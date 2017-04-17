1 JEFATURA DE ESCUELA DE INFANTERIA DE MARINA MARINA DE GUERRA DEL PERU DIRECCION GENERAL DE EDUCACIÓN DE MARINA SILABO I....
2 IV. UNIDADES DE COMPETENCIA N° 01 INSTRUCCION INDIVIDUAL DEL COMBATIENTE El alumno conocerá en forma correcta y apropiad...
3 1.8 Aplica las técnicas de la protección individual tiro en combate: Cubiertas, abrigos 1.10 Ejecuta diversas misiones i...
1 VI. ORGANIZACIÓN DE ACTIVIDADES Y CONTENIDOS Semana Elementos de Capacidad Actividades de Aprendizaje Contenidos Tareas ...
2 3ra Ejecutar las técnicas de protección individual para así realizar de manera eficiente diversas misiones individuales ...
1 V. METODOLOGÍA En el proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje se utilizarán metodologías activas que permitan la adquisición d...
2  TE -204 EP.  R.O.-4002 (Publicación Argentina)  R.C.-25-1 (Publicación Argentina)  Adiestramiento para el combate (...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Silabo

40 views

Published on

SILABO

Published in: Education
0 Comments
1 Like
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

No Downloads
Views
Total views
40
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
1
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Silabo

  1. 1. 1 JEFATURA DE ESCUELA DE INFANTERIA DE MARINA MARINA DE GUERRA DEL PERU DIRECCION GENERAL DE EDUCACIÓN DE MARINA SILABO I. DATOS GENERALES 1.1 Nivel : Profesional Técnico 1.2 Programa : Programa de Formación Profesional Técnico 1.3 Calificación : Infantería de Marina 1.4 Modulo : Tácticas de Infantería de Marina 1.5 Unidad Didáctica : Instrucción Individual del Combatiente 1.6 Código : JESIM-04-2014 1.7 Créditos : 05 1.8 Ciclo Académico : I 1.9 N° de horas Semana : 7 1.10 N° de horas Ciclo : 91 1.11 Docente : Teniente Segundo Augusto PEREZ Medina II. SUMILLA La asignatura pertenece al Área Formación General, es carácter teórico – práctico. Tiene como propósito brindar a los discentes los conocimientos y principios que les permita desarrollar la habilidad de maniobrar en el campo de batalla, aplicando los conocimientos enmarcados dentro de la doctrina de tácticas de Infantería. El desarrollo de la unidad es la Instrucción Individual del combatiente. III. COMPETENCIA ESPECÍFIFICA DEL PROGRAMA ACADÉMICO Conoce y aplica la doctrina, los procedimientos, principios, técnicas y tácticas de infantería de manera individual y colectiva, para poder planificar, ejecutar, maniobrar y desenvolverse bajo cualquier tipo de circunstancias, terrenos y todo tipo de adversidades en el campo de batalla en operaciones convencionales ejecutando el movimiento individual del combatiente y las formas de desplazamiento logrando así el cumplimiento de la misión o tarea asignada con un alto índice de eficiencia y, así como influir y dirigir con liderazgo al personal que se encuentre bajo su mando.
  2. 2. 2 IV. UNIDADES DE COMPETENCIA N° 01 INSTRUCCION INDIVIDUAL DEL COMBATIENTE El alumno conocerá en forma correcta y apropiada todo lo referente a la instrucción individual del combatiente diurno y nocturno, aprovechando las ventajas del terreno y aplicando las técnicas respectivas. V. CAPACIDADES TERMINALES Y CRITERIOS DE EVALUACIÓN UNIDAD N° 01 INSTRUCCION INDIVIDUAL DEL COMBATIENTE CAPACIDAD TERMINAL: CRITERIOS DE EVALUACIÓN: 1.- Efectúa el desplazamiento equipado adecuadamente y llevando el arma correctamente en el combate diurno y/o nocturno, aprovechando las ventajas del terreno, designando y ubicando puestos de observación y escucha, aplicando las técnicas de camuflaje en forma correcta y apropiada. 1.1 Explica la misión de la Infantería de Marina. 1.2 Efectúa el movimiento individual del combatiente aplicando los procedimientos adecuados, como: Conocimiento y uso del equipo, formas de desplazamientos, formas de llevar el arma. 1.3 Reconoce y aplica los diferentes tipos de señales de combate: Definición, señales de silbato, señales especiales, señales de brazo y mano. 1.4 Aplica los métodos para designar un objetivo: Características, métodos para designar un objetivo. 1.5 Aplica los procedimientos adecuados para camuflarse: Definición, principios del camuflaje, factores que influyen en el camuflaje, camuflaje de la piel, equipo y armamento. 1.6 Realiza diversos tipos de enmascaramiento según misión. 1.7 Efectúa el combate individual nocturno aplicando las reglas y procedimientos en las diferentes situaciones tácticas: Finalidad, reglas para el desplazamiento en la noche, acción bajo las luces de bengala, principios del movimiento en la noche, técnica de puntería.
  3. 3. 3 1.8 Aplica las técnicas de la protección individual tiro en combate: Cubiertas, abrigos 1.10 Ejecuta diversas misiones individuales según la guardia o misión. Describe y efectúa un puesto de observación y escucha en diferentes situaciones tácticas.
  4. 4. 1 VI. ORGANIZACIÓN DE ACTIVIDADES Y CONTENIDOS Semana Elementos de Capacidad Actividades de Aprendizaje Contenidos Tareas Previas 1ra Planificar, ejecutar en el campo de batalla con liderazgo y agresividad, realizando el movimiento individual del combatiente, aprovechando el terreno y reconociendo las señales de combate Explica la Misión de la Infantería de Marina, efectuando el movimiento individual del combatiente, aplicando las técnicas y procedimientos para aprovechar el terreno y apreciar distancias. Reconociendo y aplicando los diferentes tipos de señales de combate (1) Misión de la Infantería de Marina. (2) Movimiento Individual del combatiente. (3) Aprovechamiento del terreno. (4) Señales de combate. Lectura de separatas sobre conocimiento y uso del equipo, formas de desplazamientos, formas de llevar el arma. Definición, señales de silbato, señales especiales, señales de brazo y mano. Características, métodos para designar un objetivo. 2da Conocimiento de los métodos para designar un objetivo, camuflaje y enmascaramiento Aplica los métodos para designar un objetivo Aplica los procedimientos adecuados para camuflarse. Realiza diversos tipos de enmascaramiento según misión. Efectúa el combate individual nocturno aplicando las reglas y procedimientos en las diferentes situaciones tácticas (5)Métodos para designar un objetivo. (6)El Camuflaje. (7)Enmascaramiento. (8) Combate Individual Nocturno Lectura de separatas sobre los métodos para designar un objetivo, procedimientos adecuados para camuflarse, tipos de enmascaramiento según misión. Combate individual nocturno aplicando las reglas y procedimientos en las diferentes situaciones tácticas
  5. 5. 2 3ra Ejecutar las técnicas de protección individual para así realizar de manera eficiente diversas misiones individuales Aplica las técnicas de la protección individual tiro en combate. Ejecuta diversas misiones individuales según la guardia o misión. Describe y efectúa un puesto de observación y escucha en diferentes situaciones tácticas. (9)Protección Individual. (10)Misiones individuales. (11)Puesto de observación y escucha. Lectura de separatas sobre Reconocer cubiertas y abrigos, así mismo, describir y efectuar un puesto de observación y escucha en diferentes situaciones tácticas.
  6. 6. 1 V. METODOLOGÍA En el proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje se utilizarán metodologías activas que permitan la adquisición de conocimientos significativos y promuevan con efectividad los procesos de enseñanza y aprendizaje. Se utilizará el enfoque comunicativo interactivo a fin de propiciar la ayuda mutua, la cooperación, la participación entre los estudiantes y docentes, propiciando el trabajo en equipo y estas estrategias didácticas son: - Clases expositivas con participación de los alumnos, con uso de proyector multimedia y láminas intercambiando experiencias y conocimientos a fin de promover el inter-aprendizaje. - Exposición teórico práctico a cargo del docente especialista. - Prácticas en el campo supervisadas por el docente especialista. - Lecturas. - Resúmenes. - Metacognición y retroalimentación VI. EVALUACIÓN Se realizará el proceso de evaluación por competencias, considerando tres indicadores en cada módulo, los cuales responden a: evaluación conceptual, evaluación procedimental y evaluación actitudinal. (1) La escala de calificación será vigesimal y la calificación mínima aprobatoria será de DOCE (12). (2) Al término de cada semana se evaluará a los dicentes con pasos escritos. (3) Durante el desarrollo de la asignatura se tendrá la participación activa de los discentes con calificativos en la escala vigesimal. (4) AL término de la asignatura se desarrollará el Examen Final, abarcando todo lo desarrollado durante las cuatro semanas. (5) Los discentes que por razones de negligencia en la manipulación del armamento o no acatar las órdenes del instructor tengan incidente de tiro, serán desaprobados con calificación DIEZ (10). VII. REQUISITOS DE APROBACIÓN (1) Aprobar con calificación mínima de DOCE (12). (2) Haber tenido una asistencia mayor al 70%. (3) Lograr las capacidades terminales. VIII. RECURSOS BIBLIOGRÁFICOS Textos Base:  ME 30-13 (EP.)  IMAP. 65 (Publicación IMAP)
  7. 7. 2  TE -204 EP.  R.O.-4002 (Publicación Argentina)  R.C.-25-1 (Publicación Argentina)  Adiestramiento para el combate (CR 3-3 M.G.P.)  FM -7 - 8 (Publicación USA). Bibliografía complementaria:  Técnicas de tiro de la escuadra de fusileros y su aplicación táctica (Manual FM 23-12 E.P.) Biblioteca virtual:  http://www.entradagratis.com/Agricultura-pag/4374/Estrategia-y-tactica- militares-pag.3.htm  http://d3ds4oy7g1wrqq.cloudfront.net/alexiscifuentes/myfiles/FUNDAMENTOS- OPERACIONES-TACTICAS.pdf  http://www.marines.mil/Portals/59/Publications/MCDP%201- 0%20Marine%20Corps%20Operations.pdf  https://jyj5022guerrerosdeelite.blogspot.pe/2013/04/tacticas-de-infanteria-n1.html  http://www.trngcmd.marines.mil/Units/Northeast/The-Basic- School/Academics/FY16-Phase-ll/  http://www.trngcmd.marines.mil/Units/Northeast/The-Basic- School/Academics/Phase-III/  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WhvlJT0uuwY  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3BDktTxg-jk  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUN1mNRCo_c  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Jgycoi5h2w  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FC4n_jFTMHc  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RguGGbQl_Y  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zv5C1z4ms0w Teniente Segundo Augusto PEREZ Medina DOCENTE

×