Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Exposición 10 : "Excel: Combinar celdas, tablas y gráficas Excel: Filtros, Filtros Personalizados, Filtros Avanzados. Exce...
INTRODUCCION Excel es un programa del tipo Hoja de Cálculo que permite realizar operaciones con números organizados en una...
INDICE Filtre cuantos son de tipo A Filtre aquellos que sacaron nota entre 14 y 18 Filtre los que llevan por primera letra...
Filtre cuantos son de tipo A
Filtre aquellos que sacaron nota entre 14 y 18
Filtre los que llevan por primera letra del nombre, la letra A (si no hubiera, agregue estos)
Filtre los que llevan por primera letra del nombre la letra A o D (si no hubiera, agregue estos).
De un ejemplo libre de Filtro Avanzado.
● La característica básica de Excel es que la pantalla muestra una matriz en dos dimensiones (columnas y filas), gracias a...
 ¿Qué es Excel y para qué sirve? | Los 8 Usos más comunes de Excel [Internet]. Just EXW. [citado 27 de mayo de 2021]. Dis...
MUCHAS GRACIAS
Informatica sema 11 grupo 4 usmp
Informatica sema 11 grupo 4 usmp
Informatica sema 11 grupo 4 usmp
Informatica sema 11 grupo 4 usmp
Informatica sema 11 grupo 4 usmp
Informatica sema 11 grupo 4 usmp
Informatica sema 11 grupo 4 usmp
Informatica sema 11 grupo 4 usmp
Informatica sema 11 grupo 4 usmp
Informatica sema 11 grupo 4 usmp
Informatica sema 11 grupo 4 usmp
Informatica sema 11 grupo 4 usmp
Informatica sema 11 grupo 4 usmp
Informatica sema 11 grupo 4 usmp
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Internet
55 views
Jun. 10, 2021

Informatica sema 11 grupo 4 usmp

Este ppt trata sobre; "Excel: Combinar celdas, tablas y gráficas Excel: Filtros, Filtros Personalizados, Filtros Avanzados.  Excel: Tablas y Gráficos Dinámicos."

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
An Army of Davids: How Markets and Technology Empower Ordinary People to Beat Big Media, Big Government, and Other Goliaths Glenn Reynolds
(4/5)
Free
World Wide Mind: The Coming Integration of Humanity, Machines, and the Internet Michael Chorost
(4/5)
Free
Emergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities, and Software Steven Johnson
(4/5)
Free
Tubes: A Journey to the Center of the Internet Andrew Blum
(4/5)
Free
The Impulse Economy: Understanding Mobile Shoppers and What Makes Them Buy Gary Schwartz
(4.5/5)
Free
Hamlet's BlackBerry: A Practical Philosophy for Building a Good Life in the Digital Age William Powers
(4/5)
Free
In the Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, and Shapes Our Lives Steven Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Socialnomics: How Social Media Transforms the Way We Live and Do Business Erik Qualman
(3/5)
Free
The Nature of the Future: Dispatches from the Socialstructed World Marina Gorbis
(4/5)
Free
Public Parts: How Sharing in the Digital Age Improves the Way We Work and Live Jeff Jarvis
(3.5/5)
Free
Talking Back to Facebook: The Common Sense Guide to Raising Kids in the Digital Age James P. Steyer
(4.5/5)
Free
The Thank You Economy Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Blog Schmog: The Truth About What Blogs Can (and Can't) Do for Your Business Robert W. Bly
(4/5)
Free
The End of Business As Usual: Rewire the Way You Work to Succeed in the Consumer Revolution Brian Solis
(5/5)
Free
No Place to Hide: Edward Snowden, the NSA, and the U.S. Surveillance State Glenn Greenwald
(4.5/5)
Free
Bit by Bit: Social Research in the Digital Age Matthew J. Salganik
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Art of Social Media: Power Tips for Power Users Guy Kawasaki
(4/5)
Free
Kill All Normies: Online Culture Wars From 4Chan And Tumblr To Trump And The Alt-Right Angela Nagle
(4/5)
Free
Who Owns the Future? Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
Instagram for Business for Dummies: 2nd Edition Jenn Herman
(0/5)
Free
This Machine Kills Secrets: How Wikileakers, Cypherpunks, and Hacktivists Aim to Free the World's Information Andy Greenberg
(3/5)
Free
The Dark Net: Inside the Digital Underworld Jamie Bartlett
(3.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community that Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
Stop Checking Your Likes: Shake Off the Need for Approval and Live an Incredible Life Susie Moore
(4/5)
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
The Secret Life: Three True Stories of the Digital Age Andrew O'Hagan
(3/5)
Free
Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, and the World Don Tapscott
(3.5/5)
Free
Internet Riches: The Simple Money-Making Secrets of Online Millionaires Scott Fox
(4/5)
Free
Cyberwar: How Russian Hackers and Trolls Helped Elect a President—What We Don't, Can't, and Do Know Kathleen Hall Jamieson
(3/5)
Free
Hacker, Hoaxer, Whistleblower, Spy: The Many Faces of Anonymous Gabriella Coleman
(4/5)
Free
Cryptography: The Key to Digital Security, How It Works, and Why It Matters Keith Martin
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Informatica sema 11 grupo 4 usmp

  1. 1. Exposición 10 : "Excel: Combinar celdas, tablas y gráficas Excel: Filtros, Filtros Personalizados, Filtros Avanzados. Excel: Tablas y Gráficos Dinámicos." Curso: Informática I Docente: Gladys Paulina Castillo Castro Grupo: gcastilloc-02M13-4 Integrantes: ● Maria Fernanda Eulalia Guerrero Huaroc 2020225224 ● Lorena Adriana Levano Basto 2020225409 ● Mallely Alizon Villantoy Cabezas 2020208163 ● Augusto Alonso Wong Rodriguez 2020208178
  2. 2. INTRODUCCION Excel es un programa del tipo Hoja de Cálculo que permite realizar operaciones con números organizados en una cuadrícula. Es útil para realizar desde simples sumas hasta cálculos de préstamos hipotecarios. Pero en este trabajo nos centraremos en los filtros personalizados y avanzados.
  3. 3. INDICE Filtre cuantos son de tipo A Filtre aquellos que sacaron nota entre 14 y 18 Filtre los que llevan por primera letra del nombre, la letra A (si no hubiera, agregue estos) Filtre los que llevan por primera letra del nombre la letra A o D (si no hubiera, agregue estos). De un ejemplo libre de Filtro Avanzado.
  4. 4. Filtre cuantos son de tipo A
  5. 5. Filtre aquellos que sacaron nota entre 14 y 18
  6. 6. Filtre los que llevan por primera letra del nombre, la letra A (si no hubiera, agregue estos)
  7. 7. Filtre los que llevan por primera letra del nombre la letra A o D (si no hubiera, agregue estos).
  8. 8. De un ejemplo libre de Filtro Avanzado.
  9. 9. ● La característica básica de Excel es que la pantalla muestra una matriz en dos dimensiones (columnas y filas), gracias a esto podemos visualizar la hoja de cálculo con campos que se conocen como celdas, donde podemos añadir información y fórmulas ● Excel nos permite también, crear gráficos, existiendo una gran variedad de estos. Se puede también dar formato a los datos, pudiendo modificarlos, consiguiendo usar filtros y usar otras funciones avanzadas. ● Para los más expertos en Excel, existen los macros, que se emplean mediante un lenguaje de programación, con estos se pueden programar bases de datos, formularios, algoritmos, visitas web etc. CONCLUSIONES
  10. 10.  ¿Qué es Excel y para qué sirve? | Los 8 Usos más comunes de Excel [Internet]. Just EXW. [citado 27 de mayo de 2021]. Disponible en: https://es.justexw.com/que-es-excel-y-para-que- sirve.html  Microsoft Exel - Wordad [Internet]. Sites.google.com. [citado 27 de mayo de 2021]. Disponible en: https://sites.google.com/site/wordadexel/microsoft- exel  Qué es Excel y para qué sirve una hoja de cálculo • Excel Total [Internet]. Excel Total. [citado 27 de mayo de 2021]. Disponible en: https://exceltotal.com/que-es-excel/ Bibliografía
  11. 11. MUCHAS GRACIAS

×