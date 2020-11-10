This true legal thriller debunks everything the media and the government told us about the Department of Justice�s destruction and prosecution of the venerable accounting firm Arthur Andersen, Merrill Lynch executives who did one business transaction with Enron, �Alaska Senator Ted Steven�s, �and more.� The common thread through it all is a cabal of narcissistic federal prosecutors who broke all the rules and rose to great power.� Still in the news today�Robert Mueller s �pitbull Andrew Weissmann and other members of Obama's inner circle�are wreaking havoc on our Republic. �This is the book that began exposing �the Deep State.� .

