo es el don de Dios y su imagen esculpida en la dignidad de la vida
Lavidaesunarealidadsagrada, quenopuedesercomprendida jamásporentero
• La vida en sentido absoluto pertenece sólo a Dios
• La vida es un valor indisponible e intangible por si mismo.
La vida: un don maravilloso. • Una de las propiedades fundamentales y más agudas del ser humano es la vida.
• Pero el fenómeno de la vida es un dato cierto y obvio, su significado, su verdadera naturaleza y su origen son cosas así...
El hombre es humano mientras esté vivo.
Tres apartados de orientaciones y criterios de bioética Sobre la Vida aplicada a los problemas de la bioética (I) Engendrar (II) Vivir (III) Morir
Morir con dignidad Uso de los analgésicos en los enfermos terminales Los enfermos terminales (III) MORIR Decir la verdad a...
Morir: Preparar para la muerte Servir a la vida significa asistirla hasta el final natural. Como él no se considera dueño ...
LA MUERTE Desintegración total de la unidad personal Signos biológicos: No momento de la muerte Sino certificación de la m...
Morir: El aborto Esta es “una directa violación del derecho fundamental a la vida del ser humano” y constituye un “abomina...
17/04/2017 EL ABORTO: Valores en Cuestión: • E l aborto no es un mero hecho técnico, sino que tiene que ver con los valore...
17/04/2017 • Para el cristiano la dignidad de la vida humana es un valor indisponible a tener en cuenta desde el estadio n...
17/04/2017 Dios ama al hombre, lo conoce y escruta su camino desde la vida prenatal.
17/04/2017 • La ciencia evidencia que cada vida naciente se encuentra de frente a una realidad que tiene ya presente en có...
17/04/2017 • El aborto voluntario es la eliminación de una vida humana.
17/04/2017 ABORTO: Qué nos dice la Biblia. • El hebraísmo lee la problemática del aborto voluntario a partir de la experie...
17/04/2017 • Ahora que toma forma en el seno materno, el hombre es visto por los ojos de Dios y todo es escrito en su libr...
17/04/2017 • Dios ama al hombre, lo conoce y escruta su camino desde el inicio de la vida prenatal, entonces lo consagra d...
17/04/2017 • Es Dios el artífice mismo de la vida, como lo indica la madre de los macabeos (2 Mac. 7,22-23): • “Yo no sé c...
17/04/2017 • Y así aunque nos dice Job: • “¿No me forraste de carne y piel? ¿No me tejiste de huesos y tendones?” (Job 10,...
17/04/2017 • El cristianismo, siguiendo la tradición de Israel, contempla con amor la vida naciente. Así, los “Evangelios ...
17/04/2017 • El fruto de la concepción es ya, en vía prenatal, lugar de encuentro a de acogida (María e Isabel); Juan exul...
17/04/2017 • Todo el mensaje de Cristo es un mensaje de amor por la vida pequeña e indefensa, por los niños a los cuales e...
17/04/2017 • Juan Pablo II, en EV.57 dijo: “Confirmo que el asesinato directo y voluntario de un ser humano inocente es si...
LOS DERECHOS DEL FETO HUMANO UN « PROTAGONISTA BIOLÓGICO » DE LA FECUNDACIÓN AL NACIMIENTO ESTRICTAMENTE CONECTADO CON LA ...
MORIR: Encarnizamiento terapéutico y Eutanasia .
•El derecho a la vida se precisa en el enfermo terminal como derecho a morir con serenidad, con dignidad humana y cristian...
Morir: Eutanasia. (Del gr. εὖ, bien, y θάνατος, muerte). Acción u omisión que, para evitar sufrimientos a los pacientes de...
Encarnizamiento terapéutico Consiste en el uso de terapias inútiles que aumentan el sufrimiento y son desproporcionados en...
Encarnizamiento terapéutico Terapias Prolongación de la Agonía Inútiles Desproporcionados
VALORACIÓN BIOÉTICA Enfermos terminales • Se deben usar, cuando sea necesario, las curas paliativas, pero sin llegar al en...
Como nos decía la Beata Teresa de Calcuta: • “La vida es oportunidad, acógela; • La vida es belleza, admírala; • La vida e...
• La vida es amor; gózala; • La vida es misterio, descúbrelo; • La vida es dolor, supéralo; • La vida es un himno, cántalo...
“Es necesario hacer llegar el Evangelio de la vida al corazón de cada hombre y mujer e introducirlo en el pliegue más esco...
