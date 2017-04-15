SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE I. DATOS GENERALES 1.1 Modulo : Instrucción Individual del combatiente 1.2 Ciclo : Primer Ciclo 1.3 ...
5.1.3 Método de Analisis Critico 5.2 Técnicas 5.2.1 Mapas conceptuales, mentales 5.2.2 Exposición oral
Fases o secuencias de la metodología Descripción de actividades a realizar por parte de los Estudiantes Descripción de act...
Efectúan preguntas relacionadas al correcto movimiento al momento de dar las señales de bazo y mano. Desarrollan y muestra...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sesión de aprendizaje

60 views

Published on

SESION DE APRENDIZAJE

Published in: Education
0 Comments
1 Like
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

No Downloads
Views
Total views
60
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
1
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Sesión de aprendizaje

  1. 1. SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE I. DATOS GENERALES 1.1 Modulo : Instrucción Individual del combatiente 1.2 Ciclo : Primer Ciclo 1.3 Curso o asignatura : Fundamentos de la táctica 1.4 Unidad : Señales de combate 1.5 Docente : Teniente Segundo Augusto PEREZ Medina CIP 00021866 1.6 Duración de la sesión : 2 periodos II. CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LOS ESTUDIANTES Son jóvenes de entre 18 y 22 años de edad, algunos de ellos recién han terminado su educación secundaria, otros provienen del servicio militar, estos jóvenes tienen como objetivo egresar, ocupando los primeros puestos, del CITEN en el programa de Formación Profesional Técnico de Infantería de Marina III. RESULTADO DE APRENDIZAJE Efectúa el desplazamientoequipadoadecuadamente y llevando el arma correctamente en el combatediurnoy/o nocturno, aprovechandolas ventajas del terreno, designandoy ubicando puestos de observación y escucha, aplicando las técnicas de camuflaje en forma correcta y apropiada. IV. CONTENIDOS 1. Definición de señales de combate. 2. Clasificación de señales de combate. a) Señales de silbato. b) Señales especiales. c) Señales de brazo y mano. 3. Procedimientos para transmitir señales de brazo y mano. V. ESTRATEGIAS DIDÁCTICAS 5.1 Métodos 5.1.1 Método expositivo 5.1.2 Método estudio de lecturas
  2. 2. 5.1.3 Método de Analisis Critico 5.2 Técnicas 5.2.1 Mapas conceptuales, mentales 5.2.2 Exposición oral
  3. 3. Fases o secuencias de la metodología Descripción de actividades a realizar por parte de los Estudiantes Descripción de actividades a realizar por parte del Docente Distribución del tiempo Recursos INICIO (indagando saberes previos) Motivación (lluvia de ideas) Observan las diapositivas y responden a las preguntas efectuadas por el profesor: - Misión de la fuerza de Infantería - Concepto de señales de combate - Importancia en el campo de batalla Observo e identifico errores en las diapositivas y textos mostrados Observo a los estudiantes y les pregunto: ¿Cuál es la misión de la fuerza de infantería de marina? 10 min Auditivos: palabra oral Audiovisual: proyector diapositivas Puntero electrónico. DESARROLL O (de contenidos) Efectúan preguntas Formulan posibles aplicativos reales sobre señales de combate Desarrollan en forma individual las señales de brazo y mano Presentación y desarrollo de la unidad: (1) Definición de señales de combate (2) Clasificación de señales de combate -Señales especiales -Señales de silbato -Señales de brazo y mano 50 min Auditivos: palabra oral Audiovisual: proyector diapositivas Puntero electrónico Auditivo: palabra oral Audiovisual : proyector del video Puntero electrónico. Impresos: lecturas
  4. 4. Efectúan preguntas relacionadas al correcto movimiento al momento de dar las señales de bazo y mano. Desarrollan y muestran lo aprendido ejecutando los movimientos de forma correcta y de manera profesional las señales de combate. (3)Procedimientos para transmitir señales de brazo y mano Entrega a los alumnos las lecturas impresas para que resalten lo principal y realicen un resumen. Pregunta por dudas a los alumnos Monitorea a los alumnos el avance de su trabajo. Evalúa el desarrollo de resúmenes y mapas conceptuales. 15 min Pizarra Mota Plumones Impreso: matriz de evaluación. CIERRE - Preguntas sobre un contenido específico (falta aclarar y dudas). Elabora las conclusiones y precisiones de conceptos. Retroalimentación y Metacognición: Realiza preguntas sobre las diapositivas, lecturas y registra la participación personal de los alumnos. 25min Examen oral Hoja de preguntas para desarrollar

×