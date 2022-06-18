Unit-III, Chapter-1- Respiratory System.ppt

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
B. Pharm. First Year, Sem:II,
Unit III
Respiratory system 10 hours
Anatomy of respiratory system with special reference to anatomy of lungs,
mechanism of respiration, regulation of respiration
Lung Volumes and capacities transport of respiratory gases, artificial respiration,
and resuscitation methods.
