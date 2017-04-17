Bioetica 3 el aborto

B I O É T I C A Orientado por el Pbro. Jorge Luis Toro R.Orientado por el Pbro. Jorge Luis Toro R. Universidad Católica de...
El abortoEl aborto
17/04/1717/04/17
17/04/1717/04/17
¿Tu estás a favor del aborto? R/ Si Tu no sabes lo que estás diciendo...
La palabra ‘feto’, hace que pensemos que en el vientre de la mujer no existe un bebe, sino solamente un “músculo” deforme,...
17/04/17 • Durante todo el embarazo, todo lo que hace la madre o siente tiene influencia en el bebé. El bebe percibe todo,...
Las personas preguntan: ‘Pero, ¿y si el embarazo es de riesgo?’ Sabemos muy bien que cualquiera padre o madre, en un momen...
17/04/17 • “¿O si el embarazo fuera ocasionado por una violación?” • ¡Un crimen no justifica otro! Cualquiera que fuese la...
Lo que tu verás ahora, no es una broma... Son hechos reales, fotos verdaderas... ¡Escenas chocantes! Tu verás que no sabia...
El (o ella) nada en el líquido amniótico. Ya se puede sacar un electrocardiograma. A partir de esa fase, todos los sistema...
Vida humana de 10 a 14 semanas. La foto muestra partes del cuerpo ya formado. En este método, el cuerpo del bebe es desped...
Vida humana de 19 semanas. La inyección del líquido salado envenena al bebé que lo traga. La piel se queda quemada por el ...
Vida humana de 7 a 12 semanas. Un cuchillo quirúrgico, en forma de hoz, corta el cuerpo del bebe, que es retirado en pedaz...
Vida humana de 6 a 7 meses. El bebé es retirado vivo. Recibe una inyección para morir. Después es utilizado para experimen...
“Antes que te formase en el vientre te conocí, y antes que nacieses te santifiqué...” (Jer. 1.5) ¡Diga NO al aborto! ¡Diga...
17/04/1717/04/17 Temas:Temas:  Más allá del término.Más allá del término.  El juicio de la Biblia.El juicio de la Biblia...
17/04/1717/04/17 Valores en Cuestión:Valores en Cuestión:  La interrupciónLa interrupción voluntaria delvoluntaria del em...
17/04/1717/04/17  Para el cristianoPara el cristiano la dignidad de lala dignidad de la vida humana esvida humana es un v...
17/04/1717/04/17 «Dios ama al«Dios ama al hombre,hombre, lo conoce ylo conoce y escruta su caminoescruta su camino desde l...
17/04/1717/04/17 La ciencia evidenciaLa ciencia evidencia que cada vidaque cada vida naciente se encuentranaciente se encu...
17/04/1717/04/17 El aborto voluntario de un “fetoEl aborto voluntario de un “feto malformado” es la eliminación de unamalf...
17/04/1717/04/17 El aborto voluntario y provocado es deEl aborto voluntario y provocado es de por si, siempre un mal, pero...
17/04/1717/04/17 1. Más allá del término.1. Más allá del término. Hoy el término “Hoy el término “InterrupciónInterrupción...
17/04/1717/04/17 Nuestra sociedadNuestra sociedad prefiere siempreprefiere siempre más los términos demás los términos de ...
17/04/1717/04/17 El “aborto” o mal denominado: “interrupción del embarazo” al cual haré referencia es aquel procurado y qu...
17/04/1717/04/17 No se puede olvidar que el “aborto”, desde el punto de vista ético y moral, es visto generalmente en modo...
17/04/1717/04/17 La historia más antigua documenta laLa historia más antigua documenta la presencia del aborto procurado, ...
17/04/1717/04/17 El documento más antiguo de ética biomédica es el Juramento Hipocrático (IV-V siglo a.C.). Se pronuncia c...
17/04/1717/04/17 Hipócrates, médicoHipócrates, médico griego, ciertamentegriego, ciertamente conocía la existenciaconocía ...
17/04/1717/04/17 La medicina hipocrática es la medicina delLa medicina hipocrática es la medicina del respeto de la calida...
17/04/1717/04/17 2. El juicio de la Biblia.2. El juicio de la Biblia. El hebraísmo lee la problemática del aborto voluntar...
17/04/1717/04/17 Ahora que toma forma en el seno materno, el hombre es visto por los ojos de Dios y todo es escrito en su ...
17/04/1717/04/17 “Tu formaste mis entrañas, me tejiste en el seno materno. Te doy gracias porque eres prodigioso: soy un m...
17/04/1717/04/17 Dios ama al hombre, loDios ama al hombre, lo conoce y escruta suconoce y escruta su camino desde el inici...
17/04/1717/04/17 Es Dios el artífice mismo de la vida, como lo indica la madre de los macabeos (2 Mac. 7,22-23): “Yo no sé...
17/04/1717/04/17 Y así aunque nos diceY así aunque nos dice Job:Job: ““¿No me forraste de¿No me forraste de carne y piel? ...
17/04/1717/04/17 El cristianismo, siguiendo la tradición de Israel, contempla con amor la vida naciente. Así, los “Evangel...
17/04/1717/04/17 El fruto de laEl fruto de la concepción esconcepción es ya, en víaya, en vía prenatal, lugarprenatal, lug...
17/04/1717/04/17 Todo el mensaje de Cristo es un mensaje de amor por la vida pequeña e indefensa, por los niños a los cual...
17/04/1717/04/17 Juan Pablo II, en EV.57 dijo:Juan Pablo II, en EV.57 dijo: “Confirmo que el asesinato“Confirmo que el ase...
17/04/1717/04/17 3. Los datos de la ciencia.3. Los datos de la ciencia. Hoy la genética pone en evidencia que laHoy la gen...
17/04/1717/04/17 El embriónEl embrión unicelular ounicelular o CIGOTO, esCIGOTO, es absolutamenteabsolutamente único eúnic...
17/04/1717/04/17 Tiene una precisaTiene una precisa individualidadindividualidad somáticasomática, o sea que, o sea que no...
17/04/1717/04/17 Presenta la así llamadaPresenta la así llamada ley ontogénicaley ontogénica dede desarrollo, por esta ley...
17/04/1717/04/17 Todavía, algunosTodavía, algunos conveniosconvenios internacionales hablaninternacionales hablan del “pre...
17/04/1717/04/17 De hecho, dicen, queDe hecho, dicen, que antes de la formaciónantes de la formación de la estría primitiv...
17/04/1717/04/17 Este argumento todavía no parece justificar el aborto, porque del hecho que de un embrión puedan nacer do...
17/04/1717/04/17 No me parece justificadoNo me parece justificado hablar, de “pre-embrión”hablar, de “pre-embrión” o de “e...
17/04/1717/04/17 Es por tanto correcto pensar que un embrión precoz es ya una vida humana que tiene la enorme potencialida...
17/04/1717/04/17 4. La sociedad hoy.4. La sociedad hoy. LasLas transformacionestransformaciones sociales y éticas desocial...
17/04/1717/04/17 La sociedad de hoy esLa sociedad de hoy es una sociedad siempre másuna sociedad siempre más violenta, una...
17/04/1717/04/17 La sociedad de hoy esLa sociedad de hoy es propensa a conceder elpropensa a conceder el derecho de decisi...
17/04/1717/04/17 Desdichadamente son conocidas lasDesdichadamente son conocidas las consecuencias del aborto, no solo sobr...
17/04/1717/04/17 El caso del abortoEl caso del aborto “terapéutico” para“terapéutico” para salvar la vida desalvar la vida...
17/04/1717/04/17 En caso, porEn caso, por ejemplo deejemplo de embarazosembarazos extra uterinosextra uterinos (ectópicos)...
17/04/1717/04/17  Diverso es el caso deDiverso es el caso de los fetos malformados.los fetos malformados. Un sentido deUn...
17/04/1717/04/17  Juega un fuerte papelJuega un fuerte papel el componente emotivoel componente emotivo de la madre y de ...
17/04/1717/04/17 Si ninguno de nosotrosSi ninguno de nosotros justificaría el asesinatojustificaría el asesinato de niños ...
17/04/1717/04/17 De otra parte en la sociedad a veces esDe otra parte en la sociedad a veces es paradójica la protección d...
17/04/1717/04/17 El Aborto triste realidadEl Aborto triste realidad Advertencia:Advertencia: Las imágenes queLas imágenes ...
17/04/1717/04/17 Aborto por operación cesárea: Esta bebita de 24 semanas fue arrancada del vientre materno mediante una op...
17/04/1717/04/17 Aborto por envenenamiento salino; Este bebé de 19 semanas murió envenenado y quemado por una solución sal...
17/04/1717/04/17 Aborto por succión:Aborto por succión: Este bebé de 8 semanasEste bebé de 8 semanas fue asesinado mediant...
17/04/1717/04/17 En este otro aborto por succión de un bebéEn este otro aborto por succión de un bebé de 10 semanas es pos...
17/04/1717/04/17 Aborto por dilatación y curetaje:Aborto por dilatación y curetaje: Este bebé fueEste bebé fue destrozado ...
17/04/1717/04/17 Aborto por parto parcial:Aborto por parto parcial: El aborto por partoEl aborto por parto parcial comienz...
17/04/1717/04/17 Cuando los pies del bebé están fuera del útero,Cuando los pies del bebé están fuera del útero, el abortis...
17/04/1717/04/17 Cuando el bebé tiene el cuerpo fuera pero suCuando el bebé tiene el cuerpo fuera pero su cabeza está aún ...
17/04/1717/04/17 El crimen culmina cuando el abortista, medianteEl crimen culmina cuando el abortista, mediante una sonda,...
17/04/1717/04/17 Criaturas abortadas en el primer trimestre del embarazo por el método de succión Criatura abortada a las ...
17/04/1717/04/17 Aborto a las 8 semanas. La cruz tiene dos pulgadas y media de alto.
17/04/1717/04/17Gemelos abortados a las 12 semanas.
17/04/1717/04/17 El dedito pulgar de este bebé abortado a las 14 semanas de concebido, está extendido, como si estuviera s...
17/04/1717/04/17 Este bebé afro-americano tenía 20 semanas (5 meses) de concebido. La parte de atrás de su cráneo quedó de...
17/04/1717/04/17 22 semanas
17/04/1717/04/17 Otras inocentes criaturas que murieron abortadas en las últimas etapas del embarazo, debido a la legaliza...
17/04/1717/04/17 Este varoncito de más de seis meses de concebido fue abortado legalmente por el método de aborto salino. ...
17/04/1717/04/17 Esta criatura abortada por el método de la sonda, es una de las víctimas del aborto
17/04/1717/04/17
17/04/1717/04/17
17/04/1717/04/17
17/04/1717/04/17
17/04/1717/04/17
17/04/1717/04/17
17/04/1717/04/17
17/04/1717/04/17 5. Taller: preguntémonos5. Taller: preguntémonos ¿Es el aborto es una¿Es el aborto es una simple interrup...
17/04/1717/04/17 *¿Si el hombre no puede*¿Si el hombre no puede disponer de la vida humanadisponer de la vida humana en ge...
17/04/1717/04/17 Próxima LecciónPróxima Lección La procreación asistida:La procreación asistida: Reflexiones para la parej...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bioetica 3 el aborto

43 views

Published on

Capítulo 3

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
43
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
4
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • El eufemismo interrupción del embarazo es un termino ambiguo:
    Eufemismos, equívocos, verdades a medias… Se ha puesto de moda -y eso hace parte de la estrategias maquiavélicas de quienes se empeñan en socavar los principios de la ética cristiana-, emplear eufemismos y expresiones equívocas; no llamar las cosas por su nombre, si éste puede provocar reacciones contra lo que se afirma. Cuando no se quiere exponer sin ambages una tesis, se camufla con una terminología ambigua y que pueda parecer inocua. Y en esa red tramposa del lenguaje maliciosamente calculado caen muchos ingenuos.
    Es lo que sucede cuando al aborto no se lo designa con ese término, sino llamándolo “interrupción del embarazo”, y añadiéndole en ocasiones un epíteto aún más especioso: “Interrupción terapéutica” ; o esgrimiendo, para justificarlo, el dizque derecho de la mujer a disponer de su cuerpo; o cuando, como en las últimas semanas, a la eutanasia se la denomina “muerte digna”; o cuando, para decir que no deben tenerse como anormales y éticamente inaceptables, ni corregirse ciertas conductas aberrantes, se alega dizque el derecho al libre desarrollo de la personalidad; o cuando se presentan como parámetros de modernidad y de progreso las leyes y normas que arrasan con los fundamentos de la moral individual y social, y que en realidad no son otra cosa que la relajación moral de los llamados países desarrollados; o cuando se pretende justificar lo injustificable reivindicando una pretendida autonomía del hombre frente a la ley, y erigiendo un subjetivismo moral que conduce al caos.
    El aborto voluntario es toda acción que tenga como finalidad, y alcance como resultado, interrumpir el proceso de gestación de un embrión, en cualquier momento a partir de la fecundación. Y la eutanasia es cualquier procedimiento cuyo propósito directo sea el de interrumpir la vida de una persona, generalmente alegando como pretexto el deseo de evitarle sufrimientos. Y resulta que lo uno y lo otro, en buen romance, se llama asesinato. (Asesinar: “Matar a alguien con premeditación”, Diccionario de la Real Academia).
    No es eutanasia no emplear medios artificiales para prolongar una vida cuando no hay, desde el punto de vista médico, ninguna posibilidad de recuperación. Caso en el cual -es lo que enseña la Iglesia católica y lo que piden la piedad familiar y la caridad cristiana-, el deber no es prolongar esa vida valiéndose de los artificios que la ciencia y la técnica proporcionan, sino hacer cuanto esté al alcance para atenuar el sufrimiento brindando al enfermo el afecto y los cuidados que sean posibles mientras llega el momento de su muerte natural.
    No nos dejemos engañar por un lenguaje maliciosamente estudiado para, no llamándolas por su nombre, presentar como aceptables realidades que son contra la ley natural, que es ley de Dios.

    • Bioetica 3 el aborto

    1. 1. B I O É T I C A Orientado por el Pbro. Jorge Luis Toro R.Orientado por el Pbro. Jorge Luis Toro R. Universidad Católica de PereiraUniversidad Católica de Pereira DIPLOMADO EN BIOÉTICADIPLOMADO EN BIOÉTICA UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE PEREIRA BIOÉTICA: ÉTICA DE LA VIDA Orientado por: Pbro. Jorge Luis Toro R
    2. 2. El abortoEl aborto
    3. 3. 17/04/1717/04/17
    4. 4. 17/04/1717/04/17
    5. 5. ¿Tu estás a favor del aborto? R/ Si Tu no sabes lo que estás diciendo...
    6. 6. La palabra ‘feto’, hace que pensemos que en el vientre de la mujer no existe un bebe, sino solamente un “músculo” deforme, o una cosa cualquiera... Mas en el momento de la ‘concepción’, ya existe una vida independiente en el cuerpo de la madre. Ya existe un alma, un ser humano que está creciendo...
    7. 7. 17/04/17 • Durante todo el embarazo, todo lo que hace la madre o siente tiene influencia en el bebé. El bebe percibe todo, y en algunos meses de gestación, hasta reconoce la voz de la madre y del padre también.
    8. 8. Las personas preguntan: ‘Pero, ¿y si el embarazo es de riesgo?’ Sabemos muy bien que cualquiera padre o madre, en un momento de atraco o secuestro, preferiría morir en el lugar de su hijo, dando su vida por él... ¿O preferiría que lo matasen?
    9. 9. 17/04/17 • “¿O si el embarazo fuera ocasionado por una violación?” • ¡Un crimen no justifica otro! Cualquiera que fuese la hipótesis el “aborto provocado” es un ¡ASESINATO!
    10. 10. Lo que tu verás ahora, no es una broma... Son hechos reales, fotos verdaderas... ¡Escenas chocantes! Tu verás que no sabias toda la verdad sobre el aborto...
    11. 11. El (o ella) nada en el líquido amniótico. Ya se puede sacar un electrocardiograma. A partir de esa fase, todos los sistemas del organismo ya funcionan: respira, digiere, traga, orina. Piececitos perfectos muestran que el cuerpecito del bebe ya está completamente formado. La vida humana de 8 a 10 semanas...
    12. 12. Vida humana de 10 a 14 semanas. La foto muestra partes del cuerpo ya formado. En este método, el cuerpo del bebe es despedazado y los pedazos son aspirados. Aborto: método ‘aspiración’
    13. 13. Vida humana de 19 semanas. La inyección del líquido salado envenena al bebé que lo traga. La piel se queda quemada por el elemento cáustico. El bebe sufre más de una hora y muere Aborto: ‘envenenamiento con sal’
    14. 14. Vida humana de 7 a 12 semanas. Un cuchillo quirúrgico, en forma de hoz, corta el cuerpo del bebe, que es retirado en pedazos. Aborto: ‘dilatación y corte’
    15. 15. Vida humana de 6 a 7 meses. El bebé es retirado vivo. Recibe una inyección para morir. Después es utilizado para experimentos o vendido a industrias de cosméticos, para la fabricación de productos de belleza a base de ‘colágeno’. Aborto: ‘Histerotomía (cesárea)’
    16. 16. “Antes que te formase en el vientre te conocí, y antes que nacieses te santifiqué...” (Jer. 1.5) ¡Diga NO al aborto! ¡Diga SI a la VIDA!
    17. 17. 17/04/1717/04/17 Temas:Temas:  Más allá del término.Más allá del término.  El juicio de la Biblia.El juicio de la Biblia.  Los datos de la ciencia.Los datos de la ciencia.  La sociedad hoy.La sociedad hoy.  Taller: preguntémonosTaller: preguntémonos
    18. 18. 17/04/1717/04/17 Valores en Cuestión:Valores en Cuestión:  La interrupciónLa interrupción voluntaria delvoluntaria del embarazo no es unembarazo no es un mero hecho técnico,mero hecho técnico, sino que tiene quesino que tiene que ver con los valoresver con los valores fundamentales de lafundamentales de la convivencia humanaconvivencia humana..
    19. 19. 17/04/1717/04/17  Para el cristianoPara el cristiano la dignidad de lala dignidad de la vida humana esvida humana es un valorun valor indisponible aindisponible a tener en cuentatener en cuenta desde el estadiodesde el estadio nacientenaciente «concepción, a«concepción, a estadio terminal»estadio terminal»
    20. 20. 17/04/1717/04/17 «Dios ama al«Dios ama al hombre,hombre, lo conoce ylo conoce y escruta su caminoescruta su camino desde la vidadesde la vida prenatal».prenatal».
    21. 21. 17/04/1717/04/17 La ciencia evidenciaLa ciencia evidencia que cada vidaque cada vida naciente se encuentranaciente se encuentra de frente a unade frente a una realidad que tiene yarealidad que tiene ya presente en códigopresente en código todas las sucesivastodas las sucesivas potencialidades depotencialidades de desarrollodesarrollo (Genoma humano).(Genoma humano).
    22. 22. 17/04/1717/04/17 El aborto voluntario de un “fetoEl aborto voluntario de un “feto malformado” es la eliminación de unamalformado” es la eliminación de una vida humana.vida humana.
    23. 23. 17/04/1717/04/17 El aborto voluntario y provocado es deEl aborto voluntario y provocado es de por si, siempre un mal, pero no todaspor si, siempre un mal, pero no todas las mujeres son subjetivamentelas mujeres son subjetivamente responsables.responsables.
    24. 24. 17/04/1717/04/17 1. Más allá del término.1. Más allá del término. Hoy el término “Hoy el término “InterrupciónInterrupción del embarazodel embarazo” va” va sustituyendo cada vez mássustituyendo cada vez más aquel clásico de “aquel clásico de “abortoaborto”.”. El primero indica elEl primero indica el hecho simplementehecho simplemente quirúrgico, el segundoquirúrgico, el segundo tiene un significadotiene un significado ÉTICO Y MORAL.ÉTICO Y MORAL.
    25. 25. 17/04/1717/04/17 Nuestra sociedadNuestra sociedad prefiere siempreprefiere siempre más los términos demás los términos de carácter general,carácter general, evitandoevitando expresiones queexpresiones que hagan referenciahagan referencia directa adirecta a significados,significados, sobretodo desobretodo de naturaleza moral.naturaleza moral.
    26. 26. 17/04/1717/04/17 El “aborto” o mal denominado: “interrupción del embarazo” al cual haré referencia es aquel procurado y querido, no considerando el aborto espontáneo, no causado por la intervención humana, ni aquel debido a causas patológicas de la mujer.
    27. 27. 17/04/1717/04/17 No se puede olvidar que el “aborto”, desde el punto de vista ético y moral, es visto generalmente en modo negativo. La vida es considerada un bien en sí mismo. Digna de ser vivida, y el nacimiento de un nuevo hijo alegra la familia y enriquece la sociedad.
    28. 28. 17/04/1717/04/17 La historia más antigua documenta laLa historia más antigua documenta la presencia del aborto procurado, con elpresencia del aborto procurado, con el agravante de medios mecánicos rudime-agravante de medios mecánicos rudime- ntarios para la expulsión del feto, o conntarios para la expulsión del feto, o con sustancias químicas preparadas consustancias químicas preparadas con plantas medicinales con fines abortivos.plantas medicinales con fines abortivos.
    29. 29. 17/04/1717/04/17 El documento más antiguo de ética biomédica es el Juramento Hipocrático (IV-V siglo a.C.). Se pronuncia contrariamente al aborto voluntario, diciendo: “No suministraré a una mujer un brebaje abortivo”. Juramento hipocrático “No suministraré a una mujer un brebaje abortivo”.
    30. 30. 17/04/1717/04/17 Hipócrates, médicoHipócrates, médico griego, ciertamentegriego, ciertamente conocía la existenciaconocía la existencia de la práctica abortivade la práctica abortiva en la sociedad de suen la sociedad de su tiempo, es por estotiempo, es por esto que en su modoque en su modo nuevo de practicar lanuevo de practicar la medicina lo lleva amedicina lo lleva a una valoración éticauna valoración ética de exclusión delde exclusión del abortoabortoHipócrates (c. 460-c. 377 a.C.)
    31. 31. 17/04/1717/04/17 La medicina hipocrática es la medicina delLa medicina hipocrática es la medicina del respeto de la calidad y de la dignidad de la vidarespeto de la calidad y de la dignidad de la vida naciente. Con Hipócrates se pasa de una visiónnaciente. Con Hipócrates se pasa de una visión mágica y ritual de la medicina, que no valorabamágica y ritual de la medicina, que no valoraba adecuadamente el rigor metodológico, a unaadecuadamente el rigor metodológico, a una visión que funda la práctica médica sobre datosvisión que funda la práctica médica sobre datos que hoy diríamos de ciencia u conciencia.que hoy diríamos de ciencia u conciencia.
    32. 32. 17/04/1717/04/17 2. El juicio de la Biblia.2. El juicio de la Biblia. El hebraísmo lee la problemática del aborto voluntario a partir de la experiencia vivida de un Dios salvador, que libera a Israel y lo ha conducido a una vida nueva. Es el Dios creador que lo ama desde el vientre materno y lo llama a ser su signo profético en la historia.
    33. 33. 17/04/1717/04/17 Ahora que toma forma en el seno materno, el hombre es visto por los ojos de Dios y todo es escrito en su libro, y sus días son contados cuando aún no había nacido (Sal 139, 13-16):
    34. 34. 17/04/1717/04/17 “Tu formaste mis entrañas, me tejiste en el seno materno. Te doy gracias porque eres prodigioso: soy un misterio, misteriosa obra tuya; y tú me conoces hasta el fondo, no se te oculta mi osamenta. Cuando en lo oculto era formado, entretejido en lo profundo de la tierra, tus ojos veían mi ser informe. En tu libro estaban escritos todos mis días, ya planeados, antes de llegar el primero.”
    35. 35. 17/04/1717/04/17 Dios ama al hombre, loDios ama al hombre, lo conoce y escruta suconoce y escruta su camino desde el iniciocamino desde el inicio de la vida prenatal,de la vida prenatal, entonces lo consagraentonces lo consagra desde el seno maternodesde el seno materno y lo llama para quey lo llama para que esté a su servicio (Jeresté a su servicio (Jer 1,5):1,5): ““Antes de formarte enAntes de formarte en el vientre te elegí,el vientre te elegí, antes de salir del senoantes de salir del seno materno te consagré ymaterno te consagré y te nombré profeta dete nombré profeta de
    36. 36. 17/04/1717/04/17 Es Dios el artífice mismo de la vida, como lo indica la madre de los macabeos (2 Mac. 7,22-23): “Yo no sé cómo ustedes aparecieron en mis entrañas; no fui yo la que les dio el espíritu y la vida, ni la que ordenó armoniosamente los miembros de su cuerpo. Fue el Creador del universo, el que modela la raza humana y determina el origen de todo”.
    37. 37. 17/04/1717/04/17 Y así aunque nos diceY así aunque nos dice Job:Job: ““¿No me forraste de¿No me forraste de carne y piel? ¿No mecarne y piel? ¿No me tejiste de huesos ytejiste de huesos y tendones?tendones?”” (Job 10,11).(Job 10,11). Por esto en IsraelPor esto en Israel (como en otros pueblos(como en otros pueblos antiguos), asesinar elantiguos), asesinar el feto o la mujer enfeto o la mujer en embarazo eraembarazo era gravemente sancionado.gravemente sancionado. JobJob
    38. 38. 17/04/1717/04/17 El cristianismo, siguiendo la tradición de Israel, contempla con amor la vida naciente. Así, los “Evangelios de la infancia”, elogian la vida prenatal e indican el nacimiento de Juan el Bautista y de Jesús Cristo como lugar en el cual se manifiesta la profecía de la historia de la salvación. V. María, Juan el Bautista y El Niño Jesús
    39. 39. 17/04/1717/04/17 El fruto de laEl fruto de la concepción esconcepción es ya, en víaya, en vía prenatal, lugarprenatal, lugar de encuentro ade encuentro a de acogidade acogida (María e Isabel);(María e Isabel); Juan exulta en elJuan exulta en el vientre de lavientre de la madre por lamadre por la presencia depresencia de otro niño, Jesús,otro niño, Jesús, en el vientre deen el vientre de María.María.
    40. 40. 17/04/1717/04/17 Todo el mensaje de Cristo es un mensaje de amor por la vida pequeña e indefensa, por los niños a los cuales es revelado el Reino de Dios. Así, la primera comunidad cristiana (libro de la Didajé) han condenado el aborto voluntario como pecado “abominable”.
    41. 41. 17/04/1717/04/17 Juan Pablo II, en EV.57 dijo:Juan Pablo II, en EV.57 dijo: “Confirmo que el asesinato“Confirmo que el asesinato directo y voluntario de un serdirecto y voluntario de un ser humano inocente es siemprehumano inocente es siempre gravemente inmoral. Talgravemente inmoral. Tal doctrina, fundada en aquelladoctrina, fundada en aquella ley no escrita que cadaley no escrita que cada hombre, a la luz de la razónhombre, a la luz de la razón encuentra en el propioencuentra en el propio corazóncorazón (Cf. Rom 2,14-15)(Cf. Rom 2,14-15), es, es reafirmada por la Sagradareafirmada por la Sagrada Escritura, transmitida por laEscritura, transmitida por la Tradición de la Iglesia yTradición de la Iglesia y enseñada por el Magisterio”enseñada por el Magisterio”
    42. 42. 17/04/1717/04/17 3. Los datos de la ciencia.3. Los datos de la ciencia. Hoy la genética pone en evidencia que laHoy la genética pone en evidencia que la formación del cigoto se forma un ser con suformación del cigoto se forma un ser con su precisopreciso genoma humanogenoma humano que tiene las siguientesque tiene las siguientes características:características: Cigoto: célula que se forma de la unión del óvulo con el espermatozoide, es por tanto un embrión en fase unicelular, de diámetro 0,1 mm., con todo su patrimonio genético estructurado.
    43. 43. 17/04/1717/04/17 El embriónEl embrión unicelular ounicelular o CIGOTO, esCIGOTO, es absolutamenteabsolutamente único eúnico e irrepetibleirrepetible,, o sea que cadao sea que cada embrión singularembrión singular no tiene ningunano tiene ninguna posibilidadposibilidad estadística de serestadística de ser reproducido.reproducido.
    44. 44. 17/04/1717/04/17 Tiene una precisaTiene una precisa individualidadindividualidad somáticasomática, o sea que, o sea que nos encontramos denos encontramos de frente a una entidadfrente a una entidad biológica que tiene subiológica que tiene su precisaprecisa “individualidad”“individualidad” corporal biencorporal bien reconocible al análisisreconocible al análisis del genetista que lodel genetista que lo observa.observa.
    45. 45. 17/04/1717/04/17 Presenta la así llamadaPresenta la así llamada ley ontogénicaley ontogénica dede desarrollo, por esta ley,desarrollo, por esta ley, todo lo que el embrióntodo lo que el embrión desde aquel momentodesde aquel momento es y en adelante será,es y en adelante será, está ya codificado yestá ya codificado y escrito en su genomaescrito en su genoma humano. Estoshumano. Estos elementos de la cienciaelementos de la ciencia generalmente no songeneralmente no son puestos en discusión.puestos en discusión.
    46. 46. 17/04/1717/04/17 Todavía, algunosTodavía, algunos conveniosconvenios internacionales hablaninternacionales hablan del “pre-embrión”,del “pre-embrión”, afirman que elafirman que el embrión es vidaembrión es vida humana solo a partirhumana solo a partir del día 14º - 16º de ladel día 14º - 16º de la concepción, cuandoconcepción, cuando se forma la asíse forma la así llamada “estríallamada “estría primitiva”, o sea, elprimitiva”, o sea, el primer esbozo deprimer esbozo de células del cerebro.células del cerebro.
    47. 47. 17/04/1717/04/17 De hecho, dicen, queDe hecho, dicen, que antes de la formaciónantes de la formación de la estría primitivade la estría primitiva puede darse el casopuede darse el caso que se formen másque se formen más embriones (un embriónembriones (un embrión puede dar origen a dospuede dar origen a dos gemelos idénticos), ygemelos idénticos), y porque una vida paraporque una vida para ser humana debe serser humana debe ser individual, por tanto,individual, por tanto, antes del período de laantes del período de la estría primitiva no seríaestría primitiva no sería vida humanavida humana
    48. 48. 17/04/1717/04/17 Este argumento todavía no parece justificar el aborto, porque del hecho que de un embrión puedan nacer dos embriones no disminuye el sentido de responsabilidad moral en relación con aquellos embriones, mas bien aumenta la responsabilidad.
    49. 49. 17/04/1717/04/17 No me parece justificadoNo me parece justificado hablar, de “pre-embrión”hablar, de “pre-embrión” o de “embrión eno de “embrión en potencia”, porque estapotencia”, porque esta terminología típicamenteterminología típicamente filosófica no es científi-filosófica no es científi- camente adaptada alcamente adaptada al embrión que es ya en suembrión que es ya en su genoma (aunque estégenoma (aunque esté “en códigos”) todo lo que“en códigos”) todo lo que es: “en potencia” no eses: “en potencia” no es solo embrión (es vidasolo embrión (es vida humana), que se estáhumana), que se está desarrollando.desarrollando.
    50. 50. 17/04/1717/04/17 Es por tanto correcto pensar que un embrión precoz es ya una vida humana que tiene la enorme potencialidad de desarrollo ya presente en códigos (genoma humano). En este sentido, cada interrupción del embarazo, aunque precoz (antes de la 14ª -16ª semana) a través de la píldora del día después, es de tenerse éticamente incorrecta.
    51. 51. 17/04/1717/04/17 4. La sociedad hoy.4. La sociedad hoy. LasLas transformacionestransformaciones sociales y éticas desociales y éticas de nuestra sociedadnuestra sociedad han influidohan influido considerablementeconsiderablemente sobre elsobre el conocimiento moralconocimiento moral del aborto.del aborto.
    52. 52. 17/04/1717/04/17 La sociedad de hoy esLa sociedad de hoy es una sociedad siempre másuna sociedad siempre más violenta, una mentalidadviolenta, una mentalidad en contra de la vida,en contra de la vida, la práctica del abortola práctica del aborto clandestino, la mujer y laclandestino, la mujer y la reivindicación de unreivindicación de un “derecho al aborto”, a“derecho al aborto”, a dirigirse personalmentedirigirse personalmente el embarazo, la noel embarazo, la no aceptación del niño noaceptación del niño no deseado o del fetodeseado o del feto malformado han cambiadomalformado han cambiado fuertemente la prospectivafuertemente la prospectiva sobre el sentido del aborto.sobre el sentido del aborto.
    53. 53. 17/04/1717/04/17 La sociedad de hoy esLa sociedad de hoy es propensa a conceder elpropensa a conceder el derecho de decisión a laderecho de decisión a la gestante (aunque cuandogestante (aunque cuando es menor), de considerares menor), de considerar el embarazo como unel embarazo como un problema individual de laproblema individual de la mujer, sin la adecuadamujer, sin la adecuada implicación del hombre,implicación del hombre, y casi como si sey casi como si se tratase de una entre tantastratase de una entre tantas intervenciones posiblesintervenciones posibles sobre el cuerpo.sobre el cuerpo.
    54. 54. 17/04/1717/04/17 Desdichadamente son conocidas lasDesdichadamente son conocidas las consecuencias del aborto, no solo sobre elconsecuencias del aborto, no solo sobre el cuerpo, sino sobre todo, sobre la psicologíacuerpo, sino sobre todo, sobre la psicología de la mujer.de la mujer.
    55. 55. 17/04/1717/04/17 El caso del abortoEl caso del aborto “terapéutico” para“terapéutico” para salvar la vida desalvar la vida de la madre es unla madre es un problema que hoy,problema que hoy, gracias a lasgracias a las nuevasnuevas tecnologíastecnologías biomédicas, sebiomédicas, se pone raramente.pone raramente.
    56. 56. 17/04/1717/04/17 En caso, porEn caso, por ejemplo deejemplo de embarazosembarazos extra uterinosextra uterinos (ectópicos) es(ectópicos) es posible removerposible remover el embrión yel embrión y llevarlo al útero.llevarlo al útero.
    57. 57. 17/04/1717/04/17  Diverso es el caso deDiverso es el caso de los fetos malformados.los fetos malformados. Un sentido deUn sentido de ““piedadpiedad” por estas” por estas criaturas, a vecescriaturas, a veces juzgados (infelices),juzgados (infelices), y la nueva concienciay la nueva conciencia social del bienestar ysocial del bienestar y de la calidad de la vidade la calidad de la vida influyeninfluyen considerablemente enconsiderablemente en la valoración moralla valoración moral
    58. 58. 17/04/1717/04/17  Juega un fuerte papelJuega un fuerte papel el componente emotivoel componente emotivo de la madre y de lade la madre y de la familia y el sentido defamilia y el sentido de sufrimiento que elsufrimiento que el nacimiento de un niñonacimiento de un niño malformado podrámalformado podrá conllevar aunque paraconllevar aunque para la familia, también parala familia, también para la sociedad (costosla sociedad (costos sanitarios).sanitarios).  El sufrimiento seríaEl sufrimiento sería entonces del niño, de laentonces del niño, de la familia y de lafamilia y de la sociedad.sociedad.
    59. 59. 17/04/1717/04/17 Si ninguno de nosotrosSi ninguno de nosotros justificaría el asesinatojustificaría el asesinato de niños ya nacidos yde niños ya nacidos y que, a continuaciónque, a continuación debido adebido a enfermedades oenfermedades o accidentes sufriesenaccidentes sufriesen una incapacidad, poruna incapacidad, por las mismas razones nolas mismas razones no deberíamos admitir eldeberíamos admitir el aborto de fetosaborto de fetos malformados.malformados.
    60. 60. 17/04/1717/04/17 De otra parte en la sociedad a veces esDe otra parte en la sociedad a veces es paradójica la protección de la diversidad y deparadójica la protección de la diversidad y de los incapacitados, la reinserción social dellos incapacitados, la reinserción social del diverso a través de la destrucción de las barrerasdiverso a través de la destrucción de las barreras arquitectónicas, y después no proteger la mismaarquitectónicas, y después no proteger la misma diversidad a nivel prenatal.diversidad a nivel prenatal.
    61. 61. 17/04/1717/04/17 El Aborto triste realidadEl Aborto triste realidad Advertencia:Advertencia: Las imágenes queLas imágenes que siguen son fotossiguen son fotos reales o gráficosreales o gráficos de abortosde abortos provocados yprovocados y pueden afectarpueden afectar su sensibilidad.su sensibilidad.
    62. 62. 17/04/1717/04/17 Aborto por operación cesárea: Esta bebita de 24 semanas fue arrancada del vientre materno mediante una operación cesárea. Es el mismo procedimiento que se utiliza para partos por cesárea, solo que en este caso se deja morir al niño.
    63. 63. 17/04/1717/04/17 Aborto por envenenamiento salino; Este bebé de 19 semanas murió envenenado y quemado por una solución salina altamente concentrada introducida en el líquido amniótico de la madre.
    64. 64. 17/04/1717/04/17 Aborto por succión:Aborto por succión: Este bebé de 8 semanasEste bebé de 8 semanas fue asesinado mediante una potente aspiradorafue asesinado mediante una potente aspiradora que lo destrozó completamente.que lo destrozó completamente.
    65. 65. 17/04/1717/04/17 En este otro aborto por succión de un bebéEn este otro aborto por succión de un bebé de 10 semanas es posible ver claramentede 10 semanas es posible ver claramente sus pequeños miembros destrozados luegosus pequeños miembros destrozados luego de pasar por el tubo de la aspiradora.de pasar por el tubo de la aspiradora.
    66. 66. 17/04/1717/04/17 Aborto por dilatación y curetaje:Aborto por dilatación y curetaje: Este bebé fueEste bebé fue destrozado con un filudo cuchillo curvo (cureta)destrozado con un filudo cuchillo curvo (cureta) mientras se encontraba en el vientre materno. Semientras se encontraba en el vientre materno. Se debe juntar las piezas del bebé para asegurardebe juntar las piezas del bebé para asegurar que ha sido extraído totalmente.que ha sido extraído totalmente.
    67. 67. 17/04/1717/04/17 Aborto por parto parcial:Aborto por parto parcial: El aborto por partoEl aborto por parto parcial comienza cuando el doctor toma conparcial comienza cuando el doctor toma con unas pinzas al bebé dentro del vientre materno.unas pinzas al bebé dentro del vientre materno.
    68. 68. 17/04/1717/04/17 Cuando los pies del bebé están fuera del útero,Cuando los pies del bebé están fuera del útero, el abortista lo toma con sus manos y lo saca,el abortista lo toma con sus manos y lo saca, como si se tratara de un parto natural, perocomo si se tratara de un parto natural, pero asegurándose que salga por los pies.asegurándose que salga por los pies.
    69. 69. 17/04/1717/04/17 Cuando el bebé tiene el cuerpo fuera pero suCuando el bebé tiene el cuerpo fuera pero su cabeza está aún dentro del vientre materno, elcabeza está aún dentro del vientre materno, el abortista le atraviesa la nuca con unas tijeras.abortista le atraviesa la nuca con unas tijeras.
    70. 70. 17/04/1717/04/17 El crimen culmina cuando el abortista, medianteEl crimen culmina cuando el abortista, mediante una sonda, succiona la masa encefálica del bebéuna sonda, succiona la masa encefálica del bebé que, durante todo el proceso, ha estado agitandoque, durante todo el proceso, ha estado agitando su pequeño cuerpo para defenderse.su pequeño cuerpo para defenderse.
    71. 71. 17/04/1717/04/17 Criaturas abortadas en el primer trimestre del embarazo por el método de succión Criatura abortada a las 7 semanas de concebida. Su cuerpecito tenía menos de 2 pulg. de largo.
    72. 72. 17/04/1717/04/17 Aborto a las 8 semanas. La cruz tiene dos pulgadas y media de alto.
    73. 73. 17/04/1717/04/17Gemelos abortados a las 12 semanas.
    74. 74. 17/04/1717/04/17 El dedito pulgar de este bebé abortado a las 14 semanas de concebido, está extendido, como si estuviera señalando al abortista que lo mató.
    75. 75. 17/04/1717/04/17 Este bebé afro-americano tenía 20 semanas (5 meses) de concebido. La parte de atrás de su cráneo quedó destrozada y le falta la mandíbula inferior.
    76. 76. 17/04/1717/04/17 22 semanas
    77. 77. 17/04/1717/04/17 Otras inocentes criaturas que murieron abortadas en las últimas etapas del embarazo, debido a la legalización del aborto
    78. 78. 17/04/1717/04/17 Este varoncito de más de seis meses de concebido fue abortado legalmente por el método de aborto salino. Se pueden apreciar las quemaduras que le ocasionó la sal. Este método es extremadamente doloroso para la criatura que es abortada y muy peligroso para su mamá
    79. 79. 17/04/1717/04/17 Esta criatura abortada por el método de la sonda, es una de las víctimas del aborto
    80. 80. 17/04/1717/04/17
    81. 81. 17/04/1717/04/17
    82. 82. 17/04/1717/04/17
    83. 83. 17/04/1717/04/17
    84. 84. 17/04/1717/04/17
    85. 85. 17/04/1717/04/17
    86. 86. 17/04/1717/04/17
    87. 87. 17/04/1717/04/17 5. Taller: preguntémonos5. Taller: preguntémonos ¿Es el aborto es una¿Es el aborto es una simple interrupciónsimple interrupción técnica del embarazotécnica del embarazo o conlleva problemaso conlleva problemas éticos significativoséticos significativos sobre el hombre, lasobre el hombre, la pareja y la sociedad?pareja y la sociedad?
    88. 88. 17/04/1717/04/17 *¿Si el hombre no puede*¿Si el hombre no puede disponer de la vida humanadisponer de la vida humana en general, vale esto aunqueen general, vale esto aunque para la vida naciente?para la vida naciente? *¿La defensa de la vida*¿La defensa de la vida naciente es tarea solo de lanaciente es tarea solo de la madre que lleva en elmadre que lleva en el vientre al niño o es tareavientre al niño o es tarea de la pareja?de la pareja? *¿Se dan limites al “derecho*¿Se dan limites al “derecho de aborto”, en una sociedadde aborto”, en una sociedad pluralista?pluralista?
    89. 89. 17/04/1717/04/17 Próxima LecciónPróxima Lección La procreación asistida:La procreación asistida: Reflexiones para la pareja cristiana.Reflexiones para la pareja cristiana.

    ×