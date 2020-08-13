Successfully reported this slideshow.
You sure that's SECURE? A Cybersecurity Guide for Staying Safe Online Created by Washington Trafficking Prevention
What IS cybersecurity? CYBERSECURITY is a set of good habits and skills we can use to stay safer online. Cybersecurity hel...
Who*really* needstoknow yourlocation? Who SHOULD you share with? RISKS OF LOCATION SHARING OVERSHARING your location can p...
GEOTAGGING: Is it worth it? GEOTAGGING is a way apps and social media tag your posts and photos with location data, includ...
SHARING SETTINGS Most social media apps have privacy settings you can change and customize to fit your needs. Is there any...
Are You Cyber-Secure? 1.Password Protect Password protect all your devices. Update passwords regularly and use 2-factor au...
6.Don't need it? Delete it! Delete apps and deactivate accounts that you haven't used in over 6 months. 7.Remove banking d...
Thank you for reading this online safety zine brought to you by Washington Trafficking Prevention! To learn more or find w...
