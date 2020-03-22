Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Intro to PowerShell for developers
Intro to PowerShell for developers
Intro to PowerShell for developers
Intro to PowerShell for developers
Intro to PowerShell for developers
Intro to PowerShell for developers
Intro to PowerShell for developers
Intro to PowerShell for developers
Intro to PowerShell for developers
Intro to PowerShell for developers
Intro to PowerShell for developers
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Intro to PowerShell for developers

45 views

Published on

A developer focused intro to PowerShell

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

×