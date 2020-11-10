Addiction is everywhere. You can't turn on the television or look at social media without seeing something about it. With the recent increase in opioid related deaths, you can no longer turn a blind eye to it, as the next one to fall could be your mother, father, sister, spouse or child. No one is immune. But what is addiction? The Addictoholic Deconstructed has been designed to explain the disease concept of addiction in a concise way, littered throughout with anecdotes from my own life and professional work with addicts. This book is NOT for people looking for a quick fix or easy solution for addiction, nor is it for individuals looking for an intense and scientific exploration of neuroscience. This book is for everyday people that just want to understand why addicts can't just stop.The author is a board certified addiction medicine physician with over 14 years of lived experience in recovery from addiction. This book is a wealth of useful information about the wiring of the brain and why current treatment modalities work (and don't work). .

