INSTITUTO DE EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR TECNOLÓGICO NAVAL – CITEN DEPARTAMENTO DE CAPACITACIÓN Y PERFECCIONAMIENTO PROGRAMA DE CAP...
¿ COMO ESTA ORGANIZADA LA EDUCACION SUPERIOR TECNOLOGICA?
La formación basada en competencias y organizada en módulos, permite que las personas puedan avanzar progresivamente en ac...
a) Componentes curriculares  Los institutos deben contemplar mudulos que integren: COMPETENCIAS ESPECIFICAS TECNICAS COMP...
b) Organización de la formación La formación se encuentra organizada en dos niveles:
C) Evaluación  Debe entenderse como parte del proceso de aprendizaje y que debe contribuir a mejorar el desarrollo del es...
¿ QUE ES UN MODULO INFORMATIVO?
 CONJUNTO DE ACTIVIDADES PLANIFICADAS PARA LOGRAR LOS RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE.  BLOQUE COHERENTE DE FORMCIÓN PORFESION...
¿ QUE ELEMENTOS TIENE MODULO INFORMATIVO?
¿ QUE ELEMENTOS SE DEBEN CONSIDERAR EN EL PLAN DE ESTUDIOS DE UNA CARRERA?
ELEMENTOS A CONSIDERAR EN UN PLAN DE ESTUDIOS EN UNA CARRERA. 1) DETERMINAR LOS RESULTADOS QUE SE ESPERA O DESEA CONSEGUIR...
¿ QUE ES UN SILABO?
SÍLABO El sílabo es un documento de planificación para el aprendizaje estableciendo acuerdos de organización del trabajo i...
  1. 1. INSTITUTO DE EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR TECNOLÓGICO NAVAL – CITEN DEPARTAMENTO DE CAPACITACIÓN Y PERFECCIONAMIENTO PROGRAMA DE CAPACITACIÓN COMPLEMENTARIA PARA DOCENTES MODALIDAD A DISTANCIA DISEÑO CURRICULAR NACIONAL DE LA EDUCACION SUPERIOR TECNOLOGICA
  2. 2. ¿ COMO ESTA ORGANIZADA LA EDUCACION SUPERIOR TECNOLOGICA?
  3. 3. La formación basada en competencias y organizada en módulos, permite que las personas puedan avanzar progresivamente en acumulación de conocimientos y adquisición de niveles de competencia mas amplios a) Componentes curriculares b) Organización de la Formación c) Evaluación Organización Curricular de la educación superior tecnológica
  4. 4. a) Componentes curriculares  Los institutos deben contemplar mudulos que integren: COMPETENCIAS ESPECIFICAS TECNICAS COMPETENCIAS PARA LA EMPLEABILIDAD EXPERIENCIAS FORMATIVAS EN SITUACIONES REALES DE TRABAJO
  5. 5. b) Organización de la formación La formación se encuentra organizada en dos niveles:
  6. 6. C) Evaluación  Debe entenderse como parte del proceso de aprendizaje y que debe contribuir a mejorar el desarrollo del estudiante.  Debe ser continua y basada en criterios e indicadores que valoren el dominio del saber practico y teórico
  7. 7. ¿ QUE ES UN MODULO INFORMATIVO?
  8. 8.  CONJUNTO DE ACTIVIDADES PLANIFICADAS PARA LOGRAR LOS RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE.  BLOQUE COHERENTE DE FORMCIÓN PORFESIONAL ESPECÍFICA QUE ORGANIZA EL PROCESO DE INTERACCIÓN AENSEÑANZA-APRENIDIZAJE A PARTIR DE LOS OBJETIVOS FORMATIVOS, BIEN DEFINIDOS Y EVALUABLES  ABORDAN UNA O MAS ÁREAS O UNIDADES DE COMPETENCIAS DE MANERA GLOBALIZADA, INTEGRANDO CONOCIMIENTOS, HABILIDADES, DESTREZAS Y ACTITUDES.  UNIDAD QUE POSIBILITA ORGANIZAR LOS OBJETIVOS, LOS CONTENIDOS, LAS ACTIVIDADES REFERENTES A UN PROBLEMA DE LA PRÁCTICA PROFESIONAL Y DE LAS CUALIDADES QUE SE PRETENDE DESARROLLAR (DESDE EL PUNTO DE VISTA CURRICULAR). MÓDULO
  9. 9. ¿ QUE ELEMENTOS TIENE MODULO INFORMATIVO?
  10. 10. ¿ QUE ELEMENTOS SE DEBEN CONSIDERAR EN EL PLAN DE ESTUDIOS DE UNA CARRERA?
  11. 11. ELEMENTOS A CONSIDERAR EN UN PLAN DE ESTUDIOS EN UNA CARRERA. 1) DETERMINAR LOS RESULTADOS QUE SE ESPERA O DESEA CONSEGUIR , COHERENTES CON LAS NECESIDADES QUE SE DEBEN SATISFACER O CON EL SERVICIO QUE SE QUIERE DAR. 2) IDENTIFICAR LOS MEDIOS Y RECURSOS QUE SE PODRIAN UTILIZAR PARA LOGRARLO. 3) DISEÑAR LAS ESTRATEGIAS ADECUADAS, COHERENTES Y CONSCIENTES CON LOS RESULATADOS PRETENDIDOS Y LOS RECURSOS DISPONIBLES. 4) EXPLICAR LA SECUENCIA TEMPORAL EN LA QUE SE LLEVARÁ A CABO EL PLAN. 5) DETERMANR COMO SE CONTROLARÁN Y REGULARÁN LOS PROCESOS PREVISTOS Y VALORAR EL LOGRO DE LOS RESULTADOS, TOMNDO, EN CONSECUENCIA, LAS DECISIONES PERTINENTES.
  12. 12. ¿ QUE ES UN SILABO?
  13. 13. SÍLABO El sílabo es un documento de planificación para el aprendizaje estableciendo acuerdos de organización del trabajo importante porque contiene toda la información necesaria durante el desarrollo del curso: objetivos, contenidos, secuencia didáctica, metodologías, mecanismos de evaluación y referencias bibliográficas; con esto cumple una función pedagógica, de comunicación, y de gestión en el docente

