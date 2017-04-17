Bioetica 5 la eutanasia

UCPUCP Universidad Católica de PereiraUniversidad Católica de Pereira TEOLOGIA MORAL / BIOÉTICATEOLOGIA MORAL / BIOÉTICA 2...
¿Por qué no agrada a la sociedad?¿Por qué no agrada a la sociedad?
.
Introducción:Introducción: El derecho a la vida se precisa en el enfermoEl derecho a la vida se precisa en el enfermo te...
 La medicina moderna dispone de mediosLa medicina moderna dispone de medios con capacidad de retardar artificialmente lac...
Este es el caso definido comoEste es el caso definido como “encarnizamiento terapéutico”,“encarnizamiento terapéutico”, c...
 Delante a la inminenciaDelante a la inminencia de una muerte inevitable,de una muerte inevitable, no obstante los medios...
La alimentación y la hidratación, aunqueLa alimentación y la hidratación, aunque artificialmente suministradas, son parte ...
1. La demanda de la Eutanasia hoy.1. La demanda de la Eutanasia hoy.  El terminoEl termino “Eutanasia”“Eutanasia” de pord...
 En un contextoEn un contexto tecnológico como eltecnológico como el nuestro, la muertenuestro, la muerte aparece como un...
 La muerte apareceLa muerte aparece entonces como unentonces como un absurdo que esabsurdo que es necesario ennecesario e...
 Además, por tantosAdemás, por tantos motivos el morirmotivos el morir arriesga hoy de llegar aarriesga hoy de llegar a s...
 La fuga del sacrificio yLa fuga del sacrificio y del sufrimiento.del sufrimiento.  La escasa solidariedadLa escasa soli...
 Es propio sobre estasEs propio sobre estas cosas, que escosas, que es necesario trabajarnecesario trabajar para dar unap...
 Siempre el hombre haSiempre el hombre ha afrontado estasafrontado estas situaciones dolorosassituaciones dolorosas (y no...
2) ¿Por qué la Eutanasia no agrada a2) ¿Por qué la Eutanasia no agrada a la sociedad?la sociedad?  Porque la sociedad seP...
 A esto ha contribuido principalmente la feA esto ha contribuido principalmente la fe cristiana, que piensa que la vida p...
 Dejar que otra persona elija morir (pidiendoDejar que otra persona elija morir (pidiendo la Eutanasia) o ayudarlo a mori...
 Una cosa es ayudar alUna cosa es ayudar al paciente con una terapiapaciente con una terapia contra el dolor (quecontra e...
 Existe siempre el derecho a no ser obligadoExiste siempre el derecho a no ser obligado a un tratamiento, que podría conf...
 Pero ninguno puede exigir que otroPero ninguno puede exigir que otro suprima la propia existencia, sobresuprima la propi...
3) La posición de la Iglesia.3) La posición de la Iglesia.  De frente a la EutanasiaDe frente a la Eutanasia el catolicis...
 En la prospectiva de laEn la prospectiva de la fe, la vida es un bien yfe, la vida es un bien y un valor indisponibleun ...
 De frente a situacionesDe frente a situaciones patológicaspatológicas irrecuperables, o a unairrecuperables, o a una sit...
 Somos nosotros los queSomos nosotros los que no soportamos vivirno soportamos vivir junto a la persona quejunto a la per...
A este propósito el Catecismo de laA este propósito el Catecismo de la Iglesia Católica afirma:Iglesia Católica afirma: • ...
• 22772277 • Cualesquiera queCualesquiera que sean los motivos ysean los motivos y los medios, lalos medios, la eutanasia ...
• Por tanto, una acción o unaPor tanto, una acción o una omisión que, de suyo o enomisión que, de suyo o en la intención, ...
• 22782278 • La interrupción deLa interrupción de tratamientos médicostratamientos médicos onerosos, peligrosos,onerosos, ...
• Las decisiones deben ser tomadas por elLas decisiones deben ser tomadas por el paciente, si para ello tiene competencia ...
• 22792279 • Aunque la muerteAunque la muerte se considerese considere inminente, losinminente, los cuidados ordinarioscui...
 El uso de analgésicosEl uso de analgésicos para aliviar lospara aliviar los sufrimientos delsufrimientos del moribundo, ...
• Los cuidados paliativos constituyenLos cuidados paliativos constituyen una forma privilegiada de la caridaduna forma pri...
4. Valoración Bioética.4. Valoración Bioética.  El Papa Juan Pablo II,El Papa Juan Pablo II, en la Encíclica,en la Encícl...
 PorPor eutanasia eneutanasia en sentido verdadero ysentido verdadero y propiopropio se debe entenderse debe entender una...
 De ella debe distinguirseDe ella debe distinguirse la decisión de renunciarla decisión de renunciar al llamadoal llamado...
 En estas situaciones,En estas situaciones, cuando la muerte secuando la muerte se prevé inminente eprevé inminente e ine...
 Ciertamente existe laCiertamente existe la obligación moral deobligación moral de curarse y hacerse curar,curarse y hace...
 La renuncia a medios extraordinarios oLa renuncia a medios extraordinarios o desproporcionados no equivale aldesproporci...
 En la medicina moderna van teniendo augeEn la medicina moderna van teniendo auge los llamadoslos llamados « cuidados pal...
 En este contexto aparece, entre otros, elEn este contexto aparece, entre otros, el problema de la licitud del recurso a ...
 En efecto, si puede serEn efecto, si puede ser digno de elogio quiendigno de elogio quien acepta voluntariamenteacepta v...
 Ya Pío XII afirmó que esYa Pío XII afirmó que es lícito suprimir el dolorlícito suprimir el dolor por medio depor medio ...
 En efecto, en esteEn efecto, en este caso no se quiere nicaso no se quiere ni se busca la muerte,se busca la muerte, aun...
 Sin embargo,Sin embargo, «no es lícito«no es lícito privar al moribundo de laprivar al moribundo de la conciencia propia...
 Hechas estas distinciones, de acuerdo conHechas estas distinciones, de acuerdo con el Magisterio de mis Predecesores y e...
 Esta doctrina se fundamenta en la leyEsta doctrina se fundamenta en la ley natural y en la Palabra de Dios escrita; esna...
VALORACIÓN BIOÉTICAVALORACIÓN BIOÉTICA Enfermos terminalesEnfermos terminales  Se deben usar, cuando sea necesario, las c...
Encarnizamiento terapéuticoEncarnizamiento terapéutico Consiste en el uso deConsiste en el uso de terapias inútilesterapia...
Encarnizamiento terapéuticoEncarnizamiento terapéutico TerapiasTerapias Prolongación de la AgoníaProlongación de la Agonía...
5. Taller: preguntémonos5. Taller: preguntémonos  ¿Es correcto tener la¿Es correcto tener la idea que en ciertasidea que ...
 ¿Es posible hoy hablar de¿Es posible hoy hablar de lo “insoportable” dello “insoportable” del sufrimiento de parte delsu...
Imágenes sobre la EutanasiaImágenes sobre la Eutanasia
EUTANASIA EN BELGICA
Encuestas sobre la EutanasiaEncuestas sobre la Eutanasia
BIOÉTICA IIBIOÉTICA II Posibles Temas:Posibles Temas: 1.1. El amor y la sexualidad.El amor y la sexualidad. 2.2. Sexualida...
11.11. De frente al suicidio. Interrogativos éticos.De frente al suicidio. Interrogativos éticos. 12.12. Los alimentos gen...
FINFIN
×