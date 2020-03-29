Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. How to design better products or services?
  2. 2. Have you ever had a problem using aproblem using a product or service?
  3. 3. Today I will show you some cases
  4. 4. Magnetic Resonance 80% of children needed to be sedated to take the exam
  5. 5. Magnetic Resonance Only 10% of children experiencing the new equipment model need to be sedated Doug Dietz
  6. 6. The children hate having injections
  7. 7. Virtual Reality https://youtu.be/P9JwAH0298whttps://youtu.be/P9JwAH0298w https://youtu.be/P9JwAH0298w
  8. 8. How about doors?
  9. 9. How about doors? https://youtu.be/yY96hTb8WgI
  10. 10. E-commerce
  11. 11. User Experience (UX) Design is the process design teams use to create products that provide meaningful and relevant experiences to users.
  12. 12. User experience (UX) design is the process design teams use to create products that provide meaningful and relevant experiences to users.
  13. 13. Don Norman It’s not enough that we build products that function, that are understandable and usable, we also need to build products that bring joy and excitement, pleasure and fun, and yes, beauty to people’s lives. With that I conclude my presentation THANK YOU

