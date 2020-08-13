Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PENCUCIAN SECARA MANUAL Proses pencucian pakaian sering dikenal dengan binatu atau laundry. Proses pencucian manual dilaku...
maksud agar bisa bahan pembersih berikut kotorannya benar-benar hanyut. Ciri air pembilasan yang baik adalah bila sudah be...
PENCUCIAN SECARA MEKANIKAL 1. Proses pencucian biasa (laundry) Sama halnya dengan pencucian manual, bedanya pencucian ini ...
4. Potong potong label 1.5cm sampai 2 cm tergantung kebutuhan. 5. Tembakan label yang sudah dinamai atau diberi kode pada ...
a. Masukkan cucian pada mesin cuci b. Tutup pintu mesin cuci, buka kran air c. Hidupkan mesin, atur suhu air sesuai dengan...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

SOP Marking Guest Laundry

17 views

Published on

SOP Marking Guest Laundry

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

SOP Marking Guest Laundry

  1. 1. PENCUCIAN SECARA MANUAL Proses pencucian pakaian sering dikenal dengan binatu atau laundry. Proses pencucian manual dilakukan secara berurutan seperti di bawah ini : 1. Pembasahan Dalam proses ini cucian dibasahi dengan tujuan menghanyutkan kotoran yang menempel pada cucian dan agar terlepas dari tekstil. Proses ini sering disebut dengan (wetting), penghilangan kotoran pada bagian tertentu (pre washing/ soaking) 2. Proses penghilangan noda pada cucian Dapat dilakukan pada saat pre washing, sekaligus menghilangkan kotoran yang tebal pada bagian-bagian tertentu. Prosedurnya :  Siapkan cucian yang akan dihilangkan nodanya  Basahi cucian dan teteskan bahan pembersih noda pada bagian noda yang akan dibersihkan.  Biarkan sesaat dan sikat perlahan-lahan sampai noda hilang  Bilas menggunakan air bersih, baru lanjutkan proses pencucian 3. Pencucian (washing) Dalam proses ini ditambahkan bahan pencuci, baik yang berupa sabun atau diterjen pada cucuan. Untuk mempercepat reaksi bahan pencuci terhadap cucian biasanya bahan pencuci dibantu dengan sikat tangan atau dibanting-banting pada batu atau papan. 4. Pembilasan (rinsing) Setelah proses pencucian dimana kotoran pada pakaian beraksi dengan bahan pencuci maka selanjutnya kotoran dihanyutkan dalam proses pembilasan. Biasanay proses ini dalakukan 3x dengan
  2. 2. maksud agar bisa bahan pembersih berikut kotorannya benar-benar hanyut. Ciri air pembilasan yang baik adalah bila sudah bening warnanya. Proses ini akan berlangsung sekitar 15 menit. 5. Pemerasan (extarcting) Dalam proses ini air dikeluarkan dari cucian agar kadar air pada cucian berkurang. Umumnya secara manual dilaksanakan dengan memeras. Makin sedikit kadar air pada cucian makin sebentar proses pemanasan yang di perlukan untuk pengeringan. 6. Pengeringan (drying) Pada proses ini terjadi penguapan kadar air pada cucain baik dengan dianginkan atau dijemur pada panas matahari. 7. Penyetrikaan dan pengepakkan (pressing dan packing) Sebelum melakukan penyetrikaan sebaiknya dilakukan pemeriksaan terlebih dahulu untuk memastikan apakah sudah benar-benar bersih. Lembabkanlah cucian yang akan disetrika dan mulailah dengan menyetrika. Menyetrika dilakukan dari luar ke dalam. Pakaian yang sudah selesai disetrika dilipat. Lipatannya harus rapi dan pembungkusannya harus rapi pula dan dilengkapi dengan laundry list. Demikian juga pakaian yang digantung, letakkan secara benar dengan menggunakan hanger
  3. 3. PENCUCIAN SECARA MEKANIKAL 1. Proses pencucian biasa (laundry) Sama halnya dengan pencucian manual, bedanya pencucian ini sebagian besar dilakukan oleh mesin. Tahapan-tahapan yang dilakukan oleh peugas di laundry pada saat menangani pencucian pakaian tamu/ lena hotel adalah sebagai berikut : a. Pemberian identitas (marking) Setelah cucian di cek oleh checker selanjutnya diserahkan kepada marker untuk diberi kode. Pemberian kode pada cucian tamu ada beberapa cara, yaitu manual dan makinal. Secara manual menggunakan sepidol, kain, peniti. Sedangkan yang makinal menggunakan mesin pembuat tanda (marking machine). Pemberian identitas dapat dilakukan dengan menggunakan :  Nomor kamar tamu  Hari dan no urut  Warna kain  Hari, tanggal, no kamar Secara manual pada kain akan ditulis kode seperti di atas dan dengan peniti akan dipasangkan pada salah satu sudut cucian. Secara makinal pada mesin sudah tercetakinformasi yang digunakan sehingga cucian tinggal memasukkan pada mesin dan setelah di cap pada cucianakan nampak kode cucian yang di inginkan. Syarat-syarat yang harus diperhatikan pada saat memberi identitas adalah :  Mudah diterima  Tidak merusak pakaian  Tidak terlihat Perlengkapan marking: Tag gun Pita label Tag pin Label Marker untuk menandai Cucian Laundry Kiloan Marker. Penanda pakaian cuci di usaha Laundry, agar cucian tidak tertukar. Digunakan dengan alat bantuan TAG GUN dan TAG PIN bahan tipis seperti kertas anti air dan tahan panas. Untuk cara pemakaian tag gun sangat mudah. 1. Siapkan Perlengkapan , Tag Gun, Tag Pin, dan Label Marker laundry sebagai penanda 2. Bila jarum pada tag gun belum terpasang, pasang terlebih dahulu dengan membuka kunci jarum menghadap kedepan kemudian masukan jarum sesuai relnya dan kunci. 3. Masukan Tag Pin pada tag gun, ikuti relnya.
  4. 4. 4. Potong potong label 1.5cm sampai 2 cm tergantung kebutuhan. 5. Tembakan label yang sudah dinamai atau diberi kode pada pakaian. b. Pre-washing Setelah cucian diberi tanda apabila ada nodanya maka perlu dilakkukakn penghitungan noda. Prosedurnya adalah :  Isi container vacum  Semprot noda tersebut dengan menginjak handle steam dan biarkan bahan bekerja setelah noda hilang maka lanjutkan dengan pre-washing yang bertujuan menghilangkan kotoran pada bagian- bagian tertentu yang tidak bisa hiilang dengan menggunakan mesin cuci. Selanjutnya cucian dimasukkan dalam mesin cuci, akan terjadi pembasahan yang bertujuan melarutkan kotoran agar terlepas dari serrat pakaian. Apa bila cucian memerlukan penghilang noda maka sebelumnya noda dihilangkan terlebih dahulu. Selain itu memasukkan cucian harus sesuai dengan kapasitas mesin cuci. c. Pencucian (washing) Pada proses ini cucian diambah dengan bahan pencuci sesuai dengan aturan yang telah ditentukan. Proses washing berlangsung secara otomatis juga disusul dengan pembilasan yang berlangsung tiga kali. Pembilasan pertama bertujuan menghanyutkan kotoran serta busa diterjen yang terjadi pada proses pencucian. Pada pembilasan kedua maka dibutuhkan sour agar cucian tidak terpengaruh oleh bahan pencuci yang di pakai juga menetralisir pengaruh air. Pembilasan ketiga memasukkan softener untuk melembutkan dan mengharumkan pakaian. d. Proses pemerasan (extracting) Proses ini kadangkala ada yang menyatu dengan washing machine, tetapi ada pula yang terpisah dengan menggunakan extractor machine. Dalam proses ini terjadi pemerrasan cucian setelah proses pembilasan ketiga berakhir. Getaran yag ditimbulkan mesin ini keras bahkan sampai tampak goyang. Cucian yang diperas dengan mesin ini akan menjadi lembab. Proses ini kkurang lebih 5 menit. e. Proses pengeringan (drying) Proses ini terjadi setelah proses pemerasan, dan dalam mesin tersendiri. Setelah diperas cucian dipisahkan berdasarkan tebal tipisnya agar keringnya dapat bersama-sama. Hal-hal yang perlu diperhatikan dalam proses pengeringan ini adalah penyesuaian panas yang diberikan terhadap cucian sehingga cucian tidak akan mengalami kerusakan (hangus). f. Proses penyetrikaan (pressing) Proses ini yang paling awal ditentukan adalah bahan yang akan disetrika. Apabila jenis lena berbentuk lembaraan maka mesin yang digunakan adalah flat roll ironner. Cara kerja mesin ini adalah lena dibuka lalu ujungnya dimasukkan ke dalam mesin yang akan berputar untuk melicinkan permukaan lena yang disetrika oleh roll. Jika yang akan disetrika adalah pakaian jenis strika yang akan digunakan adalah steam press. Pelicinan permukaan pakaian tersebut disebabkan oleh adanya uap yang dialirkan dari atas dan bawah pada saat menyetrika. Jadi saat menyetrika kedua permukaan harus benar-benar rata. Mesin suzi-q berupa setengah badan yang penuh lubang dari sini uap mengalir, maka yang disetrika dengan menggunakan mesin ini hanya baju atau jas saja, lengannya masih harus disetrika dengan menggunakan mesin lain. 6. Cara pengoprasian mesin cuci
  5. 5. a. Masukkan cucian pada mesin cuci b. Tutup pintu mesin cuci, buka kran air c. Hidupkan mesin, atur suhu air sesuai dengan petunjuk penggunaan mesin d. Isi countainer dengan bahan pencuci e. Biarkan mesin bekerja sampai proses pembilasan pertama f. Pada proses pembilasan ke 2 tambahkan sour g. Pada proses pembilasan ke 3 masukkan pelembut h. Biarkan beberapa saat sampai mesin melakukan spin atau final spin (pemerasan) i. Tunggu sampai lamu control padam j. Buka pintu dan keluarkan cucian pindahkan ke mesin pemeras bila dalam mesin tersebut tidak ada pemerasnya k. Setelah itu lanjutkan ke tahap pengeringan

×